Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Chilton ends IndyCar career, aims for Le Mans return
Le Mans News

Peugeot close to making 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours entry decision

Peugeot will decide whether to race its new 9X8 World Endurance Championship challenger at June's Le Mans 24 Hours in the next two weeks.

Peugeot close to making 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours entry decision
Gary Watkins
By:

Jean-Marc Finot, motorsport boss of the Stellantis group of which Peugeot is a part, said a decision will be made before the entry list for the centrepiece WEC round on 11-12 June is published.

"The Le Mans entry list will be released at the end of February or the beginning of March, so we will have to make our decision before," explained Finot.

Finot gave no indication which way Peugeot Sport is leaning as it plots the season ahead for its Le Mans Hypercar, which will miss the WEC season opener at Sebring next month.

"It will be a tough decision because all of us would like to race as soon as possible," he said.

"But because the car will be frozen [in specification] as soon as it is homologated it would be insane to take too much risk and pay the price for five years."

Le Mans organiser and WEC promoter the Automobile Club de l'Ouest has confirmed that it expects to publish the 62-car entry for the 24 Hours on either 28 February or 1 March. Entries for the race close on 22 February.

Peugeot confirmed its intention to race its two 9X8s in round two of the 2022 WEC at Spa on 7 May should it take the decision to go to Le Mans this year.

Finot said he had only heard about the WEC's demand, reported in January, for Peugeot to contest the Belgian event if it wanted to race at Le Mans via the media, but both he and Olivier Jansonnie, technical director of the WEC programme at Peugeot Sport, stressed that Spa has long been part of their planning.

"This is something we have always said: if we want to race at Le Mans, we will have to race at Spa," said Jansonnie.

"We understand the principle of it: to set the Balance of Performance for Le Mans."

Loic Duval, Peugeot 9X8

Loic Duval, Peugeot 9X8

Photo by: Peugeot Sport

Peugeot undertook its second track test with the 9X8 at Paul Ricard last week, but has not revealed the future development schedule for the car.

But Jansonnie said that the car will "test again before the decision is made".

He also admitted that deciding when to race the car "will be a gamble", but stressed that the Peugeot Sport team has been happy with the results of the testing at Aragon last month and then at Paul Ricard.

"We are confident from the simulation we did and what we have seen so far [on track], keeping a level of humility," he said.

"The key thing is reliability: this is purely about weighing up the issues we have and the chances we have to solve them for Le Mans."

Read Also:

Peugeot began endurance running with the 9X8 over the course of three days at Paul Ricard last week, though Jansonnie stressed it was "too early to call it a proper endurance simulation".

"We ran overnight for a long period [of] time and were running in spirit of keeping the car on track," he explained.

"But if we have any doubt about the car we prefer to keep it in the pits, look carefully and send it when we are sure there are no issues."

Peugeot Sport team members

Peugeot Sport team members

Photo by: Peugeot Sport

The car continued to run without a conventional rear, the configuration in which the 9X8 was unveiled in show car form last summer.

Five of Peugeot's six race drivers were present for the Paul Ricard test between Tuesday and Thursday last week.

Kevin Magnussen and Mikkel Jensen got their first laps on a race track in the 9X8, sharing driving of the solo car with Paul di Resta, Loic Duval and Gustavo Menezes, who were also present at Aragon.

Jean-Eric Vergne and test and simulator driver James Rossiter were not at the Paul Ricard test.

shares
comments

Related video

Chilton ends IndyCar career, aims for Le Mans return
Previous article

Chilton ends IndyCar career, aims for Le Mans return
Load comments
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Daniil Kvyat makes WEC switch with G-Drive
WEC

Daniil Kvyat makes WEC switch with G-Drive

Lucas Auer re-signed by Mercedes in GT3 roster for 2022
GT

Lucas Auer re-signed by Mercedes in GT3 roster for 2022

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Plus
Le Mans

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Latest news

Peugeot close to making 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours entry decision
Le Mans Le Mans

Peugeot close to making 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours entry decision

Chilton ends IndyCar career, aims for Le Mans return
IndyCar IndyCar

Chilton ends IndyCar career, aims for Le Mans return

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Plus
Le Mans Le Mans

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Castroneves reiterates Le Mans desire after Daytona 24H win
IMSA IMSA

Castroneves reiterates Le Mans desire after Daytona 24H win

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Plus

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster Plus

The remarkable fixes Toyota used to avert another Le Mans disaster

The 1-2 finish achieved by Toyota at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours was a result that will have surprised few, given its status as pre-event favourite. But the result was anything but straightforward, as worsening fuel pressure concerns required the team's drivers and engineers to pursue "creative fixes" on the fly. Here is the full story of how it reached the end without a lengthy pit visit

Le Mans
Nov 3, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Plus

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
The standout memories of Le Mans 2021 Plus

The standout memories of Le Mans 2021

OPINION: With four of the five Hypercar entries unproven in a 24-hour race, it would not have been unexpected for at least one of them to suffer serious reliability trouble. That they all managed to make it through the race relatively unscathed, says GARY WATKINS, was something of a surprise.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Plus

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
10 things we've learned from the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours so far Plus

10 things we've learned from the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Autosport picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Le Mans 2021: The team by team guide Plus

Le Mans 2021: The team by team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in Le Mans' underrated class Plus

The ex-F1 drivers making a name for themselves in Le Mans' underrated class

Kevin Magnussen will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this weekend alongside father Jan in LMP2. But the Danes won't be the only ex-F1 drivers to appear in the hotly contested category this year.

Le Mans
Aug 20, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.