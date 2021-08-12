Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / MotoGP dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident Next / Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP
MotoGP News

Crutchlow: Vinales’ speed, talent in MotoGP only comparable to Marquez

By:

Yamaha MotoGP test rider Cal Crutchlow believes “nobody is faster” than Maverick Vinales other than six-time world champion Marc Marquez, saying he could win a title “with his eyes closed”.

Crutchlow: Vinales’ speed, talent in MotoGP only comparable to Marquez

Vinales will quit Yamaha at the end of the 2021 season a year earlier than planned as his relationship soured irreparably with team management across a largely difficult campaign.

After winning convincingly on the opening night of the championship in Qatar in March, Vinales has only scored one further podium as his form has once again proven to be wildly inconsistent.

This inconsistency reared its head in a big way in the back-to-back German and Dutch Grands Prix, when Vinales went from finishing last to qualifying on pole and finishing second.

That’s in stark contrast to team-mate Fabio Quartararo, who has won four races and leads the standings by 40 points after the opening 10 rounds of the season.

Vinales is expected to join Aprilia in 2022, with an announcement imminent.

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: MotoGP

Crutchlow admits he doesn’t agree with Vinales’ view about Yamaha, but believes on pure speed Vinales is comparable only to Marquez.

“In one way if he’s not happy with the situation, then he’s done something about it,” Crutchlow said.

“But, I don’t agree with it because I think Yamaha absolutely over his whole time have given him everything they could have ever given him without fail.

“So, you can’t go from winning one week to finishing last the other and then they go ‘ok, we’re not going to give you anything this weekend’.

“It doesn’t work like that, so the problem as we know is more what is going on with Maverick.

“But that’s his feeling, it’s his feeling with the bike that’s the problem, not a problem I believe of the motorcycle or the manufacturer or the team.

“But if I look at Maverick Vinales, his speed and talent-wise, along with Marc Marquez, there is nobody faster in the championship and he could win a world title with his eyes closed if he puts everything together.”

Read Also:

Despite not agreeing with his decision, Crutchlow says he respects Vinales for making it, liking it to Johann Zarco quitting KTM midway through 2019 or his own decision to leave Ducati after a difficult season in 2014.

“No, because I never had that because I never finished last one week and second the other,” Crutchlow said when asked if he could understand what was going on with Vinales.

“No, I can’t understand it, I’m a big fan of Maverick, he’s a friend of mine.

“Even when I was racing, I had good relationships with most of the riders because I could separate it very well, I didn’t care.

“I wanted to beat them, they wanted to beat me. We all wanted to do the same thing and had the same goal, so I understood what they go through in their life.

“But, as I said, I really respect his decision in leaving Yamaha because that’s what he wanted to do and it takes balls to do that, honestly speaking.

“I haven’t seen anyone else doing it except Zarco a few years ago and when I did it at Ducati.”

shares
comments

Related video

MotoGP dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident

Previous article

MotoGP dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident

Next article

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP

30 min
2
Formula 1

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem

1 h
3
Formula 1

Why Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing

18 h
4
MotoGP

Crutchlow: Vinales’ speed, talent in MotoGP only comparable to Marquez

1 h
5
Moto3

Sepang Moto3: Maverick Vinales quits team, misses final three races

Oct 19, 2012
Latest news
Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP
MGP

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP

30m
Crutchlow: Vinales’ speed, talent in MotoGP only comparable to Marquez
MGP

Crutchlow: Vinales’ speed, talent in MotoGP only comparable to Marquez

1 h
MotoGP dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident
MGP

MotoGP dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident

22 h
Rossi's post-MotoGP car racing career won't be "just for fun"
MGP

Rossi's post-MotoGP car racing career won't be "just for fun"

Aug 11, 2021
Crutchlow: “Shit” Austria circuit causing MotoGP track limits issues
MGP

Crutchlow: “Shit” Austria circuit causing MotoGP track limits issues

Aug 10, 2021
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP Austrian GP
MotoGP

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP

MotoGP dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident Austrian GP
MotoGP

MotoGP dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident

The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory Styrian GP Plus
MotoGP

The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory

Cal Crutchlow More
Cal Crutchlow
Crutchlow: Razgatlioglu would have been “breath of fresh air” for MotoGP Styrian GP
MotoGP

Crutchlow: Razgatlioglu would have been “breath of fresh air” for MotoGP

Crutchlow hopes MotoGP grid pressure organisers if Styrian GP is too wet Styrian GP
MotoGP

Crutchlow hopes MotoGP grid pressure organisers if Styrian GP is too wet

Why Yamaha’s MotoGP rivals should fear Crutchlow’s return Plus
MotoGP

Why Yamaha’s MotoGP rivals should fear Crutchlow’s return

Trending Today

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem

Why Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing

Crutchlow: Vinales’ speed, talent in MotoGP only comparable to Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow: Vinales’ speed, talent in MotoGP only comparable to Marquez

Sepang Moto3: Maverick Vinales quits team, misses final three races
Moto3 Moto3

Sepang Moto3: Maverick Vinales quits team, misses final three races

MotoGP dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident

Rossi's post-MotoGP car racing career won't be "just for fun"
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi's post-MotoGP car racing career won't be "just for fun"

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory Plus

The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Plus

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

OPINION: After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Plus

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Plus

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet Plus

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Joan Mir’s defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn’t progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Autosport, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he’s confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021
The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Plus

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

It's been six years since Jorge Lorenzo gave Yamaha its last MotoGP title in 2015. Since his departure at the end of 2016, Yamaha's form has been inconsistent but it has at last found a new talisman to return it to the top spot in the form of a precociously talented Frenchman who currently leads the standings

MotoGP
Jul 6, 2021

Latest news

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP

Crutchlow: Vinales’ speed, talent in MotoGP only comparable to Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow: Vinales’ speed, talent in MotoGP only comparable to Marquez

MotoGP dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident

Rossi's post-MotoGP car racing career won't be "just for fun"
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi's post-MotoGP car racing career won't be "just for fun"

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.