Le Mans 24 Hours: #7 Toyota tops warm-up; Glickenhaus hits trouble

The #709 Glickenhaus 007 LMH of Franck Mailleux had not even logged a single lap during the 15-minute session before hitting trouble, as the French driver appeared to spin exiting Mulsanne corner before coming to a stop on the right-hand side of the track.

It was later revealed by marque boss Jim Glickenhaus that it had been caused by “a sensor issue that kicked out the traction control”.

“There was a connector that hadn’t been properly attached, so it was a kind of rookie mistake that we’re not worried about,” he explained.

Moments later, another one of the American favourites, the GTE Pro pole-sitting #64 Corvette C8.R of Nick Tandy was also seen cruising at reduced speed between Mulsanne and Indianapolis, albeit making it back to the pits.

There was further drama when Nico Muller beached the #10 Vector Sport LMP2 ORECA 07 in the gravel, which combined with Alexandre Cougnaud suffering an off at the Dunlop chicane in the #3 DKR Engineering LMP2 meant there was a full-course yellow period.

This meant many cars did not set a representative lap, with those that did so generally only getting one or two clean tours of the Circuit de la Sarthe on the board.

Fastest overall was the #7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID of Mike Conway, whose lap of 3m31.236s put him 2.313s clear of Sebastien Buemi in the sister #8 Toyota.

Splitting the two Japanese cars to go second overall was Rene Rast in the LMP2 pole-sitting WRT ORECA 07, 1.941s slower than Conway but four tenths up on Buemi.

#31 WRT Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2 of Sean Gelael, Robin Frijns, Rene Rast Photo by: Marc Fleury

Last-minute substitute Nyck de Vries, the Toyota reserve replacing Philippe Cimadomo in the #13 TDS Racing ORECA with the 62-year old barred from taking part following several incidents in practice, was second in class and fourth overall ahead of Ferdinand Habsburg' #41 Realteam by WRT ORECA.

Romain Dumas was eighth-fastest in the only Glickenhaus to set a representative lap, behind two more LMP2 runners, the #48 IDEC Sport car of Paul-Loup Chatin and Alex Brundle in the #34 Inter Europol Competition machine.

Corvette's #63 car was fastest in GTE Pro in the hands of Antonio Garcia on a 3m54.788s, while Toni Vilander set the pace in GTE Am at the wheel of his #21 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo.

The Le Mans 24 Hours is due to begin at 4pm local time (GMT +2).

2022 Le Mans 24 Hours - warm-up results: