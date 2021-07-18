Tickets Subscribe
F2 Silverstone: Verschoor converts pole to take first win
FIA F2 / Silverstone News

F2 Silverstone: Zhou scorches to feature victory over Ticktum

By:

Guanyu Zhou took victory in the FIA Formula 2 feature race at Silverstone, passing polesitter Oscar Piastri off the line before taking the win.

F2 Silverstone: Zhou scorches to feature victory over Ticktum

Zhou, who started second and led the drivers standings for UNI-Virtuosi heading into the weekend, crossed the finish line almost four seconds ahead of Carlin’s Dan Ticktum, who finished second at his home race.

Piastri finished third for Prema Racing, with Richard Verschoor of MP Motorsport in fourth and Prema Racing’s Robert Shwartzman, who won the first sprint race of the weekend, in fifth.

Felipe Drugovich of UNI-Virtuosi finished in sixth, with Juri Vips (Hitech Grand Prix) in seventh.

Zhou got the better launch off the line, taking first from Piastri, while Ticktum passed Verschoor into third.

By lap six, Zhou had built up a 1.5 second lead, comfortably leading the pack after ten minutes.

Ticktum was first to pit on lap six, taking an early tyre change to the softer compound ahead of Robert Shwartzman, Liam Lawson, Marcus Armstrong and David Beckmann.

Christian Lundgaard also pitted but lost his left-rear wheel as he pulled away before having to return to the garage, an incident for which he received a ten-second stop-and-go penalty.

Piastri and Ticktum tussled at Brooklands for 13th on lap eight, having both pitted, with the Carlin driver emerging ahead.

Verschoor was the first of the top eight to pit, taking a slow stop before emerging in 10th.

By lap 13, Ticktum and Piastri were battling it out in P7 and P8 as they both looked to clear the cars out in front who were all yet to pit.

Ticktum cleared Nannini on lap 15, but Piastri fell back slightly from the Brit and became stuck behind the Campos driver.

Vips, who had been leading the race, fell to 11th after pitting on lap 19.

Daruvala maintained his lead into the last six laps, having not pitted, with Zhou close behind him with one stop, before the former eventually pitted on lap 24.

Nissany ran wide and span on lap 26, dropping down the standings to P16, having been battling for fifth.

Piastri faced pressure from Verschoor for third for the last two laps, with the pair tussling into lap 29, but the Prema driver held his position to take the third step on the podium.

F2 Silverstone feature race - 29 laps

Cla Driver Team Time
1 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi -
2 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom Carlin 3.800
3 Australia Oscar Piastri Italy Prema Powerteam 19.300
4 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 20.100
5 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 24.700
6 Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 25.400
7 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 25.800
8 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 26.600
9 Germany Lirim Zendeli Netherlands MP Motorsport 27.400
10 India Jehan Daruvala United Kingdom Carlin 27.600
11 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom HitechGP 39.900
12 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong France DAMS 40.500
13 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Italy Trident 44.300
14 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 47.600
15 Germany David Beckmann Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 47.800
16 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 49.400
17 United Kingdom Jack Aitken HWA Racelab 51.900
18 Italy Matteo Nannini Spain Campos Racing 52.300
19 Japan Marino Sato Italy Trident 53.700
20 Brazil Guilherme Samaia Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'02.600
21 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 1'30.200
22 Italy Alessio Deledda HWA Racelab 1 lap
View full results
F2 Silverstone: Verschoor converts pole to take first win

Previous article

F2 Silverstone: Verschoor converts pole to take first win
Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Plus

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

Having impressed in Formula 3, Juri Vips looked to be next cab off the rank in Red Bull's prestigious Junior Team before his 2020 schedule was dealt a heavy blow by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a tough start to life in Formula 2, Vips is showing signs of a recovery - could he be the first Estonian to reach Formula 1?

FIA F2
Jun 14, 2021
The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books Plus

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype

FIA F2
Jun 3, 2021
The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers Plus

The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers

Formula 2 used to be about more than providing a stepping stone to F1. For three decades it often provided another setting for the world’s best to fight it out. Autosport picks out the very best races

FIA F2
May 16, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Plus

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success? Plus

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success?

Going into the 2021 Formula 2 season the biggest talking point wasn’t about any drivers or teams, but the new race weekend format. Created partly out of financial necessity but also to spice up the action, the Bahrain opener provided a snapshot of the positives and negatives to come

FIA F2
Apr 4, 2021
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Plus

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

He was tipped for glory in FIA Formula 2 last year, but was hampered by reliability woes at inopportune moments. Guanyu Zhou knows he won't get too many more chances if he is to become China's first F1 driver, with fierce competition within the ranks of Alpine's junior stable

FIA F2
Mar 25, 2021
How Schumacher Jr earned his Haas F1 chance Plus

How Schumacher Jr earned his Haas F1 chance

Michael Schumacher may have won seven Formula 1 titles, but he didn't even compete for a crown at the second tier. Son Mick put that right in 2020, and proved to Ferrari that he was deserving of a shot at motorsport's elite category in 2021

FIA F2
Jan 9, 2021
The quintet giving Ferrari a tough decision to make Plus

The quintet giving Ferrari a tough decision to make

The Ferrari Driver Academy earned a podium sweep in the first Formula 2 race of the new decade in Austria last weekend. The battle between 'the FDA five' is set to be one of the major subplots of the season, but who has the best F1 prospects for 2021?

FIA F2
Jul 8, 2020

