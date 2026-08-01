Voting is open in Autosport Best of the Month for July 2026

As part of this monthly poll, you the reader have the opportunity to choose the best drivers and moments from the past month of racing action around the world. You can easily cast your vote by visiting [[ITALIC_2:[[LINK_1:Motorsport.com/vote]]]] or simply by clicking THIS LINK.

There are several categories in our ‘Autosport Best of the Month’ voting, with four options available for each. You can choose the most impressive driver of the month between Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, and Sportscars. You can also select the best moment of the month across all the major disciplines we cover throughout the year.

For July, here are the nominees, and remember to visit [[ITALIC_1:Motorsport.com/vote]]to place your vote and let your voice be heard! Once you vote, you can also see the current polling data for which drivers/moments are leading the way with the most votes.

[[LINK_1:CLICK HERE TO VOTE]]

Moment of the Month

[[ITALIC_1:Three-wide battle for the Atlanta win (NASCAR)]]

[[ITALIC_1:Marc Marquez's Sachsenring domination (MotoGP)]]

[[ITALIC_1:Tom Dillmann's redemption at CTMP (Sportscars)]]

[[ITALIC_1:Max Verstappen's Hungarian GP overtake on Lewis Hamilton (Formula 1)]]

Driver of the Month -- Formula 1

[[BOLD_1:Charles Leclerc]]

[[BOLD_1:Kimi Antonelli]]

[[BOLD_1:Lando Norris]]

[[ITALIC_1:Max Verstappen]]

Driver of the Month -- NASCAR

[[BOLD_1:Corey Heim]]

[[ITALIC_1:Joey Logano]]

[[BOLD_1:Christopher Bell]]

[[BOLD_1:Todd Gilliland]]

Driver of the Month -- MotoGP

[[BOLD_1:Marc Marquez]]

[[ITALIC_1:Fabio Quatararo]]

[[BOLD_1:Raul Fernandez]]

[[BOLD_1:Ai Ogura]]

Driver of the Month -- IndyCar

[[ITALIC_1:Alex Palou]]

[[ITALIC_1:David Malukas]]

[[ITALIC_1:Pato O'Ward]]

[[ITALIC_1:Rinus VeeKay]]

Driver of the Month -- SportsCars

[[ITALIC_1:Tom Dillmann]]

[[ITALIC_1:Ben Barnicoat/Jack Hawksworth]]

[[ITALIC_1:Kevin Magnussen]]

[[ITALIC_1:Alessandro Pier Guidi]]