Ed Carpenter Racing has announced that Christian Rasmussen will close out the 2024 IndyCar Series season, with owner/driver Ed Carpenter stepping aside for the Milwaukee and Nashville oval races.

Carpenter was originally set to run the remaining rounds, with rookie Rasmussen conducting an all-road and street schedule, but opted to take a step back in an effort to provide more experience for the 24-year-old Dane.

Rasmussen, the 2023 Indy NXT champion, will therefore continue in the cockpit after what was due to be his final appearance of the season in Portland, seeing out the year at this weekend’s Milwaukee double-header before the Nashville season finale in September.

He made his IndyCar oval debut in this year's Indianapolis 500, finishing as the best-placed rookie in 12th, just three spots behind ECR's full season driver Rinus VeeKay.

Carpenter stressed that while the choice to forgo the final three races “was a very difficult decision for me to make”, it is not related to a permanent move out of the cockpit.

The 43-year-old took the most recent of his three IndyCar wins - all scored on ovals - in 2014 and has a best finish of 17th from his four race outings to date in 2024.

“I want to make it clear that this is not a retirement announcement,” he said.

“However, the reality is, I have not performed to the level that I expect of myself for the team.

“Christian tested at Gateway prior to the race and he showed me that he deserves this expanded opportunity.

“He also had such a strong performance during the Month of May and has earned the chance to continue his development.

“I am excited to watch him finish the season out strong for the #20 crew and the entire ECR team.”

Rasmussen scored a best career IndyCar finish of ninth at Mid-Ohio last month and sits 23rd in the overall standings, despite missing three races.

“First and foremost, I am incredibly thankful to Ed for providing me this opportunity,” Rasmussen said.

“I am excited to drive the #20 in the remaining three races and I am fully committed to giving the team my absolute best.

“While I haven’t raced at Milwaukee or Nashville before, my past performances on ovals have been strong and I’m eager to add these tracks to the list!”