Rossi, Rasmussen complete Ed Carpenter Racing’s full-time line-up for 2025

Ed Carpenter Racing has confirmed its 2025 IndyCar Series line-up with Alexander Rossi partnering Christian Rasmussen, with both drivers signing multi-year deals.

Rossi joins after spending the past two seasons with Arrow McLaren and will pilot the team’s No. 20 Chevrolet-powered entry.

Fresh off a rookie campaign that featured one top-10 result despite only running 14 of 17 races, Rasmussen takes over the No. 21 Chevrolet recently vacated by Rinus VeeKay. Ed Carpenter, co-owner of ECR, will occupy a third entry for the Indianapolis 500.

“It is an exciting day to not only welcome Alex to the team, but to extend our relationship with Christian,” said Carpenter.

“We are very excited about our lineup, and other partnership announcements that will be forthcoming. As excited as I am about these additions, I also want to thank Rinus for his five years with the team.

"It is always hard to say goodbye to a teammate and a friend, but I am confident that Rinus' career will continue to blossom. As we look ahead to 2025 and beyond, I am fully focused on getting ECR back to new heights, winning races and contending for championships.”

A nine-year veteran in North America’s premier open-wheel championship, Rossi holds eight victories, with the most notable being the 2016 Indy 500. He has also finished on the podium 30 times throughout his IndyCar career.

"I’m honoured that Ed and the entire ECR ownership group recognize the value I can bring to the team,” said Rossi.

“Their commitment to excellence, along with the power of Chevrolet and the ambitious plans they have for the future made this opportunity impossible to pass up. I’m eager to get started and contribute to the team’s continued success.”

And for his part, Rasmussen, the 2023 Indy NXT champion, is excited for the chance to compete full-time.

“I’m incredibly excited to earn a full-time role with Ed Carpenter Racing,” said Rasmussen, who was the highest-finishing rookie (12th) in an Indy 500 debutant class that included 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson.

“My rookie year in IndyCar was full of firsts, and I can’t wait to bring everything I’ve learned into my second season. I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity and looking forward to team up with Alexander to push the team forward and fight towards the front of the grid more consistently.”