Hand injury forces Crutchlow to miss MotoGP Silverstone wildcard

Three-time MotoGP race winner Cal Crutchlow will not take part in the British GP next month due to continued issues with his hand, Yamaha said on Monday.

The Briton, who retired from full-time racing at the end of 2020, was set to compete in the Silverstone race as one of his three wildcard entries planned for the year.

The Yamaha test rider had been expected to compete in the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello last month, but this was called off due to right-hand pain that was followed by a procedure to fix it.

The Japanese manufacturer announced on Monday that the 38-year-old would not be racing in the Silverstone round either.

"Yamaha regretfully announce that Cal Crutchlow will be unable to ride as a wild card at the British GP due to a hand injury," said the Japanese manufacturer in a statement.

Crutchlow's entry will be taken over by Remy Gardner, who made his MotoGP return in the previous round in Germany as a replacement for Alex Rins.

Rins had undergone surgery following a crash in the Dutch Grand Prix, but Yamaha said the Spaniard is expected to make a full recovery for Britain.

Gardner, who now competes full time in World Superbikes with Yamaha, finished in 19th place in Germany, over 30 seconds behind team-mate Fabio Quartararo.

Remy Gardner, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Australian raced in MotoGP full-time in 2022 before losing his ride at Tech3, moving to Superbikes for 2023.

Under this year's concession rules to help struggling manufacturers, Yamaha and Honda are allowed to field six wildcard entries across the season.

Crutchlow's initial plan was to compete at Mugello, Silverstone and Misano for the San Marino Grand Prix in September.