Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Foyt IndyCar team renews with Kellett for third year
IndyCar News

Williams F1 reserve Aitken to test Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar

By:

Williams Formula 1 reserve Jack Aitken has entered the frame as a potential Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar driver in 2022, and will test for the squad next week.

Williams F1 reserve Aitken to test Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar

With the US Air Force pulling its support for the #20 car which oval specialist and team owner Ed Carpenter shares with a road/street course driver, ECR has been freed up to enter discussions with non-American drivers.

As a result, 2012 IndyCar champion Ryan Hunter-Reay’s candidacy for the ride has looked weaker and 26-year-old Aitken has emerged as a front-runner for the seat. 

The Briton made his F1 debut for Williams as a replacement for George Russell in the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix, when Lewis Hamilton's positive COVID-19 test prompted Russell's first Mercedes call-up, and has now recovered from injuries sustained in a Spa 24 Hours crash earlier this year.

His spun Emil Frey Lamborghini was hit by several cars over the blind crest of Raidillon, resulting in fractures to his scapula and a vertebra.  

Aitken, who has returned to Formula 2 this year in selected races for the HWA squad, is set to test for ECR at Sebring on Monday before contesting Free Practice 1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for Williams.

Autosport understands that for now the test with Aitken is simply an “evaluation” and that no deal has been done for 2022.

Ryan Hunter-Reay has tested for ECR after splitting with Andretti Autosport

Ryan Hunter-Reay has tested for ECR after splitting with Andretti Autosport

Photo by: IndyCar Series

Two of Carpenter’s rivals who had spoken to Aitken in late summer were at that time convinced that he wasn’t yet keen to move to IndyCar and would instead remain in Europe.

This brings the car count at the test up to four, following the news that Formula E champion Nyck De Vries will drive for Meyer Shank Racing while his Mercedes FE team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne will try out for Arrow McLaren SP. The fourth car present will be Juncos Hollinger Racing's 2022 full-season driver Callum Ilott.

There is still much speculation regarding how a merger could work with between Juncos Hollinger and Carlin Racing, which has revealed nothing of its future in US open-wheel racing next year. No announcement is expected before Christmas.

shares
comments

Related video

Foyt IndyCar team renews with Kellett for third year
Previous article

Foyt IndyCar team renews with Kellett for third year
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Foyt IndyCar team renews with Kellett for third year
IndyCar

Foyt IndyCar team renews with Kellett for third year

McLaren completes purchase of majority stake in Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar

McLaren completes purchase of majority stake in Arrow McLaren SP

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Jack Aitken More
Jack Aitken
Aitken suggests Eau Rouge tweak would help improve safety
Formula 1

Aitken suggests Eau Rouge tweak would help improve safety

Aitken hopes Williams experience boosts F1 2022 race seat chance
Formula 1

Aitken hopes Williams experience boosts F1 2022 race seat chance

Aitken targets Williams F1 sim return and GT comeback next month
Formula 1

Aitken targets Williams F1 sim return and GT comeback next month

Ed Carpenter Racing More
Ed Carpenter Racing
Carpenter: Hulkenberg “has an interest” in a possible IndyCar test
IndyCar

Carpenter: Hulkenberg “has an interest” in a possible IndyCar test

Rosenqvist cleared for Mid-Ohio IndyCar, VeeKay expected to return Mid-Ohio
IndyCar

Rosenqvist cleared for Mid-Ohio IndyCar, VeeKay expected to return

Askew to sub for injured VeeKay at IndyCar's Road America round Road America
IndyCar

Askew to sub for injured VeeKay at IndyCar's Road America round

Latest news

Williams F1 reserve Aitken to test Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Williams F1 reserve Aitken to test Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar

Foyt IndyCar team renews with Kellett for third year
IndyCar IndyCar

Foyt IndyCar team renews with Kellett for third year

McLaren completes purchase of majority stake in Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar IndyCar

McLaren completes purchase of majority stake in Arrow McLaren SP

Askew hopes IndyCar street experience can translate to Formula E
Formula E Formula E

Askew hopes IndyCar street experience can translate to Formula E

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.