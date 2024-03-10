All Series
MotoGP Qatar GP

2024 Aprilia MotoGP bike like an F1 car in Qatar corners - Espargaro

Aleix Espargaro says the 2024 Aprilia MotoGP bike felt as fast as a Formula 1 car through some of Losail International Circuit’s tricky corners in the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aprilia overhauled its V4-powered RS-GP over the winter, with its new aerodynamic concept turning heads when it was seen for the first time at the Sepang test last month.

The updated bike appears to be a clear step forward over 2023, with Espargaro enjoying a strong run to third in the half-distance race in Qatar on Saturday, finishing right behind race winner Jorge Martin (Pramac) and second-placed Brad Binder (KTM).

While the Spanish rider again pinpointed a lack of power as the main weakness of the 2024 Aprilia package, he was thoroughly impressed with how much speed he was able to carry through corners at the Losail circuit.

 “In the apex of the corners, it's unbelievable, like Formula 1,” said the three-time MotoGP race winner. “It's amazing to ride this bike. I enjoyed it a lot, especially in corners 12, 13, 14, 15. It's crazy the speed you can carry in the middle of the fast corners.  

“And the weak point is the engine. We know we have to work there but it's race 1, we still have time.”

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Espargaro’s performance was particularly impressive as he looked rapid through the second part of the race, when a number of rivals reported a significant tyre drop-off, repassing Gresini’s Marc Marquez for fourth before snatching the final spot on the podium from reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) on the penultimate lap.

The Spanish rider says it is his pace in the closing laps on worn tyres that gives him confidence heading into the grand prix on Sunday, where he will start second behind polesitter Martin.

“I'm very positive for the long distance race because I suffered more the first five laps than the [following] five laps,” he explained.

“The first five laps when everybody used a lot of power, a lot of torque, there was nothing I could do. I braked very late, but I couldn't catch them on the acceleration. 

“We have no more power to put on the floor but after 5-6 laps when the tyre grip dropped I maintained my acceleration and they dropped a lot so hopefully tomorrow the second part of the race will be good for us.”

Given the record-breaking pace Ducati riders had shown in pre-season testing at both Sepang and Losail, many feared another year of domination for the Borgo Panigale marque in the premier class.

But while it is too early to draw conclusions about the form guide, Espargaro says the result he and Binder achieved in the sprint could be proof that Ducati won’t have its own way in 2024.

“I don't know if this is the truth because we did many days of testing here but in any case Brad [Binder] and I showed that we are going to fight lions to put our bikes on top, to fight the Ducatis,” he said. 

“In the sprint was close. We rode very close to get them.”

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez, competing on a Ducati for the first time following his winter switch from Honda, got a close view of Espargaro at Losail as they exchanged positions in the second half of the sprint.

While admitting that other Desmosedici riders will have a straightline speed advantage, he feels Espargaro’s speed in the final laps of the sprint puts him in a prime position to take victory in the main race.

“If it is like today, yes [he is the favourite],” Marquez said on Saturday. “The second part of the race he was still riding on the 1m52s. So he was super fast. 

“Looks like he was managing the tires really well, so it looks like he is the favourite for Sunday. 

“It's true that it will be difficult for him to fight against the Ducatis because they are faster on the straights but he was super fast on the corner speeds.”

