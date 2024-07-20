F2 Hungary: Verschoor masters madness for sprint race win
Verschoor wins a chaotic Formula 2 sprint race in Hungary after starting on hard tyres
Richard Verschoor, Trident
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Formula 2 served up an Hungarian sprint race treat as drivers opted to use a mix of soft and hard tyres, but it was Richard Verschoor who mastered the madness.
Starting from pole, Trident driver Verschoor ran the harder compound, a decision that was mirrored by fellow front-row incumbent Kush Maini (Invicta).
Promoted to de facto third on the grid when Zane Maloney (Rodin) stalled ahead of the formation lap, Andrea Kimi Antonelli was the first driver on the soft rubber, a decision that enabled him to quickly assume the lead following an elbows-out battle with Verschoor.
But the Prema driver had gone too hard too soon, and paid the price on lap 17 of 28 when his tyres hit the cliff, he lost performance and dropped out of the top order with a whimper. A switch to hard tyres for the closing laps allowed him recover to 15th, but that was scant consolation.
Having been under pressure from Maini before passing Antonelli, Verschoor put any fear of defeat to rest by slowly pulling out a margin on his rival, moving clear of the DRS threat to allow a comfortable cruise to the flag.
The only driver who was able to truly make the soft tyre work was Victor Martins (ART), who finished third but with the canvas showing on his front right through the final corners.
The move of the race came late on as Oliver Bearman (Prema) battled to limp home on his softs, with the two DAMS cars of Juan Manuel Correa and Jak Crawford going either side of him around Turns 2 and 3, with the trio narrowly avoiding contact in the latter corner as they all ran wide.
On hard tyres, championship leader Isack Hadjar (Campos) climbed from eighth on the grid to take fourth, with his chief rival Paul Aron (Hitech) finishing seventh.
As rain began to fall on the final laps, the second half of the order was a battle royale with a combination of slowing drivers on old soft rubber, those who had stopped for fresh hards, and some who had started but struggled on hards.
With positions changing corner by corner, Ritomo Miyata (Rodin) put his car in all of the right places to finish 13th, ahead of a recovering Maloney in 14th. Gabriel Bortoleto’s championship hopes took a blow in 17th as, like Antonelli, he had been forced to stop having started on softs.
Hadjar now leads the standings by 27 points, extending his margin by three points.
Race result:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Bonus
|1
|R. Verschoor Trident
|22
|28
|
-
|2
|K. Maini Invicta Racing
|9
|28
|
+1.500
1.5
|1.500
|3
|V. Martins ART Grand Prix
|1
|28
|
+11.100
11.1
|9.600
|4
|I. Hadjar Campos Racing
|20
|28
|
+16.500
16.5
|5.400
|5
|D. Hauger MP Motorsport
|11
|28
|
+26.200
26.2
|9.700
|6
|F. Colapinto MP Motorsport
|12
|28
|
+27.700
27.7
|1.500
|7
|
P. Aron Hitech Pulse-Eight
|17
|28
|
+34.400
34.4
|6.700
|8
|
T. Barnard PHM AIX Racing
|25
|28
|
+39.000
39.0
|4.600
|9
|J. Correa DAMS Lucas Oil
|8
|28
|
+42.400
42.4
|3.400
|10
|J. Crawford DAMS Lucas Oil
|7
|28
|
+50.900
50.9
|8.500
|11
|O. Bearman Prema Powerteam
|3
|28
|
+54.100
54.1
|3.200
|12
|R. Villagomez Van Amersfoort Racing
|15
|28
|
+55.500
55.5
|1.400
|13
|R. Miyata Rodin Motorsport
|6
|28
|
+56.200
56.2
|0.700
|14
|Z. Maloney Rodin Motorsport
|5
|28
|
+56.400
56.4
|0.200
|15
|A. Antonelli Prema Powerteam
|4
|28
|
+56.600
56.6
|0.200
|1
|16
|R. Staněk Trident
|23
|28
|
+56.800
56.8
|0.200
|17
|
G. Bortoleto Invicta Racing
|10
|28
|
+57.600
57.6
|0.800
|1
|18
|
P. Martí Campos Racing
|21
|28
|
+59.000
59.0
|1.400
|19
|
J. Duerksen PHM AIX Racing
|24
|28
|
+1'01.300
1'01.3
|2.300
|1
|20
|Z. O'Sullivan ART Grand Prix
|2
|28
|
+1'06.200
1'06.2
|4.900
|1
|21
|A. Cordeel Hitech Pulse-Eight
|16
|28
|
+1'07.400
1'07.4
|1.200
|22
|E. Fittipaldi Van Amersfoort Racing
|14
|27
|
1 lap
|2
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Verschoor disqualified from F2 Spa sprint for technical breach
Verschoor joins Van Amersfoort Racing for 2023 F2 campaign
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive
The five key stages in Bortoleto's 2023 Formula 3 title charge
The Alonso protege emulating his mentor by stunning F3
F3 Australia: Bortoleto wins back-to-back feature races
Latest news
Ocon rues Alpine F1 no-show "strategy mistake" in final Hungary Q1 moments
"Angry" Russell warns Mercedes can't afford mistakes after Hungary Q1 "disaster"
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Hungarian GP
Autosport Plus
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
Inside the racing university moulding F1 drivers and engineers alike
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments