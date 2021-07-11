Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / New York E-Prix: Bird dominates Sunday race to take FE points lead
Formula E / New York City E-Prix II News

Bird: New York FE win aided by Grealish-like Evans

By:

Formula E points leader Sam Bird has light-heartedly compared Jaguar Racing team-mate Mitch Evans to England’s Jack Grealish for his help in Bird’s New York City E-Prix win.

Bird: New York FE win aided by Grealish-like Evans

Bird controlled the race from pole position, leading every lap to score victory over Envision Virgin Racing rookie Nick Cassidy by 4.1s in the Sunday race in the Red Hook Region.

Evans eventually dropped to 13th after a wall tap buckled his rear-left suspension two laps from home, but for much of the race he had held his second place on the grid behind Bird.

Evans followed Bird for the first attack mode to play rear gunner against Cassidy, before fighting back past the Kiwi through the second power boost to allow Bird to build his gap with a one-car buffer.

Bird, who donned an England football shirt as part of the team celebrations, paid tribute to the help from his team-mate on the day that England play Italy in the Euro 2020 finals.

He compared the work of Evans to that of Aston Villa playmaker and England attacking midfielder Jack Grealish as though Bird was akin to tapping in a goal like striker Harry Kane.

He said: “I suppose he was my Jack Grealish and he backed me up well.

“I was, I suppose, the Harry Kane, just putting it in the back of the net.”

Gerd Mauser, Chairman, Jaguar Racing, Nick Cassidy, Envision Virgin Racing, second position, Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing, first position, Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, third position, celebrate on the podium

Gerd Mauser, Chairman, Jaguar Racing, Nick Cassidy, Envision Virgin Racing, second position, Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing, first position, Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, third position, celebrate on the podium

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Bird also paid credit to the chassis rebuild his Jaguar team had completed with only minutes remaining ahead of parc ferme rules coming into place for Saturday qualifying after the Brit tagged the wall at Turn 13 which then sent him into the outside Tecpro barrier at Turn 14.

Bird said: “I made a right mess of a car yesterday.

“It was not salvageable, and we had to pull out the spare tub.

“They got it ready in qualifying with six seconds to go yesterday... six seconds to go, it was on the ground, not set-up [sic]. But it got me on the grid.

“We executed literally the perfect day [on Sunday]. I only missed out on fastest lap today [to Evans].

"But to top group qualifying, to put it on pole, to win the race, to lead every lap is a perfect day.”

Bird departed the previous double-header in Puebla, Mexico only 11th in the standings but now leads over defending champion Antonio Felix da Costa and Robin Frijns by five points.

Asked about the climb up the order, Bird said: “It's not a revival, as such.

“We've seen throughout the year, if you look at the race pace that we've actually had, if someone wants to study it, it's been very strong.

“I just haven't qualified very well for a number of reasons.

“If I'd qualified better this year, I would have done a lot better, but I haven't so it goes to show if you can qualify at the front you can race at the front because we have a very strong car.”

shares
comments
New York E-Prix: Bird dominates Sunday race to take FE points lead

Previous article

New York E-Prix: Bird dominates Sunday race to take FE points lead
Load comments

Trending

1
Historics

Bell beats Pastrana to Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout honours

3 h
2
Formula 1

What could have been: The F1 test chance thwarted by logistics

7 h
3
Formula 1

Why Aston Martin has taken a James Bond stunt driver under its wing

11 h
4
MotoGP

Why it's not unreasonable for Rossi to race on in MotoGP with VR46 in 2022

1 d
5
Formula E

De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score

9 h
Latest news
Bird: New York FE win aided by Grealish-like Evans
FE

Bird: New York FE win aided by Grealish-like Evans

4m
New York E-Prix: Bird dominates Sunday race to take FE points lead
FE

New York E-Prix: Bird dominates Sunday race to take FE points lead

2 h
New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E
FE

New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E

5 h
New York E-Prix: Bird leads all-Jaguar front row in Sunday qualifying
FE

New York E-Prix: Bird leads all-Jaguar front row in Sunday qualifying

6 h
New York E-Prix: Da Costa tops final Formula E practice with lap record
FE

New York E-Prix: Da Costa tops final Formula E practice with lap record

8 h
More
Matt Kew
New York E-Prix: Bird dominates Sunday race to take FE points lead New York City E-Prix II
Formula E

New York E-Prix: Bird dominates Sunday race to take FE points lead

New York E-Prix: Bird leads all-Jaguar front row in Sunday qualifying New York City E-Prix II
Formula E

New York E-Prix: Bird leads all-Jaguar front row in Sunday qualifying

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Plus
Formula E

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Sam Bird More
Sam Bird
New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E New York City E-Prix II
Formula E

New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E

The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention Plus
Formula E

The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention

Vergne, Bird call on FIA to move Rome start-line after FE crash Rome ePrix
Formula E

Vergne, Bird call on FIA to move Rome start-line after FE crash

Trending Today

Bell beats Pastrana to Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout honours
Historics Historics

Bell beats Pastrana to Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout honours

What could have been: The F1 test chance thwarted by logistics
Formula 1 Formula 1

What could have been: The F1 test chance thwarted by logistics

Why Aston Martin has taken a James Bond stunt driver under its wing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Aston Martin has taken a James Bond stunt driver under its wing

Why it's not unreasonable for Rossi to race on in MotoGP with VR46 in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Why it's not unreasonable for Rossi to race on in MotoGP with VR46 in 2022

De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score
Formula E Formula E

De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

Red Bull's DTM rivals 'don't stand a chance' in pitstops
DTM DTM

Red Bull's DTM rivals 'don't stand a chance' in pitstops

Schumacher: F1 parc ferme inspection habit an "open book" to learn
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher: F1 parc ferme inspection habit an "open book" to learn

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Plus

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space Plus

How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Plus

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Plus

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock

Formula E
May 10, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem Plus

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention Plus

The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention

It's taken a long time for Jaguar to reach the cusp of contending for championships in Formula E. But, after last season's challenge crumbled in Berlin, the team has been bolstered by a top-line arrival who has helped to end an unwanted 30-year wait

Formula E
Apr 22, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Plus

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021

Latest news

Bird: New York FE win aided by Grealish-like Evans
Formula E Formula E

Bird: New York FE win aided by Grealish-like Evans

New York E-Prix: Bird dominates Sunday race to take FE points lead
Formula E Formula E

New York E-Prix: Bird dominates Sunday race to take FE points lead

New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E
Formula E Formula E

New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E

New York E-Prix: Bird leads all-Jaguar front row in Sunday qualifying
Formula E Formula E

New York E-Prix: Bird leads all-Jaguar front row in Sunday qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.