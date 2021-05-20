Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Indy 500: Ganassi and Carpenter cars top Day 2 of practice Next / Indy 500: Kanaan leads Daly on Day 3 practice as Ferrucci crashes
IndyCar / Indy 500 Practice report

Indy 500: Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3-4 halfway through Day 3 practice

By:

Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson, Tony Kanaan and Alex Palou have formed a Chip Ganassi Racing 1-2-3-4 on top of the speed charts halfway through the third day of practice for the Indianapolis 500.

Indy 500: Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3-4 halfway through Day 3 practice

The session started with a bizarre moment while the Rahal Letterman Lanigan of defending Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato, Graham Rahal and Indy ‘extra’ Santino Ferrucci drove very slowly in formation across the yard of bricks to create a photo opportunity.

Team Penske’s rookie Scott McLaughlin and Indy 500 returnee Simona de Silvestro came onto the pitstraight and seeing the slow cars ahead – and presumably warned by their spotters – the pair backed off in response to the tardy trio ahead.

However, Colton Herta in his Andretti Autosport came around Turn 4 at regular speed to be confronted by McLaughlin’s slowing car, and had to squeeze between the Penske and the outside wall. The gap wasn’t quite big enough for Herta’s car, and he made contact with both McLaughlin’s car and the wall. There wasn’t a huge amount of damage done, but both cars had to be towed back to Gasoline Alley and repaired in their respective garages.

Another odd incident involving a Penske occurred when Will Power was allowed out on the track with the driver cooling fan still attached to the cockpit. The 2018 Indy 500 winner completed one slow lap and returned to pitlane, where the fan fell off at the feet of Palou’s Ganassi crew.

By the time three hours was completed, 2008 Indy 500 winner Dixon was leading the pack on a 224.666mph lap, 0.7mph ahead of Ericsson, who was less than 0.2mph ahead of 2013 winner Kanaan, with Palou just a further 0.1mph adrift.

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

McLaughlin recovered from the earlier farce to clock fifth-fastest lap ahead of Ferrucci, while Josef Newgarden (Penske) was ahead of top Andretti runner and 2016 Indy winner Alexander Rossi, Penske’s 2019 winner Simon Pagenaud and Andretti’s 2014 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Several drivers have run four-lap qualifying simulations, and in the no-tow speeds, Jack Harvey’s Meyer Shank Racing-Honda has turned a 222.091mph, ahead of Pagenaud, Rossi, Power, Newgarden and the field’s only team owner/driver and three-time polesitter Ed Carpenter.

Weather allowing – and there is no rain forecast – action will conclude at 6pm local time.

This is the last time the cars will run their BorgWarner turbos at race boost – 1.3-bar – before being upped to 1.4-bar for Fast Friday and qualifying weekend.

Indy 500 - Day 3 practice results (halfway stage)

P

No

Name

FTime

Gap

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Team

1

9

Scott Dixon

40.0595

0.000

23

27

224.666

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

2

8

Marcus Ericsson

40.1865

0.1270

23

36

223.956

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

3

48

Tony Kanaan

40.2175

0.0310

30

34

223.783

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

4

10

Alex Palou

40.2362

0.0187

14

32

223.679

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

5

3

Scott McLaughlin

40.2701

0.0339

20

21

223.491

Chevy

Team Penske

6

45

Santino Ferrucci

40.3490

0.0789

16

27

223.054

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

7

2

Josef Newgarden

40.3955

0.0465

29

32

222.797

Chevy

Team Penske

8

27

Alexander Rossi

40.4655

0.0700

15

49

222.412

Honda

Andretti Autosport

9

22

Simon Pagenaud

40.4741

0.0086

5

20

222.364

Chevy

Team Penske

10

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

40.4885

0.0144

40

57

222.285

Honda

Andretti Autosport

11

60

Jack Harvey

40.5240

0.0355

19

66

222.091

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

12

25

Stefan Wilson

40.5763

0.0523

11

55

221.804

Honda

Andretti Autosport

13

15

Graham Rahal

40.5866

0.0103

31

38

221.748

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

14

51

Pietro Fittipaldi

40.6134

0.0268

22

24

221.602

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

15

06

Helio Castroneves

40.6141

0.0007

34

35

221.598

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

16

12

Will Power

40.6182

0.0041

6

22

221.576

Chevy

Team Penske

17

30

Takuma Sato

40.6405

0.0223

33

35

221.454

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

18

20

Ed Carpenter

40.6478

0.0073

8

18

221.414

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

19

24

Sage Karam

40.6483

0.0005

20

34

221.411

Chevy

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

20

98

Marco Andretti

40.6506

0.0023

20

44

221.399

Honda

Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian

21

21

Rinus VeeKay

40.6605

0.0099

22

24

221.345

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

22

26

Colton Herta

40.6799

0.0194

19

40

221.239

Honda

Andretti Autosport

23

47

Conor Daly

40.6807

0.0008

11

32

221.235

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

24

7

Felix Rosenqvist

40.7325

0.0518

8

11

220.954

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

25

16

Simona De Silvestro

40.7404

0.0079

35

43

220.911

Chevy

Paretta Autosport

26

5

Pato O'Ward

40.7690

0.0286

11

19

220.756

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

27

59

Max Chilton

40.8183

0.0493

20

35

220.489

Chevy

Carlin

28

29

James Hinchcliffe

40.8243

0.0060

9

45

220.457

Honda

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

29

4

Dalton Kellett

40.8663

0.0420

21

24

220.230

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

30

18

Ed Jones

40.8670

0.0007

15

18

220.227

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

31

14

Sebastien Bourdais

40.9411

0.0741

25

43

219.828

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

32

86

Juan Pablo Montoya

40.9476

0.0065

2

9

219.793

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

33

11

Charlie Kimball

41.1203

0.1727

18

25

218.870

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

34

1

JR Hildebrand

41.2514

0.1311

27

29

218.174

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

35

75

RC Enerson

41.3899

0.1385

8

36

217.444

Chevy

Top Gun Racing

 

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Drivers Scott Dixon
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing
Author David Malsher

