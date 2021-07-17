Tickets Subscribe
FIA F2 / Silverstone Race report

F2 Silverstone: Verschoor converts pole to take first win

By:

Richard Verschoor led the second FIA Formula 2 race at Silverstone from lights-to-flag, converting a pole position into his first win in the series.

F2 Silverstone: Verschoor converts pole to take first win

The MP Motorsport rookie, who finished ninth in F3 last season, took his first podium after starting at the front of the grid thanks to the reverse grid format from this morning’s race.

Marcus Armstrong finished in second for DAMS, taking his first podium of the season, while Carlin’s Dan Ticktum took third at his home race.

Oscar Piastri finished fourth for Prema Racing, with Hitech Grand Prix’s Liam Lawson in fifth and his team-mate Juri Vips, who finished second in this morning’s race, in sixth.

Felipe Drugovich of UNI-Virtuosi finished seventh, with David Beckmann completing the points positions for Charouz Racing System.

Guanyu Zhou, who led the drivers’ standings into the weekend, started from the back of the grid after spinning out in the first sprint race, but a number of collisions and safety cars allowed him to make up places, finishing 12th.

Christian Lundgaard stalled on the grid and was pushed back to the pitlane by marshals, where he started the race from.

The top three of Verschoor, Armstrong and Ticktum held their positions off the start line, before Piastri tried his chances against Lawson into Brooklands, with the pair almost making contact, with Lawson retaining fourth.

Ralph Boschung (Campos Racing) and the HWA Racelab of Alessio Deledda had a big collision in the first sector, causing serious damage to both cars, while Zhou had a narrow escape by managing to swerve the incident.

It prompted a full safety car, which lasted until the end of lap four, with Piastri moving up to fourth after the restart, passing Vips.

Oscar Piastri, Prema Racing

Oscar Piastri, Prema Racing

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Bent Viscaal (Trident) and the Carlin of Jehan Daruvala collided on lap seven, taking the former out of the race and forcing the latter into the pits for a new front wing.

The incident prompted a second safety car, allowing Daruvala to catch back up to the rear of the field before he was handed a 10-second penalty for causing a collision.

Leading away into lap 11, Verschoor kept a convincing grasp at the front, with Piastri suffering a small lock-up in his pursuit of Lawson.

Jack Aitken fell down the field in lap 16 in his HWA Racelab after spinning while suffering from a lack of rear grip, putting him down to 18th.

Piastri finally passed Lawson down the inside on the entrance of Brooklands on lap 18, moving into fourth place.

Vips and Drugovich tussled for sixth on lap 19, with Vips narrowly managing to hold his position.

Robert Shwartzman, who won this morning’s race for Prema Racing, was sent spinning after catching the kerb, sending him down from ninth into 14th on the penultimate lap.

Piastri will start on pole for tomorrow’s feature race, with Zhou in second and Verschoor in third.

Ticktum will start fourth, hoping to take victory at his home race.

F2 Silverstone - Race 2 results:

Cla Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 21  
2 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong France DAMS 21 1.200
3 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom Carlin 21 2.300
4 Australia Oscar Piastri Italy Prema Powerteam 21 7.700
5 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom HitechGP 21 12.100
6 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 21 14.800
7 Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 21 15.500
8 Germany David Beckmann Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 21 16.500
9 Germany Lirim Zendeli Netherlands MP Motorsport 21 18.100
10 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 21 18.600
11 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 21 19.500
12 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 21 21.100
13 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 21 21.800
14 Italy Matteo Nannini Spain Campos Racing 21 23.000
15 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 21 24.300
16 Japan Marino Sato Italy Trident 21 26.700
17 Brazil Guilherme Samaia Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 21 33.000
18 United Kingdom Jack Aitken HWA Racelab 21 35.900
19 India Jehan Daruvala United Kingdom Carlin 21 42.300
  Netherlands Bent Viscaal Italy Trident 5  
  Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 0  
  Italy Alessio Deledda HWA Racelab 0  
View full results

 

