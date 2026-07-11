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Qualifying report
WEC Interlagos

WEC Brazil: Stevens leads front-row lockout for Cadillac, Toyota struggles

Cadillac dominated the WEC qualifying at Sao Paulo, while Toyota struggled for performance and ended near the back of the Hypercar grid

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Edited:
#12 Cadillac Hertz Team Jota Cadillac V-Series.R: Norman Nato, Will Stevens

#12 Cadillac Hertz Team Jota Cadillac V-Series.R: Norman Nato, Will Stevens

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey

Will Stevens pipped Jack Aitken in the final moments of qualifying to lead a front-row lockout for Cadillac at the World Endurance Championship’s Six Hours of Brazil.

Aitken appeared on course to take pole position in the #38 Jota Cadillac V-Series.R after topping the opening segment of qualifying and finding another four tenths in Hyperpole.

But moments after the Briton pulled into the pits at the end of Q2, Stevens posted a time of 1m23.041s to put the #12 Cadillac by just 0.048s.

Aitken had to settle for second in what was an ultra-competitive session, with all 10 cars separated by less than six tenths of a second.

Alpine emerged as Cadillac’s closest rival in qualifying, with Victor Martins finishing third-fastest in the #36 A424 and Charles Miles ending up two spots behind in the sister car.

The two Alpines were separated by the #15 BMW M Hybrid V8 of Dries Vanthoor, who could only manage the fourth fastest lap - albeit just 0.094s off pole - after setting the fastest time in the first sector.

Genesis’ strong run at Interlagos continued in qualifying, with Mathieu Jamient grabbing sixth place in the #19 GMR-001, beating the leading Ferrari 499P of Antonio Fuoco. However, Jaminet remains under investigation for impeding another car in Q1.

Malthe Jakobsen dragged the #94 Peugeot 9X8 to Hyperpole and eventually qualified eight, leading the #007 Aston Martin Valkyrie of Harry Tincknell that led most of the session and the #83 AF Corse Ferrari driven by ex-Formula 1 driver Robert Kubica.

The #51 Ferrari was the first car to be knocked out in Q1, despite Antonio Giovinazzi setting a time that was only 0.350s down on Aitken’s pace-setting #38 Cadillac.

Pipo Derani suffered a big lock-up aboard the #17 Genesis in the final minutes of qualifying and ended up 12th, just ahead of Paul di Resta in the #93 Peugeot.

Both Toyotas were eliminated in Q1 less than a month after the Japanese manufacturer’s victory at Le Mans, with Ryo Hirakawa ending up 14th in the best of the two TR010 Hybrids after running wide at Turn 1. Kamui Kobayashi languishing in 16th place in the sister Toyota, behind the #009 Aston Martin of Marco Sorensen, while Sheldon van der Linde propped up the timesheets in the #17 BMW.

Only 0.739s separated the 17 Hypercar entries in a closely-fought opening leg of qualifying.

Aston claims LMGT3

#23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3: Gray Newell, Kobe Pauwells, Jonny Adam

#23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3: Gray Newell, Kobe Pauwells, Jonny Adam

Photo by: Jakob Ebrey

The Heart of Racing claimed its second consecutive LMGT3 pole of the season in Brazil, but it was the #23 crew that topped qualifying this time.

After Grew Newell propelled the #23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 into Hyperpole, silver-rated Kobe Pauwels set two laps good enough for pole position, with his best effort putting him two tenths ahead of the chasing pack.

Lin Hodenius ended up as Pauwels’ closest challenger in the #79 Iron Lynx Mercedes-AMG GT3, with Clemens Schmid ending up another two tenths adrift in the #87 ASP Lexus RC F GT3.

Parker Thompson qualified fourth in the #69 WRT BMW M4 GT3, while Ben Tuck made it five different manufacturers in the top five in the #77 Proton Ford Mustang GT3. While the top two drivers had a clear advantage over the rest of the field, Schmid, Thompson and Tuck were separated by just 0.009s in third, fourth and fifth positions.

Ford, BMW and Mercedes all managed to get both their cars into the final part of qualifying, while Porsche and Corvette each had one car progress to Hyperpole, with those entries finishing seventh and 10th respectively.

Grid

All Stats
 
Cla Team # Drivers Car Time km/h
1
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA HYPERCAR
12 United Kingdom W. Stevens France N. Nato Switzerland L. Deletraz Cadillac V-Series.R

1'23.041

 186.804
2
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA HYPERCAR
38 New Zealand E. Bamber France S. Bourdais United Kingdom J. Aitken Cadillac V-Series.R

+0.048

1'23.089

 186.696
3
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
36 France F. Makowiecki France J. Gounon France V. Martins Alpine A424

+0.067

1'23.108

 186.653
4
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
15 Denmark K. Magnussen Italy R. Marciello Belgium D. Vanthoor BMW M Hybrid V8

+0.094

1'23.135

 186.592
5
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
35 Portugal A. Felix da Costa France C. Milesi Austria F. Habsburg Alpine A424

+0.127

1'23.168

 186.518
6
Genesis Magma Racing HYPERCAR
19 France M. Jaminet France P. Chatin Spain D. Juncadella Genesis GMR-001

+0.300

1'23.341

 186.131
7
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
50 Italy A. Fuoco Spain M. Molina Denmark N. Nielsen Ferrari 499P

+0.346

1'23.387

 186.028
8
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
94 France L. Duval Denmark M. Jakobsen France T. Pourchaire Peugeot 9X8

+0.361

1'23.402

 185.995
9
Aston Martin THOR Team HYPERCAR
007 United Kingdom H. Tincknell United Kingdom T. Gamble United Kingdom R. Gunn Aston Martin Valkyrie

+0.537

1'23.578

 185.603
10
AF Corse HYPERCAR
83 China Y. Yifei Poland R. Kubica United Kingdom P. Hanson Ferrari 499P

+0.584

1'23.625

 185.499
11
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
51 Italy A. Pier Guidi United Kingdom J. Calado Italy A. Giovinazzi Ferrari 499P

+0.791

1'23.832

 185.041
12
Genesis Magma Racing HYPERCAR
17 Germany A. Lotterer Brazil P. Derani
M. Jaubert
Genesis GMR-001

+0.943

1'23.984

 184.706
13
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
93 United Kingdom P. di Resta Belgium S. Vandoorne New Zealand N. Cassidy Peugeot 9X8

+0.969

1'24.010

 184.649
14
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
8 Switzerland S. Buemi New Zealand B. Hartley Japan R. Hirakawa Toyota GR010 - Hybrid

+1.007

1'24.048

 184.565
15
Aston Martin THOR Team HYPERCAR
009 Spain A. Riberas Denmark M. Sorensen Canada R. De Angelis Aston Martin Valkyrie

+1.110

1'24.151

 184.340
16
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
7 United Kingdom M. Conway Japan K. Kobayashi Netherlands N. de Vries Toyota GR010 - Hybrid

+1.146

1'24.187

 184.261
17
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
20 Netherlands R. Frijns Germany R. Rast South Africa S. Van Der Linde BMW M Hybrid V8

+1.180

1'24.221

 184.186
18
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
23
G. Newell
Brazil D. Barrichello United Kingdom J. Adam 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3

+10.309

1'33.350

 166.174
19
IRON LYNX LMGT3
79
J. Zelger
Italy M. Cressoni Netherlands L. Hodenius 		Mercedes AMG GT3

+10.508

1'33.549

 165.821
20
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
87
R. Umbrarescu
Austria C. Schmid Argentina J. Lopez 		Lexus RC F GT3

+10.723

1'33.764

 165.440
21
TEAM WRT LMGT3
69 United States A. McIntosh Canada P. Thompson
D. Harper
BMW M4 GT3 Evo

+10.725

1'33.766

 165.437
22
Proton Competition LMGT3
77 United States E. Powell United Kingdom B. Tuck
S. Priaulx
Ford Mustang GT3

+10.732

1'33.773

 165.425
23
IRON LYNX LMGT3
61 Australia M. Berry Portugal R. Andrade Belgium M. Martin Mercedes AMG GT3

+10.832

1'33.873

 165.248
24
The Bend Manthey LMGT3
92 Australia Y. Shahin Italy R. Pera Austria R. Lietz Porsche 911 GT3 R

+11.028

1'34.069

 164.904
25
Proton Competition LMGT3
88 Italy S. Gattuso Italy G. Levorato United States L. Sargeant Ford Mustang GT3

+11.240

1'34.281

 164.533
26
TEAM WRT LMGT3
32 United Kingdom D. Leung Indonesia S. Gelael Brazil A. Farfus BMW M4 GT3 Evo

+11.285

1'34.326

 164.455
27
Racing Team Turkey by TF LMGT3
34
P. Dempsey
Turkey S. Yoluc Ireland C. Eastwood 		Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R

+11.571

1'34.612

 163.958
28
Manthey DK Engineering LMGT3
91
J. Cottingham
Russian Federation T. Boguslavskiy Turkey A. Güven 		Porsche 911 GT3 R

+11.872

1'34.913

 163.438
29
TF Sport LMGT3
33 United States B. Keating United Kingdom J. Edgar
N. Varrone
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R

+11.962

1'35.003

 163.283
30
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
54 Switzerland T. Flohr Italy F. Castellacci Italy D. Rigon Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo

+12.071

1'35.112

 163.096
31
Garage 59 LMGT3
10
A. Au
T. Fleming
Germany M. Kirchhofer 		McLaren 720S GT3 Evo

+12.094

1'35.135

 163.056
32
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
27 United Kingdom I. James Canada Z. Robichon Italy M. Drudi Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3

+12.165

1'35.206

 162.935
33
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
78 Belgium T. Rompuy
H. David
E. Masson
Lexus RC F GT3

+12.170

1'35.211

 162.926
34
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
21 France F. Heriau France S. Mann Italy A. Rovera Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo

+12.190

1'35.231

 162.892
35
Garage 59 LMGT3
58 Sweden A. West Germany F. Gehrsitz
B. Goethe
McLaren 720S GT3 Evo

+12.221

1'35.262

 162.839
View full results

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