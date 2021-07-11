Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E
Formula E / New York City E-Prix II Race report

New York E-Prix: Bird dominates Sunday race to take FE points lead

By:

Sam Bird has leapt to the top of the Formula E standings after controlling the New York City E-Prix while his Jaguar Racing team-mate Mitch Evans suffered a late fall.

New York E-Prix: Bird dominates Sunday race to take FE points lead

The Brit was in total command for duration of the 37-lap race to score his 11th victory in the series and leapfrog Robin Frijns plus Edoardo Mortara to the lead of the championship.

It cemented a remarkable overnight turn of fortunes for Bird, who crashed out of free practice on Saturday and picked up just three points in race one after tangling with Oliver Rowland in qualifying.

But on Sunday, he led from lights to flag to score the victory by 4.1s over Nick Cassidy.

Bird enjoyed a fine launch that was flattered by a sluggish getaway for second-starting team-mate Evans who then had to defend from his fellow Kiwi into Turn 1.

Cassidy tried to put his Envision Virgin Racing machine down the inside but Evans jumped late on the brakes, briefly locking the fronts, to wrest back position and fall in formation.

But the race was quickly neutralised by a safety car caused by Jean-Eric Vergne failing to start.

The double Formula E champion qualified last after his throttle died at Turn 1 of his flying lap and then the DS Techeetah car would not fire off the line.

After the one-lap interlude to retrieve the stricken car, Bird held firm and controlled a late restart to breakaway by 0.7s
Initially, this allowed the two Jaguar machines to dictate the pace of the race with a pre-grid plan to avoid the two fighting on track in a bid to recover the team’s position in the standings.

Bird and then Evans dived simultaneously for the attack mode activation zone at Turn 10.

Cassidy was able to vault into second briefly as Evans returned to the racing line, but without the 35kw power hike of his rival, Cassidy we re-passed on the run into Turn 1 of the following lap.

For the next attack mode activation, Jaguar split its strategy. Bird moved for the boost while Evans stayed on the racing line to provide a buffer to Cassidy, who allow gained attack mode.

The rookie was able to leapfrog his countryman Evans despite the Jaguar racer’s best and prolonged defensive efforts but then Evans moved aside at Turn 6 to avoid consuming energy in the battle.

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Evans took his second and final attack mode three laps later, passing his friend Cassidy at the inside of Turn to resume the runner-up spot around 1.8s behind Bird.

But Evans was again overconsuming energy and it appeared as though Cassidy was lying in wait for a potential second place as the top four, including Antonio Felix da Costa broke away.

It looked like Jaguar might convert its 1-2 but then as in qualifying, Evans ran too wide at the exit of Turn 6 and clattered the outside wall which broke his left-rear suspension.

His was able to continue but was immediately toppled by Cassidy and then da Costa, with the dicing Porsches of Pascal Wehrlein and Andre Lotterer also filing past.

That delay allowed Bird to deliver a remarkable victory and propel back into the title hotseat, with Cassidy now the most in-form driver in the series after two podiums and a fourth from the most recent three races.

Da Costa bagged a podium after rectifying the balance problems that plagued his Saturday outing, while Wehrlein kept ahead of his team-mate Lotterer in the battle for the top five.

Alexander Sims, some way adrift of the leading train, managed to catch and pass the stricken Evans, who eventually slid all the way down to 13th.

Norman Nato arrived home seventh as Robin Frijns climbed from 21st to a remarkable eighth - now tied second with da Costa - ahead of the Mahindra Racing machine of Alex Lynn.

Meanwhile, Saturday victory Maximilian Guenther completed the top 10 for BMW Andretti.

Sergio Sette Camara went on an early passing spree before the usual race energy management woes for Dragon Penske Autosport reared their head and he declined to 11th.

Mercedes yet again recorded a double non-score, Stoffel Vandoorne coming home in 12th while Nyck de Vries was just 18th.

Long-time Formula E rivals Lucas di Grassi and Sebastien Buemi also notably collided in the race down at Turn 1, with Buemi spinning down to 15th.

Di Grassi copped a 10s penalty to slide to 14th.

Cla Driver Team Laps Gap Points
1 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 37   25
2 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 37 4.167 18
3 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa China Techeetah 37 4.840 15
4 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 37 7.154 12
5 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 37 7.762 10
6 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing 37 16.286 8
7 France Norman Nato Monaco Venturi 37 24.983 6
8 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 37 25.084 4
9 United Kingdom Alex Lynn India Mahindra Racing 37 25.405 2
10 Germany Maximilian Gunther United States Andretti Autosport 37 26.009 1
11 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 37 26.341  
12 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 37 30.781  
13 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 37 30.957  
14 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 37 31.970  
15 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 37 32.985  
16 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 37 35.692  
17 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 37 35.924  
18 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 37 36.339  
19 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland France DAMS 37 51.384  
20 Germany René Rast Germany Team Abt 37 59.694  
21 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 37 1'05.327  
22 Sweden Joel Eriksson United States Dragon Racing 37 1'07.701  
  United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 29 8 Laps  
  France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 0    
View full results
shares
comments
New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E

Previous article

New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

What could have been: The F1 test chance thwarted by logistics

6 h
2
Formula 1

Why Aston Martin has taken a James Bond stunt driver under its wing

10 h
3
Historics

Bell beats Pastrana to Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout honours

2 h
4
Formula 1

Schumacher: F1 parc ferme inspection habit an "open book" to learn

9 h
5
Formula E

De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score

8 h
Latest news
New York E-Prix: Bird dominates Sunday race to take FE points lead
FE

New York E-Prix: Bird dominates Sunday race to take FE points lead

1 h
New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E
FE

New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E

4 h
New York E-Prix: Bird leads all-Jaguar front row in Sunday qualifying
FE

New York E-Prix: Bird leads all-Jaguar front row in Sunday qualifying

5 h
New York E-Prix: Da Costa tops final Formula E practice with lap record
FE

New York E-Prix: Da Costa tops final Formula E practice with lap record

7 h
De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score
FE

De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score

8 h
More
Matt Kew
New York E-Prix: Bird leads all-Jaguar front row in Sunday qualifying New York City E-Prix II
Formula E

New York E-Prix: Bird leads all-Jaguar front row in Sunday qualifying

New York E-Prix: Da Costa tops final Formula E practice with lap record New York City E-Prix II
Formula E

New York E-Prix: Da Costa tops final Formula E practice with lap record

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Plus
Formula E

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Trending Today

What could have been: The F1 test chance thwarted by logistics
Formula 1 Formula 1

What could have been: The F1 test chance thwarted by logistics

Why Aston Martin has taken a James Bond stunt driver under its wing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Aston Martin has taken a James Bond stunt driver under its wing

Bell beats Pastrana to Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout honours
Historics Historics

Bell beats Pastrana to Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout honours

Schumacher: F1 parc ferme inspection habit an "open book" to learn
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher: F1 parc ferme inspection habit an "open book" to learn

De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score
Formula E Formula E

De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score

Hamilton predicts first F1 sprint race at Silverstone will be ‘a train’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton predicts first F1 sprint race at Silverstone will be ‘a train’

Why it's not unreasonable for Rossi to race on in MotoGP with VR46 in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Why it's not unreasonable for Rossi to race on in MotoGP with VR46 in 2022

Dutch supermarket ordered to pay Max Verstappen €150,000 in damages
Formula 1 Formula 1

Dutch supermarket ordered to pay Max Verstappen €150,000 in damages

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Plus

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space Plus

How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Plus

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Plus

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock

Formula E
May 10, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem Plus

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention Plus

The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention

It's taken a long time for Jaguar to reach the cusp of contending for championships in Formula E. But, after last season's challenge crumbled in Berlin, the team has been bolstered by a top-line arrival who has helped to end an unwanted 30-year wait

Formula E
Apr 22, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Plus

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021

Latest news

New York E-Prix: Bird dominates Sunday race to take FE points lead
Formula E Formula E

New York E-Prix: Bird dominates Sunday race to take FE points lead

New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E
Formula E Formula E

New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E

New York E-Prix: Bird leads all-Jaguar front row in Sunday qualifying
Formula E Formula E

New York E-Prix: Bird leads all-Jaguar front row in Sunday qualifying

New York E-Prix: Da Costa tops final Formula E practice with lap record
Formula E Formula E

New York E-Prix: Da Costa tops final Formula E practice with lap record

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.