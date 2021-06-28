Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Vinales feels MotoGP races now “a nightmare” for him
MotoGP News

Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 MotoGP season

By:

Yamaha has announced it will part ways with Maverick Vinales at the end of the 2021 MotoGP season one year earlier than his current contract is due to end.

Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 MotoGP season

Autosport reported on Sunday morning that Vinales was considering quitting Yamaha at the end of the season and take up a ride with Aprilia for 2022 as the relationship between the Spaniard and his team had hit rock bottom.  

Vinales was signed by Yamaha in 2017 to replace Ducati-bound Jorge Lorenzo and won three of his first five races on the M1.  

But since then, his form on the Yamaha has been inconsistent as the bike itself has also had mixed form.  

After winning on the opening night of the 2021 campaign in Qatar, Vinales wouldn’t score a podium again until last Sunday’s Dutch TT at Assen while team-mate Fabio Quartararo has won four times and currently holds a 34-point lead in the championship.  

Yamaha tried to overturn Vinales’ decline by swapping out crew chief Esteban Garcia for ex-Valentino Rossi ally Silvano Galbusera at Barcelona, though this seems to have only added to the tensions between both parties as Garcia is a close friend of Vinales’.  

Suffering his worst ever MotoGP weekend in Germany, qualifying 21st and finishing the race last, Vinales slammed Yamaha’s response to his woes in 2021 – and seemingly in recent weeks – as disrespectful.

Vinales denied links to Aprilia after the Assen race but admitted leaving Yamaha was “an option” for him.  

On Monday morning, following an Assen weekend in which he was on pole and second in the race, Yamaha has announced both parties have agreed to part ways at the end of 2021 following Vinales' request to terminate the contract. 

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aprilia denied on Sunday that it had held discussions with Vinales, but was open to the idea of the nine-time MotoGP race winner joining the Italian brand in 2022.

Read Also:

Yamaha will potentially have two bikes up for grabs in 2022 now, with the seat alongside Fabio Quartararo needing to be filled, while Valentino Rossi’s likely retirement frees up an M1 at Petronas SRT.

The logical replacement for Vinales would be 2020 championship runner-up Franco Morbidelli, who is currently out injured following surgery on his knee last week.

Morbidelli does have a contract with SRT for 2022, but it is thought he has an escape clause which can be triggered should a factory team offer him a deal.

Yamaha boss Lin Jarvis expressed sadness at the decision but has vowed Yamaha will "give full support" to Vinales for the remainder of 2021.

"It is with sadness that we will say farewell to Maverick at the end of the year," said Jarvis.

"We are in the middle of our fifth season together and over the years we have achieved many highs but also had to manage many lows.

"After the German GP, which was the most difficult weekend of our partnership, we had important discussions in Assen and came to the conclusion that it would be in the interest of both parties to go our separate ways in the future.

"Yamaha will put in their maximum effort – as we always have done – to give full support to Maverick and finish this season in the very best way possible."

Vinales himself added: "This partnership has been very significant to me over the last five years, and it proved a difficult decision to part ways. In these seasons together, we experienced both great achievements and tough times.

"However, the underlying feeling is of mutual respect and appreciation. I am fully committed and will strive to achieve the best results for the rest of the season."

shares
comments

Related video

Vinales feels MotoGP races now “a nightmare” for him

Previous article

Vinales feels MotoGP races now “a nightmare” for him
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's victory burnout

12 h
2
MotoGP

Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 MotoGP season

36 min
3
Formula 1

Wolff: Title race isn’t over despite end to Mercedes development

14 h
4
Formula 1

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?

5 m
5
Formula 1

Bottas: Mercedes pitted early to capitalise on slow Perez stop

13 h
Latest news
Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 MotoGP season
MGP

Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 MotoGP season

36m
Vinales feels MotoGP races now “a nightmare” for him
MGP

Vinales feels MotoGP races now “a nightmare” for him

14 h
Rins: Zarco “destroyed” my Assen MotoGP race with “idiot move”
MGP

Rins: Zarco “destroyed” my Assen MotoGP race with “idiot move”

15 h
Vinales says leaving Yamaha “is an option” but denies Aprilia MotoGP links
MGP

Vinales says leaving Yamaha “is an option” but denies Aprilia MotoGP links

17 h
Arm struggles had Quartararo "scared" in Assen MotoGP race
MGP

Arm struggles had Quartararo "scared" in Assen MotoGP race

18 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Vinales feels MotoGP races now “a nightmare” for him Dutch GP
MotoGP

Vinales feels MotoGP races now “a nightmare” for him

Rins: Zarco “destroyed” my Assen MotoGP race with “idiot move” Dutch GP
MotoGP

Rins: Zarco “destroyed” my Assen MotoGP race with “idiot move”

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Maverick Viñales More
Maverick Viñales
Vinales says leaving Yamaha “is an option” but denies Aprilia MotoGP links Dutch GP
MotoGP

Vinales says leaving Yamaha “is an option” but denies Aprilia MotoGP links

Vinales rode same bike to Assen MotoGP pole as he did in Germany nadir Dutch GP
MotoGP

Vinales rode same bike to Assen MotoGP pole as he did in Germany nadir

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Doha GP Plus
MotoGP

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Yamaha Factory Racing More
Yamaha Factory Racing
Quartararo: Vinales “one of the fastest guys I’ve ever seen” in MotoGP Dutch GP
MotoGP

Quartararo: Vinales “one of the fastest guys I’ve ever seen” in MotoGP

"No one has answers" to Vinales’ worst-ever MotoGP weekend German GP
MotoGP

"No one has answers" to Vinales’ worst-ever MotoGP weekend

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's French GP Plus
MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Trending Today

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's victory burnout
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's victory burnout

Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 MotoGP season

Wolff: Title race isn’t over despite end to Mercedes development
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Title race isn’t over despite end to Mercedes development

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?

Bottas: Mercedes pitted early to capitalise on slow Perez stop
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Mercedes pitted early to capitalise on slow Perez stop

F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Hamilton

Brands Hatch BTCC: Morgan gives Ciceley first BMW win
BTCC BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Morgan gives Ciceley first BMW win

Vinales feels MotoGP races now “a nightmare” for him
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales feels MotoGP races now “a nightmare” for him

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021
Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Plus

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

With Valentino Rossi’s next career move imminent in MotoGP, it is set to have wide-reaching influences on a number of riders and teams on the grid. But one of the biggest impacts will be felt at Yamaha, with its pivotal role in the saga set to see it lose its appointment with ‘The Doctor’

MotoGP
Jun 22, 2021
How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win Plus

How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win

Marc Marquez has been through hell and back in the 581 days between his win in the 2019 Valencia season finale and his heroic MotoGP comeback victory in Germany last Sunday. Despite battling physical limitations and a difficult 2021-spec Honda, the Sachsenring provided the perfect storm for the Spaniard to return to the top step

MotoGP
Jun 21, 2021
Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Plus

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021

Latest news

Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales quits Yamaha for 2022 MotoGP season

Vinales feels MotoGP races now “a nightmare” for him
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales feels MotoGP races now “a nightmare” for him

Rins: Zarco “destroyed” my Assen MotoGP race with “idiot move”
MotoGP MotoGP

Rins: Zarco “destroyed” my Assen MotoGP race with “idiot move”

Vinales says leaving Yamaha “is an option” but denies Aprilia MotoGP links
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales says leaving Yamaha “is an option” but denies Aprilia MotoGP links

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.