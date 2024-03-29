All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula E Tokyo ePrix

Bird: Imminent Formula E victories “not expected again” ahead of Tokyo E-Prix

Sam Bird believes that imminent Formula E victories are “not expected again” ahead of the inaugural Tokyo E-Prix this weekend, following his success in Brazil.

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
Sam Bird, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team

Sam Bird, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team

Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The Briton claimed his first win in the all-electric championship for more than two years in the Sao Paulo E-Prix with a last-lap overtake for the lead, which also marked McLaren’s maiden victory in Formula E.

But ahead of the first Formula E race in Japan, Bird was quick to dismiss that he and McLaren would now be able to challenge for wins at every race going forward.

“Podiums at some point were expected and that was the goal, but wins for this season were not expected,” said Bird. “We’ve done that now and put that to bed, and we can move forwards and try and get some more.

“It’s not expected again, we’re not going into each race thinking we’ve got to win this one, we’ve got to win that one. There are probably only two or three teams in this paddock that can openly say that every weekend.”

Bird’s win last time out in Brazil was only his second points finish across four races in 2024 and places him sixth in the drivers’ standings, just 20 points behind championship leader Nick Cassidy.

Despite being in title contention at this early stage of the campaign, Bird believes there is “no silver bullet” when it comes to matching the performance of pacesetters Jaguar and Porsche.

“We’re doing some amazing work here at McLaren in conjunction with [powertrain supplier] Nissan to try and find little bits of speed where we can, but there’s no silver bullet, we can’t go and find a bucket full of efficiency and lob it into the race car,” added Bird.

“I think we’re working well and we’re extracting good performance out of the car at the right times and if we can continue to do that then there will be races and race weekends where we can fight.”

Sam Bird, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, e-4ORCE 04

Sam Bird, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, e-4ORCE 04

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Team principal Ian James admitted that it was imperative not to become complacent, especially as this weekend’s event will be the first time any team will have raced on the track, located in Tokyo’s Big Sight area.

“It would be naïve to think that for any of us it’s going to be a walk in the park,” he said.

“We’re coming here to a new circuit, the conditions are very changeable. It’s going to be a challenge to get on top of the tyres and various other aspects; the circuit itself is going to be challenging as well.

“So in terms of confidence, I don’t feel any more confident just because we came off that great result in Sao Paulo. What it does do is it just gives us the reassurance that the ingredients we’ve got within the team have the potential to deliver some great results.”

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article DS Penske ready for a new challenge
Stefan Mackley
More from
Stefan Mackley
Da Costa: No penalty for Rowland's Formula E Tokyo defence "sucks"

Da Costa: No penalty for Rowland's Formula E Tokyo defence "sucks"

Formula E
Tokyo ePrix
Da Costa: No penalty for Rowland's Formula E Tokyo defence "sucks"
Rowland: Formula E victory in Tokyo "was on the table"

Rowland: Formula E victory in Tokyo "was on the table"

Formula E
Tokyo ePrix
Rowland: Formula E victory in Tokyo "was on the table"
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo
Sam Bird
More from
Sam Bird
Bird: McLaren's maiden Formula E win in Sao Paulo "one of the more special"

Bird: McLaren's maiden Formula E win in Sao Paulo "one of the more special"

Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Bird: McLaren's maiden Formula E win in Sao Paulo "one of the more special"
Sao Paulo E-Prix: Bird seals McLaren's first Formula E win with last-lap pass

Sao Paulo E-Prix: Bird seals McLaren's first Formula E win with last-lap pass

Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Sao Paulo E-Prix: Bird seals McLaren's first Formula E win with last-lap pass
How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

Plus
Plus
Formula E
New York City E-Prix II
How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York
McLaren
More from
McLaren
Stella: Piastri has “gone a long way forward” and still has ‘more to cash in’

Stella: Piastri has “gone a long way forward” and still has ‘more to cash in’

Formula 1
Australian GP
Stella: Piastri has “gone a long way forward” and still has ‘more to cash in’
Stella: Red Bull didn’t enjoy F1 tyre advantage at high-graining Melbourne

Stella: Red Bull didn’t enjoy F1 tyre advantage at high-graining Melbourne

Formula 1
Australian GP
Stella: Red Bull didn’t enjoy F1 tyre advantage at high-graining Melbourne
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

Latest news

Why Rovanpera is able to tame WRC Safari Rally stages

Why Rovanpera is able to tame WRC Safari Rally stages

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya
Why Rovanpera is able to tame WRC Safari Rally stages
Neuville frustrated as WRC Safari Rally hoodoo continues

Neuville frustrated as WRC Safari Rally hoodoo continues

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya
Neuville frustrated as WRC Safari Rally hoodoo continues
Binder: MotoGP rookies have it “tougher” now in their debut year

Binder: MotoGP rookies have it “tougher” now in their debut year

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Binder: MotoGP rookies have it “tougher” now in their debut year
Chevrolet reveals insight to 2024 IndyCar engine package gains

Chevrolet reveals insight to 2024 IndyCar engine package gains

INDY IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Chevrolet reveals insight to 2024 IndyCar engine package gains

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo
How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi

How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How Cassidy surprised himself to storm to Formula E's summit in Saudi
How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent
How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Plus
Plus
Formula E
London ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe