Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Indy 500: Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3-4 halfway through Day 3 practice Next / Dreyer & Reinbold still aiming for full-time IndyCar return
IndyCar / Indy 500 Practice report

Indy 500: Kanaan leads Daly on Day 3 practice as Ferrucci crashes

By:

Tony Kanaan topped the day three practice times for the 2021 Indianapolis 500 ahead of Conor Daly, as Santino Ferrucci suffered a heavy crash.

Indy 500: Kanaan leads Daly on Day 3 practice as Ferrucci crashes

Kanaan, the 2013 Indy 500 winner, produced a 225.341mph lap on the 71st of his 80 laps on Thursday, which put the Chip Ganassi Racing driver 0.1mph ahead of Ed Carpenter Racing’s Daly.

Ferrucci’s best lap of the day held firm for third fastest despite suffering a heavy shunt on his 51st lap.

Ferrucci had been fifth in a line of cars and was behind team-mate and defending Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato when he lost the rear on entry to Turn 2, with Ferrucci drifting out of line and hitting the barrier.

The 2019 Indy 500 Rookie of the Year jammed on the brakes but still skidded a long way down the back straight before coming to a halt. The AMR Safety Team was on the scene within 15 seconds, and helped him out, with the youngster hobbling away carrying his left leg awkwardly.

Ferrucci’s team, Rahal Letterman Lanigan, found its misery compounded when IndyCar decided to hand out a punishment for its role in the morning’s minor shunt involving Scott McLaughlin and Colton Herta.

Josef Newgarden’s Penske ended the day fourth fastest and looked very strong on the long runs, as did Alex Palou for Ganassi despite finishing the day 11th.

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

2008 Indy 500 winner Scott Dixon was fifth overall ahead of Rinus VeeKay, with three-time winner Helio Castroneves’ part-time Meyer Shank Racing entry in seventh, while Marcus Ericsson impressed for the third straight day in the #8 Ganassi car.

Sato provided some pleasure for his Rahal Letterman Lanigan team in ninth, and was reported to be very happy with the handling of his car, while Herta was the top Andretti Autosport driver in 10th.

Most drivers spent the day running race set-ups, with the majority using no-tow speeds so didn’t improve from the first half of the day.

Thursday’s practice was the last time the cars will run their BorgWarner turbos at race boost – 1.3-bar – before being upped to 1.4-bar for Fast Friday and qualifying this weekend.

Indy 500 - Day 3 practice results

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Team

1

48

Tony Kanaan

39.9395

39.9395

71

80

225.341

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

2

47

Conor Daly

39.9565

0.0170

35

90

225.245

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

3

45

Santino Ferrucci

40.0139

0.0744

44

50

224.922

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

4

2

Josef Newgarden

40.0204

0.0809

67

121

224.885

Chevy

Team Penske

5

9

Scott Dixon

40.0595

0.1200

23

65

224.666

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

6

21

Rinus VeeKay

40.1054

0.1659

28

96

224.409

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

7

06

Helio Castroneves

40.1082

0.1687

85

114

224.393

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

8

8

Marcus Ericsson

40.1296

0.1901

47

89

224.273

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

9

30

Takuma Sato

40.1370

0.1975

51

93

224.232

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

10

26

Colton Herta

40.1887

0.2492

47

104

223.944

Honda

Andretti Autosport

11

10

Alex Palou

40.2362

0.2967

14

125

223.679

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

12

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

40.2599

0.3204

66

81

223.548

Honda

Andretti Autosport

13

3

Scott McLaughlin

40.2701

0.3306

20

60

223.491

Chevy

Team Penske

14

5

Pato O'Ward

40.2986

0.3591

31

64

223.333

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

15

12

Will Power

40.3172

0.3777

42

82

223.230

Chevy

Team Penske

16

7

Felix Rosenqvist

40.3228

0.3833

60

85

223.199

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

17

60

Jack Harvey

40.3378

0.3983

78

91

223.116

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

18

98

Marco Andretti

40.4270

0.4875

80

123

222.623

Honda

Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian

19

18

Ed Jones

40.4306

0.4911

46

63

222.604

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

20

20

Ed Carpenter

40.4601

0.5206

71

96

222.441

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

21

27

Alexander Rossi

40.4655

0.5260

15

94

222.412

Honda

Andretti Autosport

22

86

Juan Pablo Montoya

40.4705

0.5310

39

73

222.384

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

23

22

Simon Pagenaud

40.4741

0.5346

5

42

222.364

Chevy

Team Penske

24

4

Dalton Kellett

40.5540

0.6145

47

71

221.926

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

25

25

Stefan Wilson

40.5763

0.6368

11

102

221.804

Honda

Andretti Autosport

26

15

Graham Rahal

40.5866

0.6471

31

70

221.748

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

27

51

Pietro Fittipaldi

40.6134

0.6739

22

71

221.602

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

28

24

Sage Karam

40.6483

0.7088

20

86

221.411

Chevy

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

29

11

Charlie Kimball

40.6778

0.7383

38

57

221.251

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

30

1

JR Hildebrand

40.6922

0.7527

32

62

221.173

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

31

16

Simona De Silvestro

40.7404

0.8009

35

81

220.911

Chevy

Paretta Autosport

32

29

James Hinchcliffe

40.7569

0.8174

64

97

220.822

Honda

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

33

59

Max Chilton

40.8183

0.8788

20

61

220.489

Chevy

Carlin

34

14

Sebastien Bourdais

40.9321

0.9926

81

81

219.876

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

35

75

RC Enerson

41.3899

1.4504

8

50

217.444

Chevy

Top Gun Racing

 

shares
comments

Related video

Indy 500: Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3-4 halfway through Day 3 practice

Previous article

Indy 500: Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3-4 halfway through Day 3 practice

Next article

Dreyer & Reinbold still aiming for full-time IndyCar return

Dreyer & Reinbold still aiming for full-time IndyCar return
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Author David Malsher

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

18h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2h
5
Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

1h
Latest news
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
INDY

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

1h
Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
INDY

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2h
How many F1 drivers have won the Indy 500? Winners, drivers & more
INDY

How many F1 drivers have won the Indy 500? Winners, drivers & more

20h
2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
INDY

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

22h
Top 10 Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt and more
INDY

Top 10 Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt and more

May 26, 2021
Latest videos
Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more 18:08
IndyCar
May 20, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Juan Pablo Montoya on the Indy 500, Norris at McLaren and more

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete 02:31
IndyCar
Apr 26, 2021

IndyCar: Colton Herta takes victory at St. Pete

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash 01:10
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Lap 1 Crash

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham 03:20
IndyCar
Apr 19, 2021

Barber IndyCar: Palou wins at Birmingham

IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car 02:18
IndyCar
Mar 6, 2021

IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car

David Malsher More
David Malsher
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Indy 500 Plus
IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved Indy 500
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Top 10 Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt and more
IndyCar

Top 10 Indy 500s ranked: Andretti, Foyt and more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
1h
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there?

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals Plus

How Herta's aversion to complacency spells bad news for his IndyCar rivals

Colton Herta's dominant IndyCar win on the streets of St. Petersburg confirmed what rivals have long-suspected - that the second-generation racer is destined for stardom. But it was Herta's comments afterwards that gave perhaps the most interesting insight into a driver that will be around for a long time to come

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival? Plus

How good is Palou - and can he be Dixon's main IndyCar title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? DAVID MALSHER-LOPEZ investigates Palou's potential

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans? Plus

Can Penske redress the balance in IndyCar's battle of the titans?

IndyCar's gold standard teams Ganassi and Penske are set for another slugfest beginning this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park. A poor start to the first season with the new aeroscreen left Josef Newgarden with too much ground to make up on Scott Dixon in the title chase, but his strong end to 2020 suggests a battle royale lies ahead...

IndyCar
Apr 16, 2021
The six major IndyCar subplots to follow in 2021 Plus

The six major IndyCar subplots to follow in 2021

From rookies arriving with big reputations to veterans who still have the fire and an F1-linked squad pushing to join the big leagues, IndyCar has it all this year. Here are six of the key storylines to keep track of

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
The Indycar season that proves Michael Andretti is better than F1 showed Plus

The Indycar season that proves Michael Andretti is better than F1 showed

Often unfairly characterised as a car-breaker, judged for his lack of an Indianapolis 500 win and a disappointing part-season of Formula 1 in 1993, Michael Andretti was highly respected by his rivals and only thwarted greater success by ill-fortune. When it all came together in 1991, he was a truly formidable force

IndyCar
Mar 6, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

Latest news

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

How many F1 drivers have won the Indy 500? Winners, drivers & more
IndyCar IndyCar

How many F1 drivers have won the Indy 500? Winners, drivers & more

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.