All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
FIA F3 Monza

F3 champion Fornaroli “destroyed” after last lap title grab

Fornaroli snatched the F3 title with a last-ditch dive into the final corner at Monza

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Championship winner Leonardo Fornaroli (ITA, Trident) celebrates after the race

Trident driver Leonardo Fornaroli admitted to feeling “destroyed” after clinching the Formula 3 title in dramatic fashion at the final corner of a rollercoaster season finale at Monza.

Having started from pole position while holding a five-point lead over rival Gabriele Mini (Prema), the cards had been dealt in Fornaroli’s favour. But a chaotic race required a last lap pass for third on ART's Christian Mansell to snatch the crown away from Mini, who finished second to winner Sami Meguetounif.

“I was destroyed after the race,” said Fornaroli, who became the first driver to take the title without winning a race.

“Even if I didn’t take the win, having started from pole, this time it’s okay. I will try to take it in the future.”

Fornaroli had lost the lead in the opening exchanges to Alex Dunne (MP Motorsport), before a failed pass on the Irishman sent him across the Ascari gravel and down to fifth.

Explaining the waves of emotion, he said: “Before that corner, I said ‘OK, this is perfect now. I’m, going to take Alex on the next lap with DRS.’ But then I saw that Ascari was full of dust.

“I wasn’t expecting the corner to be so slippery so I just did a normal line and completely lost the rear.

“Then I lost three positions, including one on Gabi and I said, ‘No, no, no. It cannot be possible.’ Everything was going perfectly and I completely messed up.”

Alex Dunne (IRL, MP Motorsport) leads from Leonardo Fornaroli (ITA, Trident) and Sami Meguetounif (FRA, Trident)

Alex Dunne (IRL, MP Motorsport) leads from Leonardo Fornaroli (ITA, Trident) and Sami Meguetounif (FRA, Trident)

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

But worse was to come, as a lockup at the Rettifilo chicane with only a handful of laps remaining forced him to navigate the final tours while suffering from significant flat spots.

“I was told 'this is still good, to try to concentrate and to overtake them back', so I did,” he added.

“But I think I pushed too much on tyres and, on overtaking into the chicane, I went into the middle of the track. It was very bumpy and I completely locked up the tyres, destroying the fronts.

“Then, with three laps to go and I saw Gabi [Mini] and him [Mansell] behind me and they were faster than me, I said, ‘Oh my God’, because I was also without DRS.

“So I decided to let them by and see what I could do now with the DRS.

“I saw that they were faster than me and in that moment, I said to my engineer, ‘Am I still champion?’ and he replied, ‘No, you have to overtake the car in front of you’.

“My heart rate went very high in the last two laps! I knew I had only one lap to take the title back.

“I tried in the second chicane and in Ascari, but it wasn’t enough. I mean, Ascari, I also didn’t try because I was too far away.

“Going into the last corner, I knew it was the last chance, so I went in and managed to take the title back and then the pressure from the last two laps went completely down.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F3 Italy: Fornaroli champion after astonishing last-gasp pass

Top Comments

Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
F2 Italy: Bortoleto stuns with last-to-first feature race victory

F2 Italy: Bortoleto stuns with last-to-first feature race victory

FIA F2
Monza
F2 Italy: Bortoleto stuns with last-to-first feature race victory
F3 Italy: Fornaroli champion after astonishing last-gasp pass

F3 Italy: Fornaroli champion after astonishing last-gasp pass

FIA F3
Monza
F3 Italy: Fornaroli champion after astonishing last-gasp pass
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Bahrain
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?
Trident
More from
Trident
F2 Hungary: Verschoor masters madness for sprint race win

F2 Hungary: Verschoor masters madness for sprint race win

FIA F2
Hungaroring
F2 Hungary: Verschoor masters madness for sprint race win
The five key stages in Bortoleto's 2023 Formula 3 title charge

The five key stages in Bortoleto's 2023 Formula 3 title charge

FIA F3
Monza
The five key stages in Bortoleto's 2023 Formula 3 title charge
The Alonso protege emulating his mentor by stunning F3

The Alonso protege emulating his mentor by stunning F3

FIA F3
The Alonso protege emulating his mentor by stunning F3

Latest news

Bagnaia furious with Alex Marquez: "He didn't stop accelerating until he threw me off"

Bagnaia furious with Alex Marquez: "He didn't stop accelerating until he threw me off"

MGP MotoGP
Aragon GP
Bagnaia furious with Alex Marquez: "He didn't stop accelerating until he threw me off"
Norris: Piastri's Monza F1 pass "way too close for comfort"

Norris: Piastri's Monza F1 pass "way too close for comfort"

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Norris: Piastri's Monza F1 pass "way too close for comfort"
McLaren wants 'Papaya Rules' review on Piastri/Norris lap-one move

McLaren wants 'Papaya Rules' review on Piastri/Norris lap-one move

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
McLaren wants 'Papaya Rules' review on Piastri/Norris lap-one move
Gasly wants "unfair" Magnussen race ban reversed

Gasly wants "unfair" Magnussen race ban reversed

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Gasly wants "unfair" Magnussen race ban reversed

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
By Marcus Simmons
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023

Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
By Megan White
Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
By Megan White
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe