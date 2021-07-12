Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bird: New York FE win aided by Grealish-like Evans
Formula E / New York City E-Prix II News

Evans 'let Jaguar down' with "railway line" New York FE crash

By:

Mitch Evans “almost didn’t need a steering wheel” due to low grip in the New York City E-Prix prior to his “unacceptable railway line” crash that cost Jaguar a 1-2. 

Evans 'let Jaguar down' with "railway line" New York FE crash

The Kiwi missed out on pole to team-mate Sam Bird and then played rear-gunner to the Briton until two laps to go when he tagged the wall and critically damaged his suspension. 

While Evans was able to continue with the broken left-rear corner and initially only fell to sixth, a complete component failure on the final lap relegated him from runner-up to 13th. 

The erstwhile Jaguar Racing driver, who victor Bird credited as the “Jack Grealish” to his “Harry Kane”, reckoned he had the pace and energy to match his stablemate early on. 

Evans told Autosport: “I feel like I had the edge on Sam today and he just did a better job when it counted. It's as simple as that.  

“I was up on energy compared to Sam.  

“I felt a bit quicker just generally and then I just started hitting a cliff on the rear tyre.” 

Evans began to fall into the clutches of chasing Envision Virgin Racing rookie Nick Cassidy, who would pass when Evans damaged his car, as the balance aboard his I-Type 5 went awry. 

This left Evans feeling that he “didn’t need a steering wheel” because he could just back the rear end of the car into the corner due to the fading rear tyres. 

Evans continued: “I almost didn’t need a steering wheel because the thing was rotating so much.  

“I was trying with all the tools I've got to calm the rear. But it was too far past the point.” 

Front row starters Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, pole man Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing, congratulate each other

Front row starters Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, pole man Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing, congratulate each other

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Evans then ran wide at Turn 6 on the penultimate lap onto the marbles, which he reckoned had pulled him like “railway line” into the wall on the corner exit to cause the damage. 

A dejected Evans took full responsibility for what he termed to be an “unacceptable” mistake. 

He said: "I feel like I really let the team down.  

“A 1-2 is special for any team and to let everyone down like that with a few laps to go is a really awful feeling.  

“I've got nowhere to hide with that one. I have to swallow it.  

“When you're solely responsible for it, it's really shit.” 

Evans reckoned the car then begun to “fall over” in the right-handed corners, despite his surprise in being able to continue after what he thought was initially a “terminal” impact.  

He added: “The damage had been done. I just was trying to salvage something for the team. 

"To let go of a 1-2... I've been waiting for a race like this for so long.  

"I had track position and to not capitalise on that when all the other races I've done from the back have been clinical and almost perfect races… 

"When you get the opportunity to start like that and you make an error, it's unacceptable in my eyes."

shares
comments

Related video

Bird: New York FE win aided by Grealish-like Evans

Previous article

Bird: New York FE win aided by Grealish-like Evans
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Brawn confident F1 drivers "will go for it" in F1 sprint races

1 h
2
Formula 1

What could have been: The F1 test chance thwarted by logistics

20 h
3
Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

1 m
4
Formula 1

Why Aston Martin has taken a James Bond stunt driver under its wing

1 d
5
Historics

Bell beats Pastrana to Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout honours

17 h
Latest news
Evans 'let Jaguar down' with "railway line" New York FE crash
FE

Evans 'let Jaguar down' with "railway line" New York FE crash

1 h
Bird: New York FE win aided by Grealish-like Evans
FE

Bird: New York FE win aided by Grealish-like Evans

13 h
New York E-Prix: Bird dominates Sunday race to take FE points lead
FE

New York E-Prix: Bird dominates Sunday race to take FE points lead

15 h
New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E
FE

New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E

18 h
New York E-Prix: Bird leads all-Jaguar front row in Sunday qualifying
FE

New York E-Prix: Bird leads all-Jaguar front row in Sunday qualifying

19 h
More
Matt Kew
Bird: New York FE win aided by Grealish-like Evans New York City E-Prix II
Formula E

Bird: New York FE win aided by Grealish-like Evans

New York E-Prix: Bird dominates Sunday race to take FE points lead New York City E-Prix II
Formula E

New York E-Prix: Bird dominates Sunday race to take FE points lead

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Plus
Formula E

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Mitch Evans More
Mitch Evans
New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E New York City E-Prix II
Formula E

New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E

Da Costa backs broken surface of New York FE circuit New York City E-Prix I
Formula E

Da Costa backs broken surface of New York FE circuit

The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention Plus
Formula E

The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention

Jaguar Racing More
Jaguar Racing
New York E-Prix: Bird leads all-Jaguar front row in Sunday qualifying New York City E-Prix II
Formula E

New York E-Prix: Bird leads all-Jaguar front row in Sunday qualifying

Dillmann returns to Formula E in Jaguar sim and reserve role
Formula E

Dillmann returns to Formula E in Jaguar sim and reserve role

Why Bird at Jaguar will help the team fly in Formula E Plus
Formula E

Why Bird at Jaguar will help the team fly in Formula E

Trending Today

Brawn confident F1 drivers "will go for it" in F1 sprint races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn confident F1 drivers "will go for it" in F1 sprint races

What could have been: The F1 test chance thwarted by logistics
Formula 1 Formula 1

What could have been: The F1 test chance thwarted by logistics

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

Why Aston Martin has taken a James Bond stunt driver under its wing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Aston Martin has taken a James Bond stunt driver under its wing

Bell beats Pastrana to Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout honours
Historics Historics

Bell beats Pastrana to Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout honours

Evans 'let Jaguar down' with "railway line" New York FE crash
Formula E Formula E

Evans 'let Jaguar down' with "railway line" New York FE crash

Schumacher: F1 parc ferme inspection habit an "open book" to learn
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher: F1 parc ferme inspection habit an "open book" to learn

Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Plus

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space Plus

How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Plus

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Plus

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock

Formula E
May 10, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem Plus

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention Plus

The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention

It's taken a long time for Jaguar to reach the cusp of contending for championships in Formula E. But, after last season's challenge crumbled in Berlin, the team has been bolstered by a top-line arrival who has helped to end an unwanted 30-year wait

Formula E
Apr 22, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Plus

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021

Latest news

Evans 'let Jaguar down' with "railway line" New York FE crash
Formula E Formula E

Evans 'let Jaguar down' with "railway line" New York FE crash

Bird: New York FE win aided by Grealish-like Evans
Formula E Formula E

Bird: New York FE win aided by Grealish-like Evans

New York E-Prix: Bird dominates Sunday race to take FE points lead
Formula E Formula E

New York E-Prix: Bird dominates Sunday race to take FE points lead

New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E
Formula E Formula E

New York turnaround shows Jaguar's 'resilience' in Formula E

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.