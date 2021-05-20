Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Paretta Autosport hints at more IndyCar races beyond Indy 500 Next / Indy 500: Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3-4 halfway through Day 3 practice
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Indy 500: Ganassi and Carpenter cars top Day 2 of practice

By:

Scott Dixon topped the speed charts after day 2 of practice for the Indianapolis 500, as three Chip Ganassi Racing cars and two Ed Carpenter Racing entries filled the top five places.

Indy 500: Ganassi and Carpenter cars top Day 2 of practice

Dixon, the 2008 Indy 500 winner and six-time and defending IndyCar champion, turned a 226.829mph lap on his 60th of 108 laps to edge Conor Daly and Ed Carpenter by 0.45 and 0.7mph respectively.

Two of Dixon teammates, Marcus Ericsson and Tony Kanaan completed the top five while the fourth Ganassi car of Alex Palou finished eighth.

Sebastien Bourdais of AJ Foyt Racing bounced back from his engine failure yesterday to clock sixth fastest ahead of last year’s Indy 500 Rookie of the Year, Pato O’Ward in the #5 Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet.

Sage Karam backed up his P4 performance from Day 1 with another Top 10 result, finishing up just ahead of last year’s polesitter Marco Andretti, who led the Andretti Autosport-Honda contingent.

Yesterday’s fastest driver, 2018 Indy winner Will Power, led the Team Penske-Chevrolets in 15th.

Of the fastest no-tow speeds Alexander Rossi (Andretti) turned a 221.114mph, ahead of Simon Pagenaud (Penske-Chevy) 221.037mph, Max Chilton (who ran a qualifying simulation) 220.799mph, Daly 220.715mph and Jack Harvey of Meyer Shank Racing-Honda on 220.657mph.

Top Gun Racing did not appear again after RC Enerson completed his Rookie Orientation Program.

While 10-time Indy 500 starter Hildebrand breezed through his Refreshers test and two-time starter Wilson too eventually got up to pace after the team fixed the airflow to – and over – his helmet in his one-off Andretti entry, Enerson was less fortunate.  

A split CV boot on the #75 Top Gun Racing machine while he was running Phase 2 of orientation brought an early end to Enerson’s day. IndyCar granted the team an hour on track before practice to complete Phases 2 and 3.

Enerson showed great consistency with a string of 213mph laps to finish off Phase 2, but initially struggled to string together a sequence of 215-plus laps for Phase 3.

However, the 24-year-old Floridian, who was an Indy Lights winner and started three races for Dale Coyne Racing and one for Carlin, kept his cool, and pitted for Top Gun Racing to adjust his wing angle and free the car up.  

P

No

Name

FTime

Gap

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Team

1

9

Scott Dixon

39.6774

0.000

60

108

226.829

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

2

47

Conor Daly

39.7575

0.0801

34

98

226.372

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

3

20

Ed Carpenter

39.8049

0.0474

53

109

226.103

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

4

8

Marcus Ericsson

39.8218

0.0169

2

94

226.007

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

5

48

Tony Kanaan

39.8629

0.0411

44

71

225.774

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

6

14

Sebastien Bourdais

39.9129

0.0500

9

98

225.491

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

7

5

Pato O'Ward

39.9275

0.0146

39

105

225.409

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

8

10

Alex Palou

39.9464

0.0189

79

100

225.302

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

9

24

Sage Karam

39.9467

0.0003

42

67

225.300

Chevy

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

10

98

Marco Andretti

39.9968

0.0501

45

90

225.018

Honda

Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian

11

21

Rinus VeeKay

40.0013

0.0045

24

111

224.993

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

12

27

Alexander Rossi

40.0021

0.0008

34

104

224.988

Honda

Andretti Autosport

13

06

Helio Castroneves

40.0223

0.0202

70

110

224.875

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

14

15

Graham Rahal

40.0333

0.0110

65

127

224.813

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

15

12

Will Power

40.0382

0.0049

67

93

224.785

Chevy

Team Penske

16

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

40.0389

0.0007

58

104

224.781

Honda

Andretti Autosport

17

3

Scott McLaughlin

40.1155

0.0766

87

112

224.352

Chevy

Team Penske

18

26

Colton Herta

40.1222

0.0067

81

120

224.315

Honda

Andretti Autosport

19

60

Jack Harvey

40.1362

0.0140

49

114

224.236

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

20

30

Takuma Sato

40.1683

0.0321

86

116

224.057

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

21

18

Ed Jones

40.2063

0.0380

76

126

223.846

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

22

7

Felix Rosenqvist

40.2183

0.0120

37

116

223.779

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

23

86

Juan Pablo Montoya

40.2597

0.0414

49

61

223.549

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

24

16

Simona De Silvestro

40.2604

0.0007

100

120

223.545

Chevy

Paretta Autosport

25

1

JR Hildebrand

40.2644

0.0040

50

62

223.523

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

26

59

Max Chilton

40.3243

0.0599

64

81

223.190

Chevy

Carlin

27

25

Stefan Wilson

40.3504

0.0261

78

105

223.046

Honda

Andretti Autosport

28

22

Simon Pagenaud

40.3619

0.0115

34

80

222.983

Chevy

Team Penske

29

51

Pietro Fittipaldi

40.4320

0.0701

121

126

222.596

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

30

2

Josef Newgarden

40.4415

0.0095

20

68

222.544

Chevy

Team Penske

31

4

Dalton Kellett

40.4501

0.0086

108

119

222.496

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

32

29

James Hinchcliffe

40.5169

0.0668

61

97

222.130

Honda

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

33

11

Charlie Kimball

40.6791

0.1622

83

83

221.244

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

34

45

Santino Ferrucci

41.0793

0.4002

12

31

219.088

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

35

75

RC Enerson

No Time

---

--

---

---

Chevy

Top Gun Racing

 

Paretta Autosport hints at more IndyCar races beyond Indy 500

Previous article

Paretta Autosport hints at more IndyCar races beyond Indy 500

Next article

Indy 500: Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3-4 halfway through Day 3 practice

Indy 500: Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3-4 halfway through Day 3 practice
Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Author David Malsher

