Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / The best motorsport pictures of 2021
General News

IndyCar and Motorsport Network launch global fan survey

IndyCar and Motorsport Network have launched a 2022 global fan survey in collaboration with Nielsen to capture the views of racing fans from around the world.

IndyCar and Motorsport Network launch global fan survey

Following the success of the most recent F1 global fan survey in partnership with F1, Motorsport Network and Nielsen last October, the latest effort sees a new survey launched on North America’s top level open-wheel racing series ahead of the 2022 season.

Fans have the chance to make their voices heard and the survey is open to anyone over 16. It will run for three weeks, starting on 10 January and concluding on 29 January, with the key findings set to be announced at the opening round of the 2022 IndyCar season in St. Petersburg on 26-27 February.

“Our domestic and international reach has expanded rapidly in recent years, driven by the fiercely competitive nature of our sport and the bold athletes and personalities who make up our world class IndyCar series field,” SJ Luedtke, IndyCar vice president of marketing, said.

“It’s the perfect time to survey our global fan base and gather input on ways to further deliver an exceptional and entertaining product. We see our fans as our most important partners in the growth of our sport and look forward to hearing from them through this important effort carried out in partnership with the team at Motorsport Network.”

IndyCar and Motorsport Network team up to launch Global Fan Survey

IndyCar and Motorsport Network team up to launch Global Fan Survey

Photo by: Motorsport.com

“We are looking forward to hearing from the global IndyCar series fans who will provide some great insight into the IndyCar universe and how it can continue to expand and grow, and connect with its audience,” added James Allen, president of Motorsport Network.

“With our industry leading track record in this field, Motorsport Network is the ideal partner to spearhead this survey of IndyCar series fans, given our global relevance as a leading digital platform for motorsports, our extensive IndyCar coverage across the network, not to mention the recent success we’ve had with the F1 Global Fan Survey, which showed that 29% of F1 followers on our platforms also follow IndyCar.”

The global fan survey is the first of its kind specifically focused on IndyCar and aims to gather fans’ input on a huge range of topics and points, from viewing habits to ways to improve the series, as well as key issues outside of racing such as the environment, diversity and inclusion.

The survey will also cover the growth of Esports within IndyCar fans’ interests, with Motorsport Games currently developing a new IndyCar video game which is set to be launched in 2023.

Complete the IndyCar global fan survey here

shares
comments
The best motorsport pictures of 2021
Previous article

The best motorsport pictures of 2021
Load comments

Latest news

IndyCar and Motorsport Network launch global fan survey
General General

IndyCar and Motorsport Network launch global fan survey

The best motorsport pictures of 2021
General General

The best motorsport pictures of 2021

Rating the best drivers of the century so far Plus
General General

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Magazine: Will Hamilton and Russell form F1's next big rivalry?
General General

Magazine: Will Hamilton and Russell form F1's next big rivalry?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Plus

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Plus

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Autosport has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Plus

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.