MotoGP German GP: Marquez leads Ducati sweep to take sprint win
The widely predicted perfect weekend for Sachsenring specialist Marc Marquez is well on course following the sprint race
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Marc Marquez headed a Ducati 1-2-3 in the MotoGP sprint race at his beloved Sachsenring on Saturday, leading his brother Alex and Fabio Di Giannantonio across the line.
With Marco Bezzecchi absent following an earlier qualifying crash, his team-mate Jorge Martin stretched his advantage at the top of the points table to 11 after coming home in sixth.
This was the first start following MotoGP's latest safety tweak, namely adding more space between grid slots and rows - and it proved a particularly undramatic one as polesitter Marc kept the lead ahead of Alex.
Ai Ogura briefly nosed ahead of Di Giannantonio into the first corner, but the Italian returned the favour later in the lap, meaning the three Ducatis on the front row had firmly established themselves in grid order at the head of the field.
Next up came a trio of Apriias, with Ogura leading Trackhouse team-mate Raul Fernandez and factory rider Martin. By mid-distance, the leading four had made a small break from the next group: Fernandez, Martin, factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia and KTM's Pedro Acosta.
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
On lap 11 of 15, only Alex Marquez looked like a serious challenger as the front quartet had seemingly halved to a leading pair. Late in the race though came a charge from Di Giannantonio, who put Alex under pressure for second over the final couple of laps.
As was the case throughout a thoroughly uneventful sprint, however, the ebb and flow of gaps did not translate to so much as a wheel being shown once the order settled down early on.
Ducati and the Marquez family had much to celebrate, but spectators at the Sachsenring could certainly have hoped for better entertainment in a race that rivaled last month's Balaton Park sprint for its monotony.
SPRINT
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|M. Marquez Ducati Team
|93
|Ducati
|15
|
20'12.978
|163.4
|12
|2
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|15
|
+0.368
20'13.346
|0.368
|163.3
|9
|3
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|49
|Ducati
|15
|
+0.813
20'13.791
|0.445
|163.3
|7
|4
|A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team
|79
|Aprilia
|15
|
+3.019
20'15.997
|2.206
|163.0
|6
|5
|R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team
|25
|Aprilia
|15
|
+5.454
20'18.432
|2.435
|162.6
|5
|6
|J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team
|89
|Aprilia
|15
|
+6.155
20'19.133
|0.701
|162.6
|4
|7
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|63
|Ducati
|15
|
+7.751
20'20.729
|1.596
|162.3
|3
|8
|P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|37
|KTM
|15
|
+8.968
20'21.946
|1.217
|162.2
|2
|9
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|15
|
+10.855
20'23.833
|1.887
|161.9
|1
|10
|D. Moreira Team LCR
|11
|Honda
|15
|
+13.279
20'26.257
|2.424
|161.6
|11
|L. Marini Honda HRC
|10
|Honda
|15
|
+13.406
20'26.384
|0.127
|161.6
|12
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|15
|
+14.111
20'27.089
|0.705
|161.5
|13
|J. Miller Pramac Racing
|43
|Yamaha
|15
|
+15.007
20'27.985
|0.896
|161.4
|14
|E. Bastianini Tech 3
|23
|KTM
|15
|
+15.398
20'28.376
|0.391
|161.3
|15
|J. Mir Honda HRC
|36
|Honda
|15
|
+17.977
20'30.955
|2.579
|161.0
|16
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|42
|Yamaha
|15
|
+18.137
20'31.115
|0.160
|161.0
|17
|T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing
|7
|Yamaha
|15
|
+22.622
20'35.600
|4.485
|160.4
|18
|C. Crutchlow Team LCR
|35
|Honda
|15
|
+22.929
20'35.907
|0.307
|160.3
|19
|M. Viñales Tech 3
|12
|KTM
|15
|
+31.185
20'44.163
|8.256
|159.3
|dnf
|F. Morbidelli Team VR46
|21
|Ducati
|5
|
+10 Laps
6'47.446
|10 Laps
|162.1
|Accident
|View full results
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