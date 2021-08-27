Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Spa W Series: Chadwick tops practice from Wohlwend
W Series / Spa-Francorchamps Qualifying report

Spa W Series: Chadwick takes pole after horrific six-car crash at Eau Rouge

By:

Jamie Chadwick took W Series pole position ahead of title rival Alice Powell at Spa in a qualifying session overshadowed by a serious multiple-car crash.

Spa W Series: Chadwick takes pole after horrific six-car crash at Eau Rouge

The reigning champion took the front spot on the grid for Veloce Racing by seven-tenths of a second from Powell (Racing X), with the pair having tussled for the lead in the standings all season.

But the session was red flagged after five minutes after a crash at Eau Rouge, with six cars involved in the horrific collision – Sarah Moore, Abbie Eaton, Belen Garcia, Fabienne Wohlwend, Ayla Agren and Beitske Visser.

Moore was first into the corner before the other cars collided into the barriers, with Eaton sent upwards after being hit side-on, while Visser was sent rolling upside-down and others crashing into each other.

W Series organisers have confirmed all drivers involved were undergoing medical assessment with Agren and Visser taken to hospital for further checks.

"All drivers involved in the incident are undergoing medical assessment and two of the drivers – Ayla Agren and Beitske Visser – have been transferred to hospital for further checks," a W Series update read.

W Series Academy driver Nerea Marti qualified in third place, 1.163s behind Chadwick, with Puma’s Caitlin Wood in fourth and Emma Kimilainen (Ecurie W) in fifth.

Moore was first out on track for Scuderia W, with Bunker Racing’s Wohlwend setting an early fast time, with a 2m23.208s, including first and last purple sectors.

Following the collision, the session resumed after a 30-minute break, with Kimilainen taking the top spot with a 2m23.058s.

With 15 minutes to go, Kimilainen set a 2m21.728, tussling for the top spot with Chadwick, who was six-tenths behind, before taking provisional pole with a 2m21.439s.

The yellow flags were waved in sectors two and three with 12 minutes to go, with Bruna Tomaselli ending up in the gravel after running wide.

With eight minutes to go in the session, Chadwick went quickest by almost 2.5s on her previous lap, setting a 2m18.870s, with Kimilainen in second with a 2m21.728s.

As the times tumbled towards the end of the session, Powell moved up into second place, with Marti in third and Wood in fourth, pushing Kimilainen back to fifth.

Powell closed in on Chadwick, getting within 0.01s of her rival, before the reigning champion found an extra tenth on her time.

It is not yet known whether all 18 cars will start on the grid tomorrow after such extensive damage was suffered, with a limited supply of spare cars to use.

The series organisers have said a full update on the incident will be issued shortly.

W Series - Spa Qualifying Results

Cla Drivers Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Jamie Chadwick 12 2'18.074  
2 United Kingdom Alice Powell 12 2'18.795 0.721
3 Nerea Martí 12 2'19.201 1.127
4 Australia Caitlin Wood 12 2'19.237 1.163
5 Finland Emma Kimilainen 11 2'19.558 1.484
6 Spain Marta Garcia 12 2'19.826 1.752
7 United Kingdom Jessica Hawkins 12 2'20.092 2.018
8 Italy Vicky Piria 12 2'20.093 2.019
9 Japan Miki Koyama 12 2'20.161 2.087
10 Brazil Bruna Tomaselli 11 2'20.254 2.180
11 United States Sabre Cook 12 2'20.640 2.566
12 Poland Gosia Rdest 12 2'20.816 2.742
13 Liechtenstein Fabienne Wohlwend 2 2'23.208 5.134
14 Norway Ayla Agren 2 2'25.087 7.013
15 Netherlands Beitske Visser 2 2'25.536 7.462
16 United Kingdom Abbie Eaton 2 2'25.602 7.528
17 United Kingdom Sarah Moore 2 2'26.405 8.331
18 Belén García 2 2'29.671 11.597
View full results
Megan White
Autosport Plus
The comeback trail Brit making the most of a second chance Plus

The comeback trail Brit making the most of a second chance

After four years of making only irregular race appearances, Alice Powell had good reason to believe that her dreams of becoming a professional driver were over. But W Series has provided a second chance that she has firmly grasped, Powell's popular home win at Silverstone prompting the new series leader to look ahead to a bright future

W Series
Jul 30, 2021
Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return Plus

Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return

W Series is back this weekend after a year away. This time it’s supporting F1, and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is up for the challenge of taking another title - but knows with higher stakes will come even more motivated opposition

W Series
Jun 24, 2021
Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series Plus

Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series

W Series finally got off the ground in 2019 despite its critics and had expected to build on its momentum this season. Instead the COVID-19 crisis has put its plans on hold, but for the fledgling series it could prove a blessing in disguise

W Series
Jul 27, 2020
How Eaton's Grand Tour has led to single-seaters Plus

How Eaton's Grand Tour has led to single-seaters

Having triumphed in club motorsport, and landed a prominent TV driving role, Abbie Eaton has struggled with that problem so many aspiring drivers face: raising a budget. Now her career has taken a new direction after joining the W Series grid

W Series
May 10, 2020
The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise Plus

The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise

The first season of W Series can be considered a major motorsport success story, but at the same time certain elements of its philosophy were exposed as problems. For its second season, there's one issue in particular it needs to address

W Series
Jan 15, 2020
How Chadwick became motorsport's face of change Plus

How Chadwick became motorsport's face of change

From falling into motorsport "by accident" to becoming the first W Series champion, Jamie Chadwick's career success has shown motorsport's capacity for change and suggests the wait for another woman to race in Formula 1 could soon be over

W Series
Aug 22, 2019
What W Series must look like in 2020 Plus

What W Series must look like in 2020

While the first season of W Series can be regarded as successful, it must now capitalise on its strong debut and make the most of its opportunity to cement a long term future. Here are the steps it should take for 2020

W Series
Aug 19, 2019
The next mountain W Series must climb Plus

The next mountain W Series must climb

Through a controversial concept launch, one of its drivers making it into a Formula 1 role and format experiments coming under the glare of TV lenses, the W Series has made a promising start. But the second year will be its biggest test yet

W Series
Aug 2, 2019

