Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Porsche's Vanthoor hospitalised after Spa paddock accident
GT / Rossi Misano testing News

Aitken sustained fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash

By:

Williams Formula 1 reserve Jack Aitken sustained fractures to his collarbone and a vertebra in the multi-car accident at Eau Rouge in the Spa 24 Hours on Saturday.

Aitken sustained fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash

His injuries, which also include a minor lung contusion, were sustained when his Emil Frey Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo was involved in a multi-car incident in the opening hour of the double-points round of the GT World Challenge Europe.

The fractured vertebra was described as stable and Aitken is hoping to be discharged from hospital in Liege either today or tomorrow in order to return to the UK to continue his recovery.

Aitken, who was sharing the Emil Frey Lambo with Arthur Rogier and Konsta Lappalainen, said in a statement: “All things considered I feel fine, and quite lucky.

"I’m also sorry for my teammates that we didn’t get to compete, and for the other cars involved.

"The aim now is to get back to the UK and start to recover as best as possible and be back in the car soon: I’m sure with the people around me I’ll manage it just fine!”

The British-Korean driver, who is undertaking both the Endurance Cup and Sprint Cup legs of the GTWE this year, also thanked the marshals and medical staff at both the track and the hospital.

No timeline has been set for Aitken's return to the cockpit of a Lamborghini or when be able to fulfil his F1 role with Williams.

 

The next GTWCE round is scheduled for Brands Hatch on the last weekend of August.

Ferrari factory driver Davide Rigon, who was also taken to Liege hospital, was released before midnight after a check-up.

The Italian, who was racing an Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo, was discharged wearing a back brace as a precautionary measure.

A Ferrari spokesman said that it was too early to say whether Rigon will be able to take up his seat for the Le Mans 24 Hours World Endurance Championship round later this month.

He explained that a decision will be made on the coming days on whether he will drive the #52 AF Corse-run factory 488 GTE Evo together with Miguel Molina and Daniel Serra after further assessment of his condition.

Kevin Estre and Franck Perera were the other two drivers involved in the incident respectively driving a Rutronik Porsche and an Emil Frey Lamborghini.

They were both given the all-clear after check-ups at the circuit medical centre.

The accident happened less than 30 minutes into the race.

No official TV coverage of the incident or its aftermath has been released, but Aitken appears to have lost the car at the second left of the Eau Rouge/Raidillon sequence.

Read Also:

He was then collected by Emil Frey teammate Franck Perera and Estre.

The incident resulted in a yellow-flag neutralisation of the race lasting more than hour.

The race was led shortly before the 18-hour mark by the second of the factory-backed Iron Lynx Ferraris, which is shared by Alessandro Pier Guidi, Nicklas Nielsen and Come Ledogar.

shares
comments

Related video

Porsche's Vanthoor hospitalised after Spa paddock accident

Previous article

Porsche's Vanthoor hospitalised after Spa paddock accident
Load comments

Trending

1
National

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch

11 h
2
GT

Aitken sustained fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash

16 min
3
Formula 1

Why Hamilton's Verstappen 'gamesmanship' wasn't an F1 rules breach

13 h
4
GT

Spa 24 Hours: Aitken, Rigon taken to hospital after Raidillon pileup

16 h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton: 'YMCA' song helped motivate me to Hungary GP F1 pole

29 min
Latest news
Aitken sustained fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash
GT

Aitken sustained fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash

16m
Porsche's Vanthoor hospitalised after Spa paddock accident
Video Inside
GT

Porsche's Vanthoor hospitalised after Spa paddock accident

40m
Spa 24h: Iron Lynx Ferrari still leads at halfway
Video Inside
GT

Spa 24h: Iron Lynx Ferrari still leads at halfway

42m
Spa 24 Hours: #51 Iron Lynx Ferrari leads after six hours
GT

Spa 24 Hours: #51 Iron Lynx Ferrari leads after six hours

11 h
Spa 24 Hours: Aitken, Rigon taken to hospital after Raidillon pileup
GT

Spa 24 Hours: Aitken, Rigon taken to hospital after Raidillon pileup

16 h
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Spa 24 Hours: #51 Iron Lynx Ferrari leads after six hours
GT

Spa 24 Hours: #51 Iron Lynx Ferrari leads after six hours

Spa 24 Hours: Aitken, Rigon taken to hospital after Raidillon pileup
GT

Spa 24 Hours: Aitken, Rigon taken to hospital after Raidillon pileup

How glitches left Toyota 'worried' about losing unbeaten WEC streak Monza Plus
WEC

How glitches left Toyota 'worried' about losing unbeaten WEC streak

Jack Aitken More
Jack Aitken
Williams F1 reserve Aitken making GT switch to broaden skillset
GT

Williams F1 reserve Aitken making GT switch to broaden skillset

Aitken to race in GT World Challenge Europe with Lamborghini
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Aitken to race in GT World Challenge Europe with Lamborghini

Williams retains Aitken as reserve driver for 2021 F1 season
Formula 1

Williams retains Aitken as reserve driver for 2021 F1 season

Trending Today

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch
National National

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch

Aitken sustained fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash
GT GT

Aitken sustained fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash

Why Hamilton's Verstappen 'gamesmanship' wasn't an F1 rules breach
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Hamilton's Verstappen 'gamesmanship' wasn't an F1 rules breach

Spa 24 Hours: Aitken, Rigon taken to hospital after Raidillon pileup
GT GT

Spa 24 Hours: Aitken, Rigon taken to hospital after Raidillon pileup

Hamilton: 'YMCA' song helped motivate me to Hungary GP F1 pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: 'YMCA' song helped motivate me to Hungary GP F1 pole

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Porsche's Vanthoor hospitalised after Spa paddock accident
Video Inside
GT GT

Porsche's Vanthoor hospitalised after Spa paddock accident

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture
Formula 1 Formula 1

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60 Plus

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

It’s 60 years since the Jaguar E-type arrived and caused a sensation. As our resident racer Ben Anderson discovered when he got behind the wheel of two special racing versions at Brands Hatch, the thrill of driving them hasn't diminished over time

GT
20 h
The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat Plus

The rise of a GT squad responsible for a unique 24-hour racing feat

It's a significant achievement to win one 24-hour race in a year, let alone two, and with different manufacturers, but that's exactly what ROWE Racing did in 2020 at the Nurburgring and Spa. This weekend's German classic offers the DTM newcomer a chance of another unique double to add to its growing collection of accolades

GT
Jun 3, 2021
The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story Plus

The new threat facing motorsport's greatest success story

The manufacturers were unconvinced – and even hostile – when Stephane Ratel launched GT3 in 2006. Now, 15 years on from its debut, they’ve sold more than 2000 cars and counting, but its continued expansion puts the increasingly globalised category at risk of losing its roots

GT
May 25, 2021
The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT Plus

The Lamborghini teams plotting to stop a RAM raid on British GT

With the Silver pairings that dominated 2020 now banned, Mercedes pair Yelmer Buurman and Ian Loggie could be in the box seat after winning last year's Pro-Am crown. But a swarm of Lamborghinis, with the defending outright champion among them, will ensure they face tough opposition

GT
May 21, 2021
How McLaren’s GT3 ‘single-seater’ defies expectations Plus

How McLaren’s GT3 ‘single-seater’ defies expectations

Time in a thoroughbred racer leaves you searching for time in yourself, especially when the rewards for total commitment are so high, as our man discovered at Snetterton

GT
Apr 28, 2021
How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy Plus

How Ferrari's F1 protege became a Mercedes GT prodigy

Raffaele Marciello once appeared to be Ferrari’s next Italian F1 star, but is now under the pay of its German arch-rival in GTs – and he’s very happy with his life

GT
Apr 8, 2021
Why GTE's future is a conundrum with no easy answers Plus

Why GTE's future is a conundrum with no easy answers

The convergence between the World Endurance Championship and IMSA over LMDh regulations offers a bright future for sportscar racing, but the imminent demise of IMSA's GT Le Mans class creates wider issues to which no catch-all solution exists

GT
Feb 3, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Plus

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it

GT
Jan 23, 2021

Latest news

Aitken sustained fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash
GT GT

Aitken sustained fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash

Porsche's Vanthoor hospitalised after Spa paddock accident
Video Inside
GT GT

Porsche's Vanthoor hospitalised after Spa paddock accident

Spa 24h: Iron Lynx Ferrari still leads at halfway
Video Inside
GT GT

Spa 24h: Iron Lynx Ferrari still leads at halfway

Spa 24 Hours: #51 Iron Lynx Ferrari leads after six hours
GT GT

Spa 24 Hours: #51 Iron Lynx Ferrari leads after six hours

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.