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Bezzecchi undergoes successful surgery in Italy, targets British GP return

Bezzecchi undergoes operation just 24 hours after his nasty crash in qualifying

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Marco Bezzecchi is aiming to make a comeback in MotoGP’s British Grand Prix next month after undergoing a successful surgery on his broken collarbone in Italy.

Following a crash during qualifying for the German Grand Prix on Saturday, Bezzecchi immediately returned home to Italy to meet Dr. Giuseppe Porcellini. 

Aprilia had already revealed that his injury required immediate operation and, as planned, the 27-year-old went under the knife on Sunday morning at a hospital in Modena.

The surgery was described as a success, with the fracture being “reduced and stabilised” as part of the treatment.

With MotoGP set for a four-month long summer break following Sunday’s Sachsenring round, Bezzecchi is hoping to return to action without missing any further races. The British GP at Silverstone is scheduled on 9 August.

“Dear Media, Marco Bezzecchi has undergone successful surgery performed by Dr. Giuseppe Porcellini at the University Hospital of Sassuolo; the fracture of his left clavicle was reduced and stabilised,” read a statement from Aprilia.

“Although it is too early to define a precise recovery timeline, we hope to see Marco return to racing at the next GP at Silverstone. However, a more definitive prognosis will be delivered in the coming days based on the evolution of his clinical condition.”

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Bezzecchi had just set the second fastest time in Q2 when he suffered a major highside at Turn 7 and was violently thrown off the bike. After barrel-rolling through the gravel, he was seen limping on his feet before being taken to the medical centre for check-ups. Scans revealed “a complete and displaced fracture of the left clavicle”, forcing him out of the weekend.

The Italian has not scored a point in the last four Sunday races in a row. Prior to his DNS at the Sachsenring, he was taken out by team-mate Jorge Martin at Balaton Park, was banned from the Czech GP for slapping a marshal and crashed out of the Dutch GP on lap two.

Having already lost the championship lead to Martin in Assen, he has now slipped 11 points behind the top spot - and could lose more ground in the main race at the Sachsenring.

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