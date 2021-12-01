Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / McLaren completes purchase of majority stake in Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar News

Foyt IndyCar team renews with Kellett for third year

By:

Dalton Kellett will remain with AJ Foyt Racing as a full-time IndyCar driver in 2022, extending his relationship with the team to a third year.

Foyt IndyCar team renews with Kellett for third year

After four winless seasons in Indy Lights, the 28-year-old Canadian joined Foyt in 2020 for a partial campaign of eight races, before switching up to a full-time seat piloting the #4 entry in 2021.

His best result was 12th on the Gateway oval, while his top finishes on road/street courses were 18th places at Barber Motorsports Park and in the first race of Detroit's double-header.

The Queens University graduate, who has a degree in engineering physics, will partner graduating Indy Lights champion Kyle Kirkwood.

“It's great to have Dalton continuing with the team in 2022,” said team president Larry Foyt.

“He made some solid progress in his first full season in the IndyCar Series, and I'm looking forward to seeing what he can accomplish next season.

“He is a true team player and a great ambassador for AJ Foyt Racing.”

Kellett added that he was “looking forward to the year and continuing to build on the momentum from 2021”.

“Looking back at 2021, we had moments of promise and some encouraging results, we need to enter the 2022 season on that trajectory,” he said.

Dalton Kellett, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Dalton Kellett, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

“The schedule looks very exciting this year, some familiar tracks returning (looking at you Iowa) and I can't wait to be racing in front of the hometown crowd in Toronto!”

Rookie Kirkwood's one-year deal with the team was announced last month, which Larry Foyt heralded as “definitely a help on the team side to help you get the best people”.

The team's last win came in 2013 with Takuma Sato at Long Beach, while its most recent podium was scored by Tony Kanaan at Gateway in 2019.

Sebastien Bourdais, who scored two fifth places in a full-season campaign for the team in 2021, is switching his main attention to the IMSA SportsCar Championship next season.

The four-time Champ Car title-winner has signed to race one of Chip Ganassi Racing’s Cadillacs in the DPi class, but remains interested in occasional outings with Foyt.

shares
comments

Related video

McLaren completes purchase of majority stake in Arrow McLaren SP
Previous article

McLaren completes purchase of majority stake in Arrow McLaren SP
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
McLaren completes purchase of majority stake in Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar

McLaren completes purchase of majority stake in Arrow McLaren SP

Rossi: Improving Andretti Autosport's oval pace vital for 2022 IndyCar title tilt
IndyCar

Rossi: Improving Andretti Autosport's oval pace vital for 2022 IndyCar title tilt

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

A.J. Foyt Enterprises More
A.J. Foyt Enterprises
Kirkwood arrival will help Foyt IndyCar team “get the best people”
IndyCar

Kirkwood arrival will help Foyt IndyCar team “get the best people”

Foyt signs Indy Lights champion Kirkwood for 2022 IndyCar season
IndyCar

Foyt signs Indy Lights champion Kirkwood for 2022 IndyCar season

Ex-F1 driver Hulkenberg to make IndyCar test debut with Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar

Ex-F1 driver Hulkenberg to make IndyCar test debut with Arrow McLaren SP

Latest news

Foyt IndyCar team renews with Kellett for third year
IndyCar IndyCar

Foyt IndyCar team renews with Kellett for third year

McLaren completes purchase of majority stake in Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar IndyCar

McLaren completes purchase of majority stake in Arrow McLaren SP

Askew hopes IndyCar street experience can translate to Formula E
Formula E Formula E

Askew hopes IndyCar street experience can translate to Formula E

Rossi: Improving Andretti Autosport's oval pace vital for 2022 IndyCar title tilt
IndyCar IndyCar

Rossi: Improving Andretti Autosport's oval pace vital for 2022 IndyCar title tilt

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 21, 2021
How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential Plus

How F1's other IndyCar exile finally unlocked his potential

Romain Grosjean's swashbuckling rookie year in IndyCar captured the imagination of many in 2021. But another ex-Formula 1 driver whose potential was masked by five years of toil in, at best, middling machinery also enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 - winning twice and finishing sixth in points. Here's how Marcus Ericsson finally delivered on his promise

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best Plus

How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

IndyCar sophomore Alex Palou stunned by overcoming team-mate Scott Dixon and the rest of a white-hot field in 2021. He was consistently fast and crucially showed a level head, rebounding well from setbacks to put himself in a near unassailable position entering the final round

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Plus

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Despite appearing to have an IndyCar job for life with Meyer Shank Racing, Jack Harvey’s departure and move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate. However, Harvey's and RLL's combined strengths could prove to be a winning combination - if they get the balance right

IndyCar
Oct 17, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win Plus

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing IndyCar win

Saturday 16 October marks the 10th anniversary of Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Plus

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong junior career and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Plus

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Newly-crowned IndyCar champion Alex Palou has been lauded as a complete driver and veteran-like in only his second season. The 24-year-old is still in the early days of his career, but the parallels are there for all to see with his six-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate who has been CGR's team leader since 2014

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Plus

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets is now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.