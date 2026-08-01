Voting is open in Autosport Best of the Month for July 2026
Choose between the top drivers and best moments from the past month of motorsports action from around the world
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
As part of this monthly poll, you the reader have the opportunity to choose the best drivers and moments from the past month of racing action around the world. You can easily cast your vote by visiting [[ITALIC_2:[[LINK_1:Motorsport.com/vote]]]] or simply by clicking THIS LINK.
There are several categories in our ‘Autosport Best of the Month’ voting, with four options available for each. You can choose the most impressive driver of the month between Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, and Sportscars. You can also select the best moment of the month across all the major disciplines we cover throughout the year.
For July, here are the nominees, and remember to visit [[ITALIC_1:Motorsport.com/vote]]to place your vote and let your voice be heard! Once you vote, you can also see the current polling data for which drivers/moments are leading the way with the most votes.
[[LINK_1:CLICK HERE TO VOTE]]
Moment of the Month
[[ITALIC_1:Three-wide battle for the Atlanta win (NASCAR)]]
[[ITALIC_1:Marc Marquez's Sachsenring domination (MotoGP)]]
[[ITALIC_1:Tom Dillmann's redemption at CTMP (Sportscars)]]
[[ITALIC_1:Max Verstappen's Hungarian GP overtake on Lewis Hamilton (Formula 1)]]
Driver of the Month -- Formula 1
[[BOLD_1:Charles Leclerc]]
[[BOLD_1:Kimi Antonelli]]
[[BOLD_1:Lando Norris]]
[[ITALIC_1:Max Verstappen]]
Driver of the Month -- NASCAR
[[BOLD_1:Corey Heim]]
[[ITALIC_1:Joey Logano]]
[[BOLD_1:Christopher Bell]]
[[BOLD_1:Todd Gilliland]]
Driver of the Month -- MotoGP
[[BOLD_1:Marc Marquez]]
[[ITALIC_1:Fabio Quatararo]]
[[BOLD_1:Raul Fernandez]]
[[BOLD_1:Ai Ogura]]
Driver of the Month -- IndyCar
[[ITALIC_1:Alex Palou]]
[[ITALIC_1:David Malukas]]
[[ITALIC_1:Pato O'Ward]]
[[ITALIC_1:Rinus VeeKay]]
Driver of the Month -- SportsCars
[[ITALIC_1:Tom Dillmann]]
[[ITALIC_1:Ben Barnicoat/Jack Hawksworth]]
[[ITALIC_1:Kevin Magnussen]]
[[ITALIC_1:Alessandro Pier Guidi]]
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Voting is open in Autosport Best of the Month for July 2026
Rally Finland: Ogier to remain in hospital overnight after crash
WRC Finland: Pajari in prime position for home win after Ogier crash
WRC Finland: Ogier suffers heavy crash
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments