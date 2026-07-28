Ferrari and Peugeot start testing updated hypercars for WEC 2027

Ferrari and Peugeot have started testing the upgraded versions of their respective Le Mans Hypercars as they ramp up preparations for the 2027 World Endurance Championship.

Although the 2026 season is only halfway through, development work is already under way for next year's campaign, which is scheduled to begin in Qatar on 27 March 2027.

On Tuesday, Ferrari released an image of a development version of the 499P, sporting a camouflage livery to conceal any aerodynamic changes. The car was pictured testing at Monza, which will host this year’s season finale following the news that both the Qatar and Bahrain rounds were cancelled in the wake of conflict in the Middle East.

Antonio Fuoco, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Miguel Molina all got track time over the course of the day.

Ferrari is gearing up for the biggest update to the 499P since the V6-powered LMH made its debut in the 2023 WEC. On the eve of this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours, the Italian manufacturer revealed that it may use all four of its remaining jokers to overhaul the car, but stopped short of revealing where the updates would be focused. Tuesday's statement said it focused on testing and validating "a wide range of technical and aerodynamic solutions."

So far, Ferrari has used just one of the five evo jokers allocated during the initial five-year lifespan of an LMDh/LMH car; an update focused on brake cooling introduced at Sao Paulo in 2024.

No further information about the 2027-spec 499P was shared by Ferrari.

Ferrari 499P Photo by: Ferrari

Peugeot working on next 9X8 update

On the same day, Peugeot announced that it has started the “next chapter in the evolution of the 9X8” as it aims to become a regular front runner in 2027.

In a press release, the French manufacturer stated it is “working on a series of technical evolutions aimed at enhancing performance, efficiency and competitiveness” of the V6-powered racer, which is yet to register a race win in Hypercar.

The statement was accompanied by a close-up image of the updated car, running in bare carbon fibre at what appears to be Paul Ricard.

While Peugeot is understood to have already exhausted its allocation of evo jokers, it is hoping to take advantage of a new regulation that allows struggling manufacturers additional tokens for performance upgrades.

Peugeot’s statement mentioned that its planned evolutions remain subject to approval. Any update invoking use of evo jokers, whether within or outside a manufacturer’s initial allowance of five, must be approved by the WEC promoters the FIA and the ACO.

"Since its debut, the PEUGEOT 9X8 has been a platform in constant evolution. Competing at the highest level of endurance racing means continuously learning, adapting and progressing," said Peugeot team principal Emmanuel Esnault.

Peugeot 9X8 2027 Photo by: Peugeot

"The intensity of competition at a world championship level reinforces our determination to keep evolving. Our objective is clear: to position the 9X8 consistently among the top contenders.

"As we look ahead to 2027, the team is taking the next step in its development, focused on a revised approach to performance, efficiency and design. This work is a key milestone in preparing the next chapter of the PEUGEOT 9X8 story and perpetuating the legacy of PEUGEOT in endurance racing."

Peugeot introduced the 9X8 midway through the 2022 season, but it has struggled to establish itself as a consistent front runner. The Stellantis brand revamped the LMH prototype at the beginning of 2024 and introduced further updates last year, reportedly exhausting all five evo jokers in the process.

Heading into September’s Lone Star Le Mans at Austin, It sits seventh in the manufacturers’ standings, only ahead of newcomer Genesis.

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