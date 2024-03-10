All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
MotoGP Qatar GP

Quartararo on heavy MotoGP tyre wear: 'The question is, can we finish the race?'

Yamaha MotoGP rider Fabio Quartararo remains unsure if he will be able to finish the Qatar Grand Prix after reaching a “critical” situation in the sprint with a heavy tyre drop-off.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo could only muster a 12th-place finish in the best of the two factory Yamahas in Saturday’s half-distance race at the Losail International Circuit, finishing almost 13 seconds off the lead in what was only an 11-lap contest.

Having already suffered all weekend with a lack of pace in low-grip conditions, the Frenchman also reported heavy degradation on his Michelin rubber in the closing stages of the sprint, which led to him losing a place to VR46 Ducati’s Marco Bezzecchi on the final lap.

While the result didn’t surprise the 2021 champion as he had tempered his expectations heading into the new season, he described the issues with tyre wear at Losail as “really strange”.

“In terms of position I was not expecting better because it is the pace we had during the test, it is the pace that we had during the weekend,” he said. “But the way we finished was really, really strange.

"It's not that I'm negative, but when you see that you have such a big degradation on the sprint and that you have no other choice of rear tyre for the race, honestly the question isn't even the position, it's 'Can we finish the race?' It was really starting to get complicated."

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo stuck with the medium tyre on both the front and rear of his M1, the same compound he will again select in the full 22-lap race on Sunday.

Having not gone aggressive with his choice of rubber, the Yamaha rider was puzzled as to why he suffered such heavy degradation over the course of the sprint.

“In the test, we had a little drop,” he explained. “I did a few laps [that were] much faster and my sprint race simulation was maybe six or seven seconds faster than today. 

“We know that in the conditions of the test the grip is much higher and it is a benefit for us, but the drop we had today we never really had it, especially in the sprint race. 

“It's 11 laps only. If I was with the soft compound I could understand, but it was the race compound and we had many problems.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo had no logical explanation for his issues on Saturday, saying the extent of the tyre drop-off can’t be entirely down to a change in track conditions compared to the Qatar pre-season test.

“It's normal that during the test there is always more rubber on the track. Because we ride all day, there is always Michelin rubber. More laps, more laps, so the track is completely different to what we used to have in the race. But I never really felt that much difference.”

Quartararo’s team-mate Alex Rins languished in 17th place in his first competitive outing for Yamaha, finishing another three seconds back after 11 laps of racing.

Rins also raised tyre wear as a serious concern in the grand prix for Yamaha, having already reported a significant reduction in performance in the closing laps of the sprint.

“I was trying to manage as maximum as possible the rear tyre,” he admitted. “In the last five laps I was struggling a lot so I don't know how it is going to be on Sunday. For sure we will need to take more care of the rear tyre.

He added: “The tyre degradation was a limit for me the last four laps. But before these four laps, I was riding not that bad. I would say it was not that big of a problem. 

“But thinking about Sunday’s race, that it's double the laps, for sure it will be a problem.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Mir: Honda has same MotoGP problems as last year “but faster”
Next article 2024 Aprilia MotoGP bike like an F1 car in Qatar corners - Espargaro

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Espargaro "100% sure" of victory before "nightmare" Qatar MotoGP race

Espargaro "100% sure" of victory before "nightmare" Qatar MotoGP race

MotoGP
Qatar GP
Espargaro "100% sure" of victory before "nightmare" Qatar MotoGP race Espargaro "100% sure" of victory before "nightmare" Qatar MotoGP race
MotoGP Qatar GP: Bagnaia wins thriller, Marquez fourth to cap off Ducati debut

MotoGP Qatar GP: Bagnaia wins thriller, Marquez fourth to cap off Ducati debut

MotoGP
Qatar GP
MotoGP Qatar GP: Bagnaia wins thriller, Marquez fourth to cap off Ducati debut MotoGP Qatar GP: Bagnaia wins thriller, Marquez fourth to cap off Ducati debut
How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II
How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle
Fabio Quartararo
More from
Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha “further than ever” from rival MotoGP manufacturers after Qatar GP

Yamaha “further than ever” from rival MotoGP manufacturers after Qatar GP

MotoGP
Qatar GP
Yamaha “further than ever” from rival MotoGP manufacturers after Qatar GP Yamaha “further than ever” from rival MotoGP manufacturers after Qatar GP
Quartararo yet to have "proper talks" about new MotoGP contract with Yamaha

Quartararo yet to have "proper talks" about new MotoGP contract with Yamaha

MotoGP
Qatar GP
Quartararo yet to have "proper talks" about new MotoGP contract with Yamaha Quartararo yet to have "proper talks" about new MotoGP contract with Yamaha
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future
Yamaha Factory Racing
More from
Yamaha Factory Racing
Quartararo has “good connection” with Yamaha’s ex-Ducati MotoGP engineer

Quartararo has “good connection” with Yamaha’s ex-Ducati MotoGP engineer

MotoGP
Quartararo has “good connection” with Yamaha’s ex-Ducati MotoGP engineer Quartararo has “good connection” with Yamaha’s ex-Ducati MotoGP engineer
Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP bike’s “horrible” grip “unacceptable”

Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP bike’s “horrible” grip “unacceptable”

MotoGP
Qatar Official Testing
Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP bike’s “horrible” grip “unacceptable” Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP bike’s “horrible” grip “unacceptable”
The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Australian GP
The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

Scheckter to sell Ferrari F1 title winner

Scheckter to sell Ferrari F1 title winner

F1 Formula 1
Scheckter to sell Ferrari F1 title winner Scheckter to sell Ferrari F1 title winner
Haas concedes Magnussen should have let Tsunoda pass in Saudi F1 GP

Haas concedes Magnussen should have let Tsunoda pass in Saudi F1 GP

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Haas concedes Magnussen should have let Tsunoda pass in Saudi F1 GP Haas concedes Magnussen should have let Tsunoda pass in Saudi F1 GP
Massa files lawsuit against FIA, FOM over 2008 F1 Singapore GP

Massa files lawsuit against FIA, FOM over 2008 F1 Singapore GP

F1 Formula 1
Massa files lawsuit against FIA, FOM over 2008 F1 Singapore GP Massa files lawsuit against FIA, FOM over 2008 F1 Singapore GP
Bagnaia: Understanding 2024 Ducati more important than Qatar MotoGP win

Bagnaia: Understanding 2024 Ducati more important than Qatar MotoGP win

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP
Bagnaia: Understanding 2024 Ducati more important than Qatar MotoGP win Bagnaia: Understanding 2024 Ducati more important than Qatar MotoGP win

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe