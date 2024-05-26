Da Costa: "Sneaky" radio messages to Andretti helped in Shanghai Formula E win
Antonio Felix da Costa says he sent “sneaky” radio messages en route to victory in the Shanghai E-Prix to “secretly tell” fellow Porsche powertrain user Norman Nato to work together.
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
The Portuguese driver took a largely dominant win in the weekend’s second race at the Shanghai International Circuit, having led for the final 12 laps as he took his third on-the-road victory of the season.
Da Costa had taken the lead from Andretti’s Nato on the approach to Turn 1 after shadowing the Andretti driver and admitted post-race that he looked to work with the Porsche customer team.
“Managing my temperatures [was key], so there was a lot of communication with the team going back and forth,” said da Costa.
“At some point there was a sneaky radio message there as well which was more for Andretti, I was trying to secretly tell them what the game plan was and I think they understood.
“Me and Norman helped each other, he led for a while and then I took the lead after when I had enough energy to pull him with me.”
With temperatures in China well over 30C, and with the race distance one lap shorter than Saturday’s event, managing the thermal heat of the batteries became a critical element of the race.
But da Costa admitted that he suffered from no battery temperature issues having taken the decision to lead for as much as possible – heading the field for 14 of the 28 laps, with Nato leading 11 tours.
“I could see Jake [Hughes] trying to get clean air behind so he couldn’t actually use his slipstream anymore, so when I saw him starting to do that, I knew I was safer,” added da Costa.
Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, 1st position, Jake Hughes, McLaren, 2nd position, Norman Nato, Andretti Global, 3rd position, celebrate on the podium
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Hughes had demoted Nato for second 10 laps from the end and finished in the runner-up position, which was the McLaren driver’s first podium in Formula E since making his debut last season.
Having started on pole in China, his fourth in only 27 races, Hughes stayed in the leading group throughout to record his first rostrum having come close on several occasions previously.
“It’s the biggest relief ever. Qualifying hasn’t been an issue but the races haven’t gone the way I wanted them to on the whole,” said the Briton.
“It feels like it’s 25, 26 races overdue, all the way back to my first race in Mexico last year when I should have got a podium.
“As much as I don’t want to say it or think like that, it feels like it’s been hanging over me for a while now and it’s just nice to tick that box.”
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Da Costa: FIA must "find another way" other than disqualifying cars post-race
Porsche: “Not all teams treated equally” after da Costa Formula E Misano DSQ
Why a brutal title defence can still yield another Formula E crown
Latest news
Indy 500: Newgarden beats O’Ward for back-to-back wins
Autosport Podcast: F1 Monaco GP review
Verstappen: F1 Monaco GP was not really racing
Gasly: Ocon has to change after "unnecessary" crash at F1 Monaco GP
Autosport Plus
How Cassidy made his claim for the Formula E crown
The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2
How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem
How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments