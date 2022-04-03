Tickets Subscribe
Moto2 / Termas de Rio Hondo Results

2022 MotoGP Argentina GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Valentino Rossi protege Celestino Vietti won his second race of the 2022 Moto2 season, as Sergio Garcia took victory in a dramatic Moto3 race at the Argentina Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
What happened in Moto3's Argentina GP?

Sunday’s race bill began with the 21-lap Moto3 grand prix, with Aspar’s Sergio Garcia starting from pole and grabbing the holeshot at the start. 

For the first half of the race, Aspar GasGas duo Garcia and Izan Guevara ran at the front – with the latter leading the way.   

However, disaster would strike with 10 laps remaining when Guevara GasGas machine cut out as he exited the Turn 3 right-hander and was forced out.  

The podium battle would be further broken up when Ajo KTM’s Jaume Masia was taken out in a collision instigated by Snipers Honda rider Andrea Migno at the penultimate corner.

Having charged through from outside of the top 10 at the start, Leopard Honda’s Dennis Foggia battled with Garcia for the victory in the closing stages. 

With the Leopard rider leading onto the final lap, a daring raid up the inside of Foggia at the penultimate gave victory to Garcia. 

Garcia now leads the championship by four points from Foggia, with Guevara third a further 26 back. 

Ayumu Sasaki recovered from an early long-lap penalty for causing a collision in the previous Indonesian GP to put his Max Racing Husqvarna on the final step of the podium, with SIC58 Honda rider Riccardo Rossi fourth. 

Tatsuki Suzuki did cross the line fourth on his Leopard Honda, but he was dropped a place for exceeding track limits. He ended up ahead of MT Helmets KTM rookie Diogo Moreira, Ajo KTM’s Daniel Holgado, Prustel GP’s Carlos Tatay and CIP KTM duo Kaito Toba and Joel Kelso.

2022 MotoGP Argentina GP: Moto3 race result - 21 laps

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Sergio García GASGAS 38'23.433  
2 Italy Dennis Foggia Honda 38'23.579 0.146
3 Japan Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna 38'23.808 0.375
4 Italy Riccardo Rossi Honda 38'23.940 0.507
5 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 38'23.917 0.484
6 Brazil Diogo Moreira KTM 38'24.020 0.587
7 Spain Daniel Holgado KTM 38'24.148 0.715
8 Spain Carlos Tatay CF MOTO 38'25.465 2.032
9 Japan Kaito Toba KTM 38'26.531 3.098
10 Joel Kelso KTM 38'26.830 3.397
11 Elia Bartolini KTM 38'31.082 7.649
12 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka KTM 38'32.326 8.893
13 Mexico Adrian Fernandez KTM 38'32.465 9.032
14 Turkey Deniz Öncü KTM 38'32.635 9.202
15 Ivan Ortola KTM 38'32.882 9.449
16 Italy Stefano Nepa KTM 38'46.178 22.745
17 Taiyo Furusato Honda 38'46.856 23.423
18 Matteo Bertelle KTM 38'47.100 23.667
19 France Lorenzo Fellon Honda 38'47.243 23.810
20 Italy Alberto Surra Honda 38'47.474 24.041
21 Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji Honda 38'48.313 24.880
22 Spain Gerard Riu KTM 39'00.849 37.416
23 Joshua Whatley Honda 39'25.564 1'02.131
  Spain Jaume Masia KTM 30'25.144 5 Laps
  Italy Andrea Migno Honda 25'37.703 7 Laps
  Scott Ogden Honda 24'18.637 8 Laps
  Spain Izan Guevara GASGAS 16'27.821 12 Laps
  Spain Xavier Artigas CF MOTO 9'11.599 16 Laps
  Spain Ana Carrasco KTM 11'13.472 17 Laps
What happened in Moto2's Argentina GP?

In the 23-lap Moto2 contest, Speed Up’s impressive rookie Fermin Aldeguer grabbed the holeshot from his first grand prix pole position. 

The Spaniard led in the early stages before VR46 rider Vietti overhauled him. 

Having made history on Saturday by becoming the youngest ever intermediate class pole winner, there would be no dream ending to 17-year-old Aldeguer’s Sunday. 

Trying to capitalise on a mistake for Vietti at the penultimate corner, the pair made contact as Aldeguer went up the inside and was sent into a highside. 

Vietti would come under attack from Indonesian GP winner Somkiat Chantra and was overtaken midway through the race. 

But the VR46 rider would soon fight his way back into the lead and held Chantra at bay to claim his second win of the season to take a 21-point lead in the standings.

The battle for third raged between Chantra’s Honda Team Asia stablemate Ai Ogura and Pons’ Aron Canet. 

Canet snatched third from Ogura at Turn 7 on the final lap, but Ogura executed a superb overtake at the penultimate corner to take third. 

Jake Dixon was fifth on his Aspar Kalex ahead of Marc VDS rider Tony Arbolino, while reigning Moto3 champion Pedro Acosta was seventh on his Ajo KTM Kalex.  

The top 10 was completed by Aspar’s Albert Arenas, Bo Bendsneyder (SAG Racing) and Marc VDS’ Sam Lowes. 

2022 MotoGP Argentina GP: Moto2 race results - 23 laps

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus Kalex -  
2 Thailand Somkiat Chantra Kalex 1.538 1.538
3 Japan Ai Ogura Kalex 5.703 5.703
4 Spain Arón Canet Kalex 5.880 5.880
5 United Kingdom Jake Dixon Kalex 6.584 6.584
6 Italy Tony Arbolino Kalex 7.538 7.538
7 Spain Pedro Acosta Kalex 12.177 12.177
8 Spain Albert Arenas Kalex 12.418 12.418
9 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder Kalex 13.656 13.656
10 United Kingdom Sam Lowes Kalex 14.254 14.254
11 United States Cameron Beaubier Kalex 20.077 20.077
12 Germany Marcel Schrotter Kalex 25.736 25.736
13 United States Joe Roberts Kalex 28.317 28.317
14 Spain Manuel Gonzalez Kalex 29.784 29.784
15 Spain Marcos Ramirez MV Agusta 30.270 30.270
16 Spain Jeremy Alcoba Kalex 37.884 37.884
17 Italy Simone Corsi MV Agusta 37.956 37.956
18 Italy Romano Fenati Boscoscuro B-21 38.325 38.325
19 Keminth Kubo Kalex 1'04.858 1'04.858
  Spain Jorge Navarro Kalex    
  Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta Kalex    
  Argentina Gabriel Rodrigo Kalex    
  Czech Republic Filip Salač Kalex    
  Italy Alessandro Zaccone Kalex    
  Spain Fermin Aldeguer Boscoscuro B-21    
  Netherlands Zonta van den Goorbergh Kalex    
  Spain Augusto Fernandez Kalex    
  Italy Niccolo Antonelli Kalex    
  Sean Dylan Kalex    
