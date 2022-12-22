Autosport 2022 Top 50: #36 Jake Dennis

A surprise title contender in his maiden Formula E season in 2021, Jake Dennis did not struggle for pace this year, but Andretti’s loss of works BMW support hurt the American squad’s chances. Strong in qualifying, he could be counted on to deliver when Andretti had its software right, but there were often energy management concerns that cost him.

London was the highlight, with back-to-back poles and a scintillating victory in the first of two ExCeL races delighting the fans. With Andretti gaining Porsche support for the Gen3 era, Dennis may be a dark horse once more.

