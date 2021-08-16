Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / De Vries hits out at driving standards in Formula E after Berlin
Formula E / Berlin E-Prix II News

Nato reflects on maiden FE win after early season 'frustrations'

By:
Co-author:
Matt Kew

Venturi’s Norman Nato was in jubilant mood after capping off his rookie Formula E season with a victory in Berlin, having been “frustrated” by missed podium chances in Rome and Valencia.

Nato reflects on maiden FE win after early season 'frustrations'

After a technical issue in superpole robbed him of the opportunity to fight for pole in the FE season finale, Nato steadily moved up the order from sixth on the grid, passing the Mercedes of Stoffel Vandoorne for the lead on lap 11 of 32.

Once in front, Nato extended a gap of nearly five seconds over the chasing Nissan of Oliver Rowland, such was his advantage over the rest of the field with Venturi’s customer Mercedes powertrain. 

A mid-race safety car following a crash between Lucas di Grassi and Antonio Felix da Costa put his victory in doubt, with Rowland chasing him hard at the restart, but Nato was able to rebuild a buffer for himself to ultimately cross the line over two seconds clear of his Nissan rival.

The victory came as a relief for the Frenchman, who was previously disqualified from third in Rome for exceeding the allocated energy, and then lost another podium in Valencia for nudging Mahindra’s Alex Lynn into the gravel trap.

In fact, Nato was only positioned 21st out of 25 drivers in the championship coming into the final weekend of the season in Berlin, prompting Venturi to consider replacing him with Audi’s Lucas di Grassi.

A formal announcement regarding Venturi’s driver line-up for the 2021/22 season is yet to be made.

Asked if his Berlin win made up for missed podium finishes in Rome and Valencia, Nato told Autosport “Yeah, exactly. At the end, we did it for me. It was frustrating not to jump on the podium [at those two occasions], but from my point of view we did it and we showed we were able to [fight for podiums on raw pace].

“At earlier stages of the season when I was still like a proper rookie, on the second race weekend I was already fighting for the win and podium. 

“[At that time] I knew we were going to get another opportunity [to fight for a podium]. We managed to put everything together and we got this kind of result, so I'm really, really happy.

“We had a good opportunity and the pace was great this morning in free practice when we tried the energy management and everything, so we were confident from this position to be able to fight for the podium and we did much better than - we won the race. So, it was just a perfect race.”

Norman Nato, Venturi Racing, Silver Arrow 02

Norman Nato, Venturi Racing, Silver Arrow 02

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Venturi ended its second season as a Mercedes powertrain customer seventh in the championship, with both Nato and Mortara scoring a win each.

The latter ended up second in the drivers’ standings despite retiring from the Berlin E-Prix and suffering a fractured vertebra in a start-line crash involving Jaguar’s Mitch Evans.

Nato, who himself jumped to 18th in the final classification, said Venturi can be extremely proud of what it achieved in 2021, as it even outshone its powertrain supplier Mercedes on several occasions.

“This kind of thing is something," he said. "You have to enjoy this kind of moment, especially for us. 

“At the beginning of the year, if somebody would have told us Edo would have finished second in the championship, that we would have won two races and five podiums total, [plus] two [podiums] that we lost, we'd certainly be very pleased. 

“It's amazing. We were fighting with manufacturers, top drivers and top teams. It's perfect and I want to thank everyone in the team who has been helping me with good moments and moments where it's been difficult because in Formula E it's up and down all the time, so it's good to leave Berlin with a smile.”

shares
comments

Related video

De Vries hits out at driving standards in Formula E after Berlin

Previous article

De Vries hits out at driving standards in Formula E after Berlin
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

21 h
2
MotoGP

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season

3 h
3
Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3

1 d
4
MotoGP

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

1 h
5
Formula 1

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator

1 d
Latest news
Nato reflects on maiden FE win after early season 'frustrations'
FE

Nato reflects on maiden FE win after early season 'frustrations'

26m
De Vries hits out at driving standards in Formula E after Berlin
FE

De Vries hits out at driving standards in Formula E after Berlin

1 h
Mortara suffers fractured vertebra in Berlin E-Prix shunt with Evans
FE

Mortara suffers fractured vertebra in Berlin E-Prix shunt with Evans

14 h
Dennis: 'Weird sound' preceded Berlin FE title fight lock-up
FE

Dennis: 'Weird sound' preceded Berlin FE title fight lock-up

16 h
De Vries "grateful fortune chose us" in FE title decider
FE

De Vries "grateful fortune chose us" in FE title decider

18 h
Latest videos
What Formula E Technology Will Actually Make It To Road Cars? 06:41
Formula E
Aug 12, 2021

What Formula E Technology Will Actually Make It To Road Cars?

Jaguar Racing | Mitch Evans not going anywhere 00:41
Formula E
Aug 4, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Mitch Evans not going anywhere

#ThinkingForward with Susie Wolff 14:03
Formula E
Jul 20, 2021

#ThinkingForward with Susie Wolff

Jaguar Racing: Monaco E-Prix Highlights 00:59
Formula E
May 9, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Monaco E-Prix Highlights

Jaguar Racing: Sam Bird Monaco Garage Tour 01:20
Formula E
May 8, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Sam Bird Monaco Garage Tour

Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
De Vries hits out at driving standards in Formula E after Berlin Berlin E-Prix II
Formula E

De Vries hits out at driving standards in Formula E after Berlin

Chadwick to miss Arctic Extreme E as Gilmour gets Veloce drive
Extreme E

Chadwick to miss Arctic Extreme E as Gilmour gets Veloce drive

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Norman Nato More
Norman Nato
Nato's Venturi FE seat under threat, di Grassi linked as replacement Berlin E-Prix I
Formula E

Nato's Venturi FE seat under threat, di Grassi linked as replacement

Late Monaco FE track layout changes hasn't affected drivers' preparations Monaco ePrix
Formula E

Late Monaco FE track layout changes hasn't affected drivers' preparations

How the 2021 Formula E rookies fared in Diriyah
Formula E

How the 2021 Formula E rookies fared in Diriyah

Venturi More
Venturi
Mortara suffers fractured vertebra in Berlin E-Prix shunt with Evans Berlin E-Prix II
Formula E

Mortara suffers fractured vertebra in Berlin E-Prix shunt with Evans

Wolff received "weird texts" about controversial Valencia FE race
Formula E

Wolff received "weird texts" about controversial Valencia FE race

Mercedes, Venturi allowed to start Diriyah E-Prix after Mortara crash
Formula E

Mercedes, Venturi allowed to start Diriyah E-Prix after Mortara crash

Trending Today

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3
Formula E Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator

Red Bull: Rivals pointing fingers shows we are doing it right in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Rivals pointing fingers shows we are doing it right in F1

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

De Vries hits out at driving standards in Formula E after Berlin
Formula E Formula E

De Vries hits out at driving standards in Formula E after Berlin

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why a brutal title defence can still yield another Formula E crown Plus

Why a brutal title defence can still yield another Formula E crown

It hasn't been properly reflected by the points table, but Antonio Felix da Costa has been nigh-on flawless in his Formula E title defence in 2021. Returning to the scene of his Berlin dominance in 2020, he has the chance to set the record straight and claim a remarkable against-the-odds second title

Formula E
Aug 12, 2021
Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row Plus

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row

OPINION: With Audi's Formula E exit imminent, it had nothing to lose in London by attempting to vault Lucas di Grassi into the lead by pitting him under the safety car. Scorn directed at the team for putting glory before ethics should instead be pointed at a rulebook that allowed such a move in the first place

Formula E
Jul 27, 2021
Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK Plus

Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK

Formula E landed for a London E-Prix for the first time since 2016, at the indoor-outdoor circuit around the ExCeL. Featuring the birth of renewed title pushes, a long-awaited maiden win and the second race's controversy, the round proved to be an exhibition of the electric series' anarchic nature

Formula E
Jul 26, 2021
Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Plus

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

It's commonly upheld as the most straightforward method of racking up titles. But, due to the unique qualifying format used in Formula E, a consistent approach can actively work against a driver and make their life harder in races. So with four races to go, is now the time to ditch the tried-and-tested approach for a win-or-bust mentality?

Formula E
Jul 23, 2021
How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York Plus

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

After crashing in practice during the opening session at the New York City E-Prix, Sam Bird immediately had a recovery job on his hands. But the Jaguar driver rose through the order and secured victory in the second race - and with it, the championship lead. Here's how an Englishman in New York became top of the heap

Formula E
Jul 12, 2021
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Plus

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space Plus

How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021

Latest news

Nato reflects on maiden FE win after early season 'frustrations'
Formula E Formula E

Nato reflects on maiden FE win after early season 'frustrations'

De Vries hits out at driving standards in Formula E after Berlin
Formula E Formula E

De Vries hits out at driving standards in Formula E after Berlin

Mortara suffers fractured vertebra in Berlin E-Prix shunt with Evans
Formula E Formula E

Mortara suffers fractured vertebra in Berlin E-Prix shunt with Evans

Dennis: 'Weird sound' preceded Berlin FE title fight lock-up
Formula E Formula E

Dennis: 'Weird sound' preceded Berlin FE title fight lock-up

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.