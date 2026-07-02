Dixon to leave Chip Ganassi Racing at end of 2026 IndyCar season
The 45-year-old New Zealander will move on after a 24-year tenure with Chip Ganassi Racing highlighted by six IndyCar championships and 58 of his 59 career wins
Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) has announced that Scott Dixon will leave the team at the end of the 2026 IndyCar season.
The decision marks the definitive end of one of the most successful and enduring driver-team dynamics in modern motorsport history. Over an incredible 24-year tenure with CGR, the New Zealander earned six series championships - the last of which came in 2020 - and captured 58 of his 59 career victories.
Multiple media reports have already linked the 45-year-old Dixon with a move to Arrow McLaren for the 2027 season.
Following internal discussions regarding Dixon's future, CGR released a formal statement from team owner Chip Ganassi. In the release, Ganassi revealed that the team had extended a multi-year offer to keep the racing icon in-house through his eventual retirement, though they fully accept his choice to pivot to a new challenge.
“Scott Dixon has recently informed the team that he will not be returning in 2027,” Ganassi said.
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
“Scott has meant so much to CGR over the past 24 years. Together we've shared championships, many victories, and countless moments that have helped define this organisation.
“Because of everything we've accomplished together, and the legacy Scott has built here, we believed it was important to give him the opportunity to finish his career at Chip Ganassi Racing, and we made him a multi-year offer to do just that.
“We respect that he's chosen a different path and wish him nothing but continued success. Scott will always be a special part of this team's history, and we're grateful for everything we've accomplished together.
“Our focus now is on finishing this season strong with the #9 PNC team while also preparing for the future at Chip Ganassi Racing."
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