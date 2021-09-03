Tickets Subscribe
Spa F3: Doohan wins feature race after battle with Martins
FIA F3 / Zandvoort Practice report

F3 Zandvoort: Crawford tops twice-red-flagged practice session

By:

Jak Crawford set the quickest time in FIA Formula 3 practice at Zandvoort, with the 16-year-old taking the top spot in a session halted twice by red flags.

F3 Zandvoort: Crawford tops twice-red-flagged practice session

The Hitech Grand Prix driver set a 1m25.535s to lead the first session out at the renovated Dutch track, a week after becoming the youngest ever F3 podium finisher in the first race at Spa, but also caused one of the red flags by going into the gravel at Turn 12.

Alexander Smolyar was second quickest for ART Grand Prix, just over a tenth slower than the American, with team-mate Frederik Vesti and Prema Racing’s Dennis Hauger in third and fourth respectively.

Mercedes junior Vesti had been on course to set a quick lap but locked up and ran wide into the gravel at the sharp Turn 11 right-hander. When he went out again ten minutes into the session, he set a 1m26.654s to top the timesheets.

Crawford's 2020 ADAC Formula 4 rival Jonny Edgar (Carlin) and Jenzer Motorsport’s Filip Ugran almost made contact while lining up to start a fast lap, with traffic nearly catching out several drivers on this short lap.

Red Bull junior Ayuma Iwasa then had a big spin coming out of the banking at Turn 3, narrowly missing a collision with the wall to keep his Hitech Grand Prix-run car going.

Crawford then capped an eventful first 15 minutes by running wide at the left-hand Turn 12 hairpin, prompting a red flag for the large amount of on-track gravel to be cleared.

The session resumed with 20 minutes on the clock, with Prema’s Olli Caldwell also dipping a wheel into the gravel, while Johnathan Hoggard (Jenzer) bumped across the exit of the banked Turn 3.

Trident’s Jack Doohan, who is second in the drivers standings, was first to break into the 1m25s, setting a 1m25.863s that was over two-tenths quicker than Hauger’s previous fastest time. The Australian eventually finished the session in sixth.

Just six minutes after racing resumed, the red flag was waved for a second time after local driver Tijmen van der Helm (MP Motorsport) ran wide at the tight Turn 8 right-hander and found the wall.

The session was green-flagged with minutes remaining, with Doohan and Hauger tussling for the top spot before Crawford went quickest of all on a 1m25.535s.

FIA F3 Zandvoort practice results

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Jak Crawford United Kingdom HitechGP 14 1'25.535  
2 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 16 1'25.658 0.123
3 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 15 1'25.692 0.157
4 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 15 1'25.700 0.165
5 United Kingdom Clement Novalak Italy Trident 12 1'25.837 0.302
6 Australia Jack Doohan Italy Trident 12 1'25.863 0.328
7 United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 15 1'25.864 0.329
8 France Victor Martins Netherlands MP Motorsport 15 1'25.944 0.409
9 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar United Kingdom Carlin 11 1'26.031 0.496
10 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom Carlin 15 1'26.126 0.591
11 Amaury Cordeel Spain Campos Racing 12 1'26.181 0.646
12 Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 15 1'26.354 0.819
13 Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 15 1'26.447 0.912
14 Ayumu Iwasa United Kingdom HitechGP 14 1'26.463 0.928
15 Italy Lorenzo Colombo Spain Campos Racing 11 1'26.470 0.935
16 Germany David Schumacher Italy Trident 15 1'26.537 1.002
17 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 15 1'26.612 1.077
18 Czech Republic Roman Staněk United Kingdom HitechGP 15 1'26.709 1.174
19 Oliver Rasmussen Germany HWA AG 12 1'26.843 1.308
20 United States Logan Sargeant Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 13 1'26.918 1.383
21 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Prema Powerteam 15 1'26.930 1.395
22 Ido Cohen United Kingdom Carlin 15 1'27.096 1.561
23 Rafael Villagómez Germany HWA AG 13 1'27.109 1.574
24 Italy Matteo Nannini Germany HWA AG 12 1'27.262 1.727
25 Hunter Yeany Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 14 1'27.687 2.152
26 Filip Ugran Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 13 1'27.771 2.236
27 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 13 1'27.854 2.319
28 László Tóth Spain Campos Racing 11 1'28.342 2.807
29 Tijmen van Netherlands MP Motorsport 10 1'28.802 3.267
30 Zdenek Chovanec Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 15 1'29.098 3.563
F3 Zandvoort: Crawford tops twice-red-flagged practice session

51m
Spa F3: Doohan wins feature race after battle with Martins

Aug 29, 2021
Spa F3: Doohan holds off Schumacher to win finishing behind safety car

Aug 28, 2021
Spa F3: Colombo dominates wet race by 13s after delayed start

Aug 28, 2021
Spa F3: Doohan scores first ever series pole in wet conditions

Aug 27, 2021
F3 Zandvoort: Crawford tops twice-red-flagged practice session

Spa F3: Doohan wins feature race after battle with Martins

Spa F3: Doohan holds off Schumacher to win finishing behind safety car

Spa F3: Colombo dominates wet race by 13s after delayed start

