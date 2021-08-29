Tickets Subscribe
FIA F3 / Spa-Francorchamps Race report

Spa F3: Doohan wins feature race after battle with Martins

By:

Jack Doohan took his second consecutive victory in FIA Formula 3 at Spa, with his huge points haul reigniting the title fight.

Spa F3: Doohan wins feature race after battle with Martins

The Trident driver, who qualified in pole, emerged victorious from a fierce battle with Victor Martins (MP Motorsport), who took second place for his fourth podium of the year.

Martins passed the leader at one point, but was forced to give back the position amid fears he may have had all four wheels off the track.

ART Grand Prix’s Alexander Smolyar took third, while Martins’ team-mate Collet claimed fourth.

Clement Novalak (Trident) finished in fifth, with ART’s Frederik Vesti, who is third in the drivers’ standings, in sixth.

With Logan Sargeant seventh, championship leader Dennis Hauger made up six places to finish eighth, having had a tough weekend in Belgium.

Doohan leaves the weekend with 44 points, having taken four for qualifying on pole, 15 for his sprint race win on Saturday and 25 for the feature race victory, while Martins took the two points for the fastest lap.

The 14-lap race saw two formation laps behind the safety car before a rolling start, as rainfall continued to generate spray on-track.

Hauger set off on his charge through the field on lap 2, having made up several places to challenge Crawford for 11th, although the wet track forced him to hang back.

On lap two, Matteo Nannini was forced to pit after contact with team-mate Rafael Villagomez – the former suffered a puncture, but was back into the race in P28, while the latter retired.

Hauger passed Crawford into 11th around the outside of Les Combes on lap 3, while the top two almost dipped it into the gravel, having cleared a three second gap between second placed Martins and Smolyar in third.

With 10 laps to go, David Schumacher passed Johnathan Hoggard into eighth, with Hauger taking advantage of the move to pass the Brit in Les Combes.

Martins made a dramatic move to pass Doohan into Pouhon, taking the lead, but gave the place back amid concerns he had moved all four wheels over the track limits while overtaking.

Jack Doohan, Trident

Jack Doohan, Trident

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Trident’s Clement Novalak managed to make it past Sargeant (Charouz Racing System) on lap 7, moving into P5.

By lap 8, Hauger had moved up from P14 to P9, continuing to apply pressure to Schumacher.

Hoggard ran off the road while tussling with Arthur Leclerc for 10th, with the Prema driver having made up three places to get into the points.

At the front of the field, Doohan and Martins continued to battle for the lead, having created over six seconds behind them to Smolyar.

Hauger finally took eighth on lap 10, sweeping around the outside of Schumacher, while two laps later, Vesti passed Sargeant on the Kemmel Straight to take sixth.

Despite Martins’ best efforts, Doohan clung onto the lead, crossing the finish line to take his second victory of the weekend.

Spa F3 Feature race results - 14 laps

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Australia Jack Doohan Italy Trident -  
2 France Victor Martins Netherlands MP Motorsport 2.000 2.000
3 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 12.200 12.200
4 Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 13.300 13.300
5 United Kingdom Clement Novalak Italy Trident 14.300 14.300
6 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 15.900 15.900
7 United States Logan Sargeant Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 17.700 17.700
8 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 18.300 18.300
9 Germany David Schumacher Italy Trident 20.900 20.900
10 Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 22.900 22.900
11 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Prema Powerteam 30.200 30.200
12 Jak Crawford United Kingdom HitechGP 35.400 35.400
13 Ayumu Iwasa United Kingdom HitechGP 37.400 37.400
14 Italy Lorenzo Colombo Spain Campos Racing 38.000 38.000
15 Czech Republic Roman Staněk United Kingdom HitechGP 43.600 43.600
16 United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 45.600 45.600
17 Oliver Rasmussen Germany HWA AG 50.000 50.000
18 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 52.900 52.900
19 Tijmen van Netherlands MP Motorsport 54.100 54.100
20 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar United Kingdom Carlin 54.400 54.400
21 Ido Cohen United Kingdom Carlin 55.000 55.000
22 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 55.600 55.600
23 László Tóth Spain Campos Racing 1'01.300 1'01.300
24 Zdenek Chovanec Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'03.300 1'03.300
25 Filip Ugran Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'18.600 1'18.600
26 Italy Matteo Nannini Germany HWA AG 2'13.900 2'13.900
  Amaury Cordeel Spain Campos Racing 3 laps  
  Hunter Yeany Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 3 laps  
  Rafael Villagómez Germany HWA AG    
View full results
