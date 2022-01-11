Montoya to return to Indy 500 with Arrow McLaren SP

The ex-McLaren Formula 1 driver, who conquered the Indy 500 as a rookie in 2000 with Chip Ganassi Racing and then won it for Team Penske in 2015, will again join Arrow McLaren SP’s full-time drivers Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist at both the Grand Prix of Indianapolis and the 500.

A team release stated that 46-year-old Montoya completes its line-up for the Month of May, although it is hoping to add a third car later in the season in preparation for three full-time entries in 2023.

Montoya will be attempting to qualify for Indy for the seventh time, after finishing ninth last year.

Mission Foods will be the primary sponsor on the Colombian’s #6 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet and an associate sponsor on the #5 and #7 of O’Ward and Rosenqvist respectively.

Montoya, who won three grands prix with McLaren in 2005, said: “I’m excited to return to Indianapolis with Arrow McLaren SP and Mission, to once again compete in a race that holds a special place in my heart – the Indianapolis 500.

“I had a great experience with the team last year and look forward to building on the progress we made in 2021. I think we have a real shot at competing at the front of the field and challenging for the win.”

Juan Pablo Montoya, Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing commented: “We’re delighted to have both Juan Pablo and Mission Foods back for another Indianapolis 500. Juan Pablo is an institution in motorsport, with two Indianapolis 500 victories and an impressive Formula 1 career with multiple wins for McLaren.

“He adds experience that really benefits our team, giving us another driver with the potential to win anytime he steps into the car.”

Montoya left McLaren and F1 mid-way through a difficult 2006 season, going on to race in NASCAR with Chip Ganassi Racing.

The GMR Grand Prix takes place on 14 May, followed by two weeks of preparation before the Indy 500 on 29 May.