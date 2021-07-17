Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F2 Silverstone: Piastri takes first pole position ahead of Zhou
FIA F2 / Silverstone Race report

F2 Silverstone: Shwartzman wins opener from Vips

By:

Robert Shwartzman took his second FIA Formula 2 win of the year in the first sprint race at Silverstone, with a great start putting him into the lead from fourth.

F2 Silverstone: Shwartzman wins opener from Vips

The Prema Racing driver claimed victory in a race which saw three safety cars, his second win in as many rounds after winning the first sprint race in Baku.

He crossed the finish line having led every lap ahead of Juri Vips of Hitech Grand Prix, with Christian Lundgaard (ART Grand Prix) completing the podium.

Felipe Drugovich finished fourth for UNI-Virtuosi, with the ART Grand Prix of Theo Pourchaire, returning from suffering a fractured arm at the last round in Azerbaijan, in fifth.

Oscar Piastri finished sixth for Prema Racing, with Liam Lawson in seventh for Hitech Grand Prix and Dan Ticktum finishing his home race eighth for Carlin.

Shwartzman leapt into the lead off the line, passing the three cars in front of him to lead the pack into Turn 1.

Piastri also got a good start, jumping three places at the start to move up to seventh.

Championship leader Guanyu Zhou spun at Turn 3 after catching his UNI-Virtuosi on the kerb and losing the rear, prompting a safety car.

Seconds later, Roy Nissany’s race was also ended when the DAMS went into the gravel after contact with Lundgaard in an incident which will be investigated after the race.

The safety car ended on lap 3, leaving Lawson, Piastri and Ticktum to battle for sixth into lap 4, tussling into Maggots and Becketts, with Marcus Armstrong catching up to the back of them for DAMS.

Ticktum was left struggling to overtake after suffering a crack to the front wing.

Alessio Deledda (HWA Racelab) then prompted another safety car after spinning and ending up in the middle of the track.

Shwartzman led the pack away from the second safety car on lap 6, before Piastri passed Liam Lawson on the inside for sixth.

Oscar Piastri, Prema Racing

Oscar Piastri, Prema Racing

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Marino Sato of Trident pitted under the safety car and remained in the garage for four laps with a mechanical issue before returning back out on track behind the pack.

There was another safety car on lap 12 after the Charouz Racing System car of Guilherme Samaia went off into the gravel in sector two.

Jack Aitken pitted under the safety car for HWA Racelab but was hit with a slow stop after his front right wheel locked.

Racing resumed on lap 14, with the midfield battle between Lawson, Ticktum and Armstrong continuing, while Lirim Zendeli of MP Motorsport and the Carlin of Jehan Daruvala also approached for a look-in on the action.

Richard Verschoor (MP Motorsport) swept past David Beckmann’s Charouz Racing System car into 12th on lap 16, having pitted for fresh tyres under the last safety car, before passing his team-mate down the inside with three laps to go.

With the top 10 reversed for this afternoon’s second sprint race, Verschoor will start on pole, with Armstrong in second, Ticktum in third and Lawson in fourth.

Piastri now leads the championship standings after taking the two bonus points for the fastest lap, with Shwartzman in second and Zhou in third.

Results

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 21 -  
2 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 21 0.900 0.900
3 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 21 2.500 2.500
4 Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 21 5.000 5.000
5 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 21 5.500 5.500
6 Australia Oscar Piastri Italy Prema Powerteam 21 8.400 8.400
7 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom HitechGP 21 11.600 11.600
8 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom Carlin 21 12.300 12.300
9 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong France DAMS 21 12.700 12.700
10 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 21 13.600 13.600
11 Germany Lirim Zendeli Netherlands MP Motorsport 21 14.200 14.200
12 India Jehan Daruvala United Kingdom Carlin 21 16.600 16.600
13 Germany David Beckmann Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 21 17.200 17.200
14 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 21 19.300 19.300
15 Italy Matteo Nannini Spain Campos Racing 21 20.100 20.100
16 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Italy Trident 21 21.000 21.000
17 United Kingdom Jack Aitken HWA Racelab 21 22.600 22.600
18 Japan Marino Sato Italy Trident 17 4 laps  
19 Brazil Guilherme Samaia Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 11 10 laps  
20 Italy Alessio Deledda HWA Racelab 3 18 laps  
21 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 0    
22 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 0    
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

F2 Silverstone: Piastri takes first pole position ahead of Zhou

Previous article

F2 Silverstone: Piastri takes first pole position ahead of Zhou
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

23 h
2
Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

3 d
3
Formula 1

How the F1 drivers reacted to the 2022 car design reveal

22 h
4
Formula 1

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group

18 h
5
Formula 1

F1 British GP: Verstappen dominates Silverstone FP1 from Norris

18 h
Latest news
F2 Silverstone: Shwartzman wins opener from Vips
F2

F2 Silverstone: Shwartzman wins opener from Vips

17m
F2 Silverstone: Piastri takes first pole position ahead of Zhou
F2

F2 Silverstone: Piastri takes first pole position ahead of Zhou

16 h
F2 Silverstone: Ticktum tops practice at home race ahead of Piastri
F2

F2 Silverstone: Ticktum tops practice at home race ahead of Piastri

21 h
Prema unites with Iron Lynx to form Italian superteam
F2

Prema unites with Iron Lynx to form Italian superteam

Jul 7, 2021
Vasseur: Mistake to push Pourchaire to F1 too early
F1

Vasseur: Mistake to push Pourchaire to F1 too early

Jun 18, 2021
More
Megan White
F2 Silverstone: Piastri takes first pole position ahead of Zhou Silverstone
FIA F2

F2 Silverstone: Piastri takes first pole position ahead of Zhou

W Series Silverstone: Brit Powell takes pole for home event Silverstone
W Series

W Series Silverstone: Brit Powell takes pole for home event

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Spielberg Plus
FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

Trending Today

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

How the F1 drivers reacted to the 2022 car design reveal
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the F1 drivers reacted to the 2022 car design reveal

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabia contributes to £550m boost for McLaren Group

F1 British GP: Verstappen dominates Silverstone FP1 from Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP: Verstappen dominates Silverstone FP1 from Norris

Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo to have free choice of F1 drivers from 2022

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part
National National

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Plus

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

Having impressed in Formula 3, Juri Vips looked to be next cab off the rank in Red Bull's prestigious Junior Team before his 2020 schedule was dealt a heavy blow by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a tough start to life in Formula 2, Vips is showing signs of a recovery - could he be the first Estonian to reach Formula 1?

FIA F2
Jun 14, 2021
The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books Plus

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype

FIA F2
Jun 3, 2021
The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers Plus

The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers

Formula 2 used to be about more than providing a stepping stone to F1. For three decades it often provided another setting for the world’s best to fight it out. Autosport picks out the very best races

FIA F2
May 16, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Plus

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success? Plus

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success?

Going into the 2021 Formula 2 season the biggest talking point wasn’t about any drivers or teams, but the new race weekend format. Created partly out of financial necessity but also to spice up the action, the Bahrain opener provided a snapshot of the positives and negatives to come

FIA F2
Apr 4, 2021
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Plus

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

He was tipped for glory in FIA Formula 2 last year, but was hampered by reliability woes at inopportune moments. Guanyu Zhou knows he won't get too many more chances if he is to become China's first F1 driver, with fierce competition within the ranks of Alpine's junior stable

FIA F2
Mar 25, 2021
How Schumacher Jr earned his Haas F1 chance Plus

How Schumacher Jr earned his Haas F1 chance

Michael Schumacher may have won seven Formula 1 titles, but he didn't even compete for a crown at the second tier. Son Mick put that right in 2020, and proved to Ferrari that he was deserving of a shot at motorsport's elite category in 2021

FIA F2
Jan 9, 2021
The quintet giving Ferrari a tough decision to make Plus

The quintet giving Ferrari a tough decision to make

The Ferrari Driver Academy earned a podium sweep in the first Formula 2 race of the new decade in Austria last weekend. The battle between 'the FDA five' is set to be one of the major subplots of the season, but who has the best F1 prospects for 2021?

FIA F2
Jul 8, 2020

Latest news

F2 Silverstone: Shwartzman wins opener from Vips
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Silverstone: Shwartzman wins opener from Vips

F2 Silverstone: Piastri takes first pole position ahead of Zhou
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Silverstone: Piastri takes first pole position ahead of Zhou

F2 Silverstone: Ticktum tops practice at home race ahead of Piastri
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Silverstone: Ticktum tops practice at home race ahead of Piastri

Prema unites with Iron Lynx to form Italian superteam
FIA F2 FIA F2

Prema unites with Iron Lynx to form Italian superteam

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.