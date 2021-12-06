Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Barnicoat joins Lexus line-up for 2022 IMSA GTD Pro class
IMSA News

Acura confirms ORECA collaboration for LMDh effort

By:

Acura's new LMDh prototype for 2023 will be developed in conjunction with French constructor ORECA, the Honda brand has confirmed.

Acura confirms ORECA collaboration for LMDh effort

The news that Acura will continue a relationship that started with the current ARX-05 Daytona Prototype international follows nearly a year after it was announced that the marque would race on into the LMDh era in the IMSA SportsCar Championship in North America.

It was an open secret that the two companies would continue working together on the project to develop one of the new-rules hybrid prototypes.

David Salter, president and technical director of Honda Performance Development, the North American racing arm of Acura Motorsports, said: "It is a pleasure to announce we will continue our association with ORECA into the new, electrified LMDh era.

“We’ve enjoyed a very successful partnership with ORECA in the current Acura ARX-05 programme, including winning the IMSA DPi manufacturers’ championship in both 2019 and 2020, and IMSA’s Michelin Endurance Cup this season.

"We expect the technical challenges of LMDh to be great, and competition among all of the manufacturers and teams to be intense.

"But that’s why Acura and HPD are involved in motorsport."

No technical details of a car that will be known as the ARX-06 have been announced, except that the next-generation ORECA LMP2 car around which it is being developed will carry "Acura-specific bodywork, aerodynamics and internal combustion engine".

Acura has formalised the Wayne Taylor Racing and Meyer Shank Racing teams' participation with the new LMDh in 2023 in its latest statement.

The two teams were announced as having long-term deals on the LMDh confirmation late last year, which are understood to span three seasons.

The ARX-06 could be up and running as early as March or April.

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 Acura DPi: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Alexander Rossi

#10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 Acura DPi: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Alexander Rossi

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

WTR boss Wayne Taylor has revealed that he is working to have a separate test team in operation over the second half of this season as part of an intensive development programme with the car ahead of its homologation.

"The workload is going to be intense, so we are trying to build up a test team that will work alongside the race team," he told Autosport.

"We need a dedicated test team because we are going to do a lot of testing next year."

Read Also:

Taylor confirmed that son Ricky and Filipe Albuquerque, who finished second in this year's DPi drivers' championship, will remain with the team for the full IMSA campaign in 2022 aboard his solo ARX-05.

Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi will race with the team in the season-opening Daytona 24 Hours next January, but will not be the WTR's third driver for the four enduros that make up the Michelin-sponsored Endurance Cup as in 2021.

Rossi will be prevented from taking part in the Sebring 12 Hours in March because it clashes with Texas round of the IndyCar Series in which he will again compete with Andretti Autosport.

Taylor said he was still working on a third driver for 2022.

Britons Tom Blomqvist and Oliver Jarvis will be Shank's full-season drivers in 2022.

Helio Castroneves has been announced as the driver for the four IMSA long-distance races, but it remains unclear whether his full-season IndyCar drive with the team will preclude him from racing at Sebring.

shares
comments

Related video

Barnicoat joins Lexus line-up for 2022 IMSA GTD Pro class
Previous article

Barnicoat joins Lexus line-up for 2022 IMSA GTD Pro class
Load comments
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Kobayashi to have fully operational role as Toyota WEC squad team principal
WEC

Kobayashi to have fully operational role as Toyota WEC squad team principal

Nakajima retires, replaced by Hirakawa in Toyota WEC lineup Bahrain rookie testing
WEC

Nakajima retires, replaced by Hirakawa in Toyota WEC lineup

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Plus
WEC

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Meyer Shank Racing More
Meyer Shank Racing
De Vries and Vandoorne set for IndyCar test at Sebring
IndyCar

De Vries and Vandoorne set for IndyCar test at Sebring

Shank: Pagenaud IndyCar deal not signed but he remains on MSR’s shortlist
IndyCar

Shank: Pagenaud IndyCar deal not signed but he remains on MSR’s shortlist

Shank: Castroneves will be IndyCar’s “top story” in early 2022
IndyCar

Shank: Castroneves will be IndyCar’s “top story” in early 2022

Latest news

Acura confirms ORECA collaboration for LMDh effort
IMSA IMSA

Acura confirms ORECA collaboration for LMDh effort

Barnicoat joins Lexus line-up for 2022 IMSA GTD Pro class
IMSA IMSA

Barnicoat joins Lexus line-up for 2022 IMSA GTD Pro class

Racing Team Nederland makes switch to IMSA SportsCar Championship
IMSA IMSA

Racing Team Nederland makes switch to IMSA SportsCar Championship

G-Drive set for full-time WEC return and Daytona 24 Hours entry in 2022
WEC WEC

G-Drive set for full-time WEC return and Daytona 24 Hours entry in 2022

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts Plus

How the next step in the IMSA and WEC convergence can reunite multiple fronts

OPINION: Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending Plus

Why IMSA glory for Mazda would be a bittersweet ending

Mazda believes it has never had a better chance of clinching the title in IMSA's Prototype division. Achieving this goal would be the bittersweet culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit

IMSA
Apr 11, 2021
The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault Plus

The groundbreaking new boss leading GM's sportscar assault

After taking over Corvette Racing from long-time custodian Doug Fehan, 34-year-old Laura Wontrop Klauser is leading General Motors through a transitional phase in sportscar racing. Here’s how she got into her dream role and what she plans to do with it

IMSA
Mar 21, 2021
Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours Plus

Nine things to look out for at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Plus

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitter Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Plus

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories

IMSA
Jan 28, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Plus

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Autosport to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
When Porsche became a giant-killer Plus

When Porsche became a giant-killer

In the first of a new series celebrating underdog achievements from the annals of motorsport history, we revisit the 2015 Petit Le Mans - where a tyre advantage in appallingly wet conditions helped the GT cars overcome the prototypes

IMSA
Apr 15, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.