IndyCar News

De Vries and Vandoorne set for IndyCar test at Sebring

By:

Mercedes Formula E drivers Nyck De Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne will test IndyCars early next month on the Sebring International Raceway short course.

De Vries and Vandoorne set for IndyCar test at Sebring

Ex-McLaren Formula 1 driver and 2015 GP2 Series champion Vandoorne will get the opportunity to test an Arrow McLaren SP on 6 December, as McLaren CEO Zak Brown suggested he would in September, because the team plans to expand to three entries by 2023.

That same day at Sebring, reigning FE champion De Vries’ opportunity will come courtesy of the 2021 Indianapolis 500-winning Meyer Shank Racing squad because “he’s a stand-out, a rockstar” according to team founder and co-owner Mike Shank.

He told Autosport: “We’re always looking to the future, no matter what our current driver situation is. We keep an eye on who’s out there, who’s performing well and thinking about what are needs are going to be.

“We’re continually building and evolving our team and from my perspective at least, Nyck is a guy that is really a stand-out, a rockstar. Formula 2 champion, Formula E champion…

“Is it a potential move for us? I don’t know, but I’m going to make sure that as we move forward we’re covering ourselves.

“He could be in a sportscar, he could be in an IndyCar – we just want to see what he’s about, and so we’ve had this test scheduled for a while.

“It’ll be interesting to see how he compares with Vandoorne as they’re team-mates for Mercedes in Formula E, but we know they’re both very good drivers.

“And it’s strange coincidence that the guy we announced today for our IMSA team, Tom Blomqvist, is team-mates with Vandoorne in WEC. It’s all intermingled and intertwined.”

Nick de Vries, Mercedes

Nick de Vries, Mercedes

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

It’s a busy week for Meyer Shank Racing after the final round of the 2021 IMSA SportsCar championship, as Blomqvist’s announcement was preceded by confirmation of Oliver Jarvis as the other full-time driver at the team for 2022.

The team’s third driver for endurance races will be confirmed this week – and is set to be one of Meyer Shank Racing’s IndyCar stars, either Helio Castroneves or Simon Pagenaud, both of whom have won multiple races in sportscar prototypes.

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over Plus

Why IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still far from over

OPINION: The 2021 IndyCar silly season has been one of the silliest for many years, as many talented drivers remain in play – with new pieces to the puzzle being added all the time. Here's what we know so far about who will end up where in 2022

IndyCar
Sep 15, 2021
