Spa F3: Doohan holds off Schumacher to win finishing behind safety car

FIA F3 / Spa-Francorchamps Race report

By:

Jack Doohan took his second FIA Formula 3 win in the second sprint race at Spa, which was marred by safety cars amid more wet conditions.

The Trident driver took 15 points after starting in pole, where he will also start for tomorrow’s feature race. He sits second in the drivers’ standings behind Prema Racing's Dennis Hauger, who finished in ninth.

He finished ahead of team-mate David Schumacher and Charouz Racing System’s Logan Sargeant, who had started in fifth.

The race finished behind the second safety car of the race after a collision at the Eau Rouge/Raidillon section – the third of the weekend after a huge collision in W Series qualifying and Lando Norris’ shunt in Formula 1 qualifying.

MP Motorsport’s Caio Collet finished fourth, with the third Trident of Clement Novalak in fifth and Frederik Vesti (ART Grand Prix) in sixth.

The race started in the dry after the earlier rainfall, albeit still with significant spray.

Alexander Smolyar was forced wide on the first lap, while Logan Sargeant moved up from fifth to third and Vesti made up three places to move up to sixth.

By lap four, Doohan had settled into a comfortable three second lead ahead of his team-mate Schumacher.

David Schumacher, Trident

David Schumacher, Trident

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Johnathan Hoggard was sent spinning by Arthur Leclerc while defending in ninth, and was closely followed by championship leader Dennis Hauger, while Hoggard was sent to the back of the pack.

The two went on to tussle but Leclerc maintained his position.

At the halfway point, Doohan had built a 3.4s lead from Schumacher, while the darkening clouds suggested an imminent downpour.

Amaury Cordeel was handed two five-second penalties for repeatedly exceeding track limits at Turn 9, while several other drivers were cautioned for the same move.

A virtual safety car was prompted after Matteo Nannini span into the final chicane on lap 10, braking off the racing line before losing the rear, almost making contact with Hunter Yeany.

The rain eventually fell on lap 11, with a full safety car emerging to control the pack until the end of lap 13.

As the green flag was waved, Doohan maintained his lead, while Hauger passed Leclerc at La Source to take another point for his championship campaign.

But the safety car was deployed again just moments later, with another crash at the top of Raidillon involving Calan Williams of Jenzer Motorsport and Amaury Cordeel of Campos Racing, with both drivers emerging from their cars unaided.

Due to the extensive clear up and tricky conditions, the race finished behind the safety car.

Race 2 results - 16 laps

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Australia Jack Doohan Italy Trident -  
2 Germany David Schumacher Italy Trident 0.400 0.400
3 United States Logan Sargeant Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1.000 1.000
4 Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 1.900 1.900
5 United Kingdom Clement Novalak Italy Trident 2.700 2.700
6 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 3.000 3.000
7 France Victor Martins Netherlands MP Motorsport 3.500 3.500
8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 4.300 4.300
9 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 4.900 4.900
10 Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 6.400 6.400
11 Ayumu Iwasa United Kingdom HitechGP 7.100 7.100
12 Jak Crawford United Kingdom HitechGP 7.500 7.500
13 Czech Republic Roman Staněk United Kingdom HitechGP 8.900 8.900
14 Italy Lorenzo Colombo Spain Campos Racing 9.600 9.600
15 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Prema Powerteam 10.700 10.700
16 Tijmen van Netherlands MP Motorsport 11.400 11.400
17 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar United Kingdom Carlin 12.400 12.400
18 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 13.600 13.600
19 Filip Ugran Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 14.000 14.000
20 Ido Cohen United Kingdom Carlin 14.900 14.900
21 Oliver Rasmussen Germany HWA AG 15.800 15.800
22 László Tóth Spain Campos Racing 16.200 16.200
23 Zdenek Chovanec Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 17.000 17.000
24 Rafael Villagómez Germany HWA AG 17.400 17.400
25 United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 19.600 19.600
26 Hunter Yeany Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 23.200 23.200
  Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 3 laps  
  Amaury Cordeel Spain Campos Racing 3 laps  
  Italy Matteo Nannini Germany HWA AG 8 laps  
