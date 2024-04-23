All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
IndyCar Barber Motorsports Park

Arrow McLaren confirms Pourchaire for Barber Motorsports Park

Theo Pourchaire will continue to drive for Arrow McLaren at the upcoming round at Barber Motorsports Park, the team announced on Tuesday morning.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Theo Pourchaire, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

Reigning Formula 2 champion Pourchaire is fresh off making his IndyCar Series debut on the Streets of Long Beach last weekend, where he started 22nd and finished a respectable 11th while substituting for the injured David Malukas in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.

While Malukas continues to recover from a left wrist injury and surgery following a mountain biking accident over the offseason, the team will call on Pourchaire for the second consecutive race weekend, alongside Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi.

Arrow McLaren leaned on Callum Ilott early on as a stand-in for Malukas at various testing days and the first two races of 2024, which included the non-points event at The Thermal Club last month. However, a scheduling clash with the FIA World Endurance Championship prevented Ilott from running Long Beach.

Pourchaire, a reserve and test driver for Sauber’s Formula 1 team, took honours as the biggest mover at Long Beach. He previously shared that he had been contracted “to drive for the next two races, to replace David” but further noted the round at Barber Motorsports Park was dependent on the health of Malukas.

But it became known over the weekend at Long Beach that Malukas still had pins in his wrist from the surgery, which are expected to be removed on Wednesday.

 

Arrow McLaren team principal Gavin Ward previously confirmed to Autosport after the race in California that Pourchaire would be at Alabama venue Barber.

“We dropped Theo in about as much in the deep end as he could be dropped,” Ward said.

“We had high hopes and I love the way he approached the weekend. He just got built up to it. He's completed every lap and just got better and better. Really, really impressive debut. …

“The enthusiasm is infectious. You could hear it on the radio. He was enjoying himself out there and that's fun. He's just been super happy to be in IndyCar and make the most of this opportunity, so that makes everybody smile.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Pourchaire eager for more IndyCar after “amazing” debut in Long Beach

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Pourchaire eager for more IndyCar after “amazing” debut in Long Beach

Pourchaire eager for more IndyCar after “amazing” debut in Long Beach

IndyCar
Long Beach
Pourchaire eager for more IndyCar after “amazing” debut in Long Beach
Inside the strategy that won and lost the IndyCar race at Long Beach

Inside the strategy that won and lost the IndyCar race at Long Beach

IndyCar
Long Beach
Inside the strategy that won and lost the IndyCar race at Long Beach
IndyCar Long Beach: Dixon wins strategic battle, Herta hits Newgarden

IndyCar Long Beach: Dixon wins strategic battle, Herta hits Newgarden

IndyCar
Long Beach
IndyCar Long Beach: Dixon wins strategic battle, Herta hits Newgarden
Alexander Rossi
More from
Alexander Rossi
Ilott to continue with Arrow McLaren for Indianapolis 500 Open Test

Ilott to continue with Arrow McLaren for Indianapolis 500 Open Test

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Ilott to continue with Arrow McLaren for Indianapolis 500 Open Test
IndyCar has "something missing that we have yet quite to crack" - O'Ward

IndyCar has "something missing that we have yet quite to crack" - O'Ward

IndyCar
IndyCar has "something missing that we have yet quite to crack" - O'Ward
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?
Arrow McLaren SP
More from
Arrow McLaren SP
McLaren admits Malukas injury “more serious than we thought”

McLaren admits Malukas injury “more serious than we thought”

IndyCar
Long Beach
McLaren admits Malukas injury “more serious than we thought”
IndyCar Long Beach: Rosenqvist gives MSR first-ever series pole

IndyCar Long Beach: Rosenqvist gives MSR first-ever series pole

IndyCar
Long Beach
IndyCar Long Beach: Rosenqvist gives MSR first-ever series pole
Pourchaire to make IndyCar debut for Arrow McLaren at Long Beach

Pourchaire to make IndyCar debut for Arrow McLaren at Long Beach

IndyCar
Long Beach
Pourchaire to make IndyCar debut for Arrow McLaren at Long Beach

Latest news

‘Metronomic’ Verstappen may rule F1, but it won’t last forever - Horner

‘Metronomic’ Verstappen may rule F1, but it won’t last forever - Horner

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
‘Metronomic’ Verstappen may rule F1, but it won’t last forever - Horner
Erik Jones sidelined with compression fracture after Talladega crash

Erik Jones sidelined with compression fracture after Talladega crash

NAS NASCAR Cup
Talladega
Erik Jones sidelined with compression fracture after Talladega crash
Alpine confident for 'good news' in Habsburg injury recovery

Alpine confident for 'good news' in Habsburg injury recovery

WEC WEC
Imola
Alpine confident for 'good news' in Habsburg injury recovery
Ferrari "made too many mistakes" for podium fight at F1 Chinese GP

Ferrari "made too many mistakes" for podium fight at F1 Chinese GP

F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
Ferrari "made too many mistakes" for podium fight at F1 Chinese GP

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Plus
Plus
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
How Ericsson achieved Indy immortality as Ganassi's main man stumbled
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe