Bagnaia: 2023 Ducati handling “nervous” and “more aggressive” than 2022 MotoGP bike
Reigning MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia says the handling of the 2023 Ducati is “nervous” and “more aggressive” than its predecessor.
Despite a tricky pre-season and tough start to the 2022 season, the Ducati ended the campaign as by far the best bike on the grid.
After the first three days of testing of 2023 in Malaysia last weekend, the Italian marque appears to have taken a step forward with the GP23, with Bagnaia second overall on the combined timesheets behind VR46’s Luca Marini on a 2022-spec Ducati.
Bagnaia says he was “proud” of the work Ducati had done over the test, in particular its ability to improve the acceleration of the bike.
However, he admits the handling now has to be improved as it is “more aggressive” than the 2022 bike.
“I’m happy and proud of the work done, sincerely, because yesterday I was considering the job was done yesterday at a good level,” he said.
“But today [Sunday] we were turning around the problems, and it was still there in every area we worked.
“Sincerely, in the last hour of the test we did a big change on the electronics side, we did an enormous step in front.
“It’s quite clear from the session on the lap time, because with used tyres with these changes I did 1m59.1s, 1m59.0s, 1m59.0s, and everything was solved. So, I’m happy about that.”
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: MotoGP
He added: “After lunch, I was struggling with the acceleration because it was very nervous, it was very difficult to open full throttle because the bike was moving a lot and sliding a lot.
“The same moment we solved it, we changed that part of the acceleration, everything was like using the 2022 bike but with more speed.
“So, it’s already on a good level. Now, my focus will be to have another step in front.
“The only thing that is missing is the handling, because the handling of the 2022 bike was a bit easier.
“This one is more aggressive, more nervous. But it’s something we can focus on in Portimao because it’s a track where the handling is very important.”
Ducati topped all three days of the Sepang test, with Marco Bezzecchi and Marini on 2022-spec bikes and Jorge Martin on the Pramac-run GP23 sharing the spoils.
Latest news
How McLaren has optimised MCL60 F1 design cues from Red Bull
How McLaren has optimised MCL60 F1 design cues from Red Bull How McLaren has optimised MCL60 F1 design cues from Red Bull
Sainz: Ferrari was "brave" to run 2023 F1 car at public launch event
Sainz: Ferrari was "brave" to run 2023 F1 car at public launch event Sainz: Ferrari was "brave" to run 2023 F1 car at public launch event
Iwasa "has the talent" to win 2023 F2 title says DAMS owner Pic
Iwasa "has the talent" to win 2023 F2 title says DAMS owner Pic Iwasa "has the talent" to win 2023 F2 title says DAMS owner Pic
Ferrari focused on car-balance weaknesses with SF-23 F1 car
Ferrari focused on car-balance weaknesses with SF-23 F1 car Ferrari focused on car-balance weaknesses with SF-23 F1 car
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend
The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend
Ranking the top 10 riders of MotoGP 2022
Ranking the top 10 riders of MotoGP 2022 Ranking the top 10 riders of MotoGP 2022
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.