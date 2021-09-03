Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F3 Zandvoort: Crawford tops twice-red-flagged practice session
FIA F3 / Zandvoort Qualifying report

F3 Zandvoort: Hauger snatches pole away from Schumacher

By:

Dennis Hauger stole pole position from David Schumacher in the final moments of FIA Formula 3 qualifying at Zandvoort, taking the front spot for the third time this season.

F3 Zandvoort: Hauger snatches pole away from Schumacher

The championship leader pipped the Trident driver to the top spot by just over one-tenth, denying the German his first pole position in the series.

It came after the Prema Racing driver, who is 25 points ahead in the drivers standings, had a difficult weekend in Spa last weekend qualifying just 14th.

Victor Martins will line up third for Sunday’s feature race for MP Motorsport at the team’s home race, while Trident’s Jack Doohan, who is second in the standings, starts fourth.

Trident team-mate Clement Novalak finished in fifth, just 0.3s behind Hauger, with Caio Collet in sixth.

After a 10-minute delay to the start of the session, Alexander Smolyar was first to set a quick lap for ART Grand Prix, with Doohan taking an early advantage with a 1m25.630s.

Amaury Cordeel, Frederik Vesti, Victor Martins and Rafael Villagomez also set times in the 1m25s, with Hauger knocking Doohan from the top of the timesheet with a 1m25.167s.

With ten minutes down, Schumacher put himself up into second with Hitech’s Ayuma Iwasa making it into third, just two-tenths behind leader Hauger.

Jak Crawford took a long trip off the road at Turn 9, running across the grass before managing to rejoin the track. Minutes later, he redeemed himself by moving up to third place.

Jak Crawford, Hitech Grand Prix

Jak Crawford, Hitech Grand Prix

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Villagomez was placed under investigation for missing the weighbridge, which the stewards will look into after the session.

With 12 minutes to go, Schumacher took the top spot, with a 1m24.715 – almost half a second quicker than Hauger, who quickly set another fast lap with a 1m24.869s.

The session was red-flagged with just over four minutes to go after Hunter Yeany spun at Turn 2 and came to a stop on track at Turn 3 in his Charouz car.

He managed to get the car restarted but interrupted the final flurry of fast laps, forcing drivers to return to the pits.

With only four minutes remaining on the clock when the session resumed a flurry of drivers improved on their previous times, including Doohan and Novalak, before Hauger took the top spot in the final 30 seconds.

Cordeel will start on pole for Saturday morning’s reverse-grid sprint race, with Logan Sargeant in second and Arthur Leclerc in third. Iwasa will line up fourth, with Alexander Smolyar in fifth and Crawford in sixth.

FIA F3 Zandvoort qualifying results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 1'24.580  
2 Germany David Schumacher Italy Trident 1'24.715 0.135
3 France Victor Martins Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'24.885 0.305
4 Australia Jack Doohan Italy Trident 1'24.939 0.359
5 United Kingdom Clement Novalak Italy Trident 1'24.961 0.381
6 Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'25.031 0.451
7 Jak Crawford United Kingdom HitechGP 1'25.274 0.694
8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 1'25.345 0.765
9 Ayumu Iwasa United Kingdom HitechGP 1'25.403 0.823
10 Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 1'25.422 0.842
11 United States Logan Sargeant Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'25.556 0.976
12 Amaury Cordeel Spain Campos Racing 1'25.567 0.987
13 Rafael Villagómez Germany HWA AG 1'25.574 0.994
14 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 1'25.612 1.032
15 Italy Lorenzo Colombo Spain Campos Racing 1'25.612 1.032
16 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Prema Powerteam 1'25.752 1.172
17 Ido Cohen United Kingdom Carlin 1'25.752 1.172
18 Oliver Rasmussen Germany HWA AG 1'25.786 1.206
19 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar United Kingdom Carlin 1'25.799 1.219
20 Czech Republic Roman Staněk United Kingdom HitechGP 1'25.886 1.306
21 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'25.892 1.312
22 Filip Ugran Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'26.047 1.467
23 United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'26.077 1.497
24 Italy Matteo Nannini Germany HWA AG 1'26.157 1.577
25 Tijmen van Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'26.261 1.681
26 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom Carlin 1'26.292 1.712
27 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 1'26.409 1.829
28 László Tóth Spain Campos Racing 1'26.638 2.058
29 Hunter Yeany Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'27.507 2.927
30 Zdenek Chovanec Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'27.726 3.146
View full results
shares
comments
F3 Zandvoort: Crawford tops twice-red-flagged practice session

Previous article

F3 Zandvoort: Crawford tops twice-red-flagged practice session
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest

2 h
2
Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in FP1 after red flag for Vettel engine failure

3 h
3
Formula 1

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

2 h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton: No concerns about Mercedes team harmony if Russell signs

2 h
5
Formula 1

Why Turn 3's Fibonacci angles could make it Zandvoort standout

5 h
Latest news
F3 Zandvoort: Hauger snatches pole away from Schumacher
F3

F3 Zandvoort: Hauger snatches pole away from Schumacher

1 h
F3 Zandvoort: Crawford tops twice-red-flagged practice session
F3

F3 Zandvoort: Crawford tops twice-red-flagged practice session

4 h
Spa F3: Doohan wins feature race after battle with Martins
F3

Spa F3: Doohan wins feature race after battle with Martins

Aug 29, 2021
Spa F3: Doohan holds off Schumacher to win finishing behind safety car
F3

Spa F3: Doohan holds off Schumacher to win finishing behind safety car

Aug 28, 2021
Spa F3: Colombo dominates wet race by 13s after delayed start
F3

Spa F3: Colombo dominates wet race by 13s after delayed start

Aug 28, 2021
More
Megan White
Zandvoort W Series: Chadwick leads practice from title rival Powell Zandvoort
W Series

Zandvoort W Series: Chadwick leads practice from title rival Powell

F3 Zandvoort: Crawford tops twice-red-flagged practice session Zandvoort
FIA F3

F3 Zandvoort: Crawford tops twice-red-flagged practice session

The comeback trail Brit making the most of a second chance Budapest Plus
W Series

The comeback trail Brit making the most of a second chance

Trending Today

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon’s F1 return could be agreed in next week amid Williams/Alfa interest

F1 Dutch GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in FP1 after red flag for Vettel engine failure
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP: Hamilton leads Verstappen in FP1 after red flag for Vettel engine failure

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Hamilton: No concerns about Mercedes team harmony if Russell signs
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: No concerns about Mercedes team harmony if Russell signs

Why Turn 3's Fibonacci angles could make it Zandvoort standout
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Turn 3's Fibonacci angles could make it Zandvoort standout

2021 F1 Dutch GP session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Dutch GP session timings and how to watch

Vettel: F1 needs engine, calendar changes to address climate concerns
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: F1 needs engine, calendar changes to address climate concerns

Wolff wants to keep de Vries in Mercedes family if he gets F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff wants to keep de Vries in Mercedes family if he gets F1 seat

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Plus

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer

FIA F3
Jun 30, 2021
The Monaco win that started another triple crown Plus

The Monaco win that started another triple crown

30 years ago, victory in the Monaco Grand Prix-supporting Formula 3 race – then a showpiece invitational event – began a young Jorg Muller’s pursuit of a unique set of street circuit wins that he’d later complete at Macau and Pau

FIA F3
May 21, 2021
How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives Plus

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

ART Grand Prix team-mates Frederik Vesti and Juan Manuel Correa's paths to the 2021 FIA Formula 3 Championship grid couldn’t have been further apart, but both are using the same focus for different goals

FIA F3
May 5, 2021
Why Correa's return is the feelgood story racing needed Plus

Why Correa's return is the feelgood story racing needed

Juan Manuel Correa has had a long road to recovery from that horrific day at Spa in 2019. ART's decision to give him his race return in FIA Formula 3 in 2021 is a victory in itself, but his determination will surely - in time - have him fighting for bigger things

FIA F3
Feb 2, 2021
Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested Plus

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested

F3 rookie Oscar Piastri only just snatched the 2020 title with Prema Racing, but the setbacks he overcame to do so suggest that Renault's next Australian talent is one destined for the top

FIA F3
Jan 12, 2021
The ground-effect wonder behind a generation of F1 stars Plus

The ground-effect wonder behind a generation of F1 stars

Recently named as Autosport's greatest single-seater, Ralt's RT3 launched a plethora of superstar drivers through the early 1980s, and established the constructor as the go-to place for your single-seater weapon

FIA F3
Dec 8, 2020
The Macau GP's greatest moments Plus

The Macau GP's greatest moments

Coronavirus restrictions mean this weekend's Macau GP will have a very different feel, with the usual F3 jamboree replaced by Chinese F4. But in past years, the event has provided some seminal moments in the careers of future world champions

FIA F3
Nov 20, 2020
Rating the prospects of the 2020 F3 title contenders Plus

Rating the prospects of the 2020 F3 title contenders

With the title race finely poised ahead of the final triple-header, a category returnee who raced George Russell in his F3 days lends Autosport his thoughts on the ones to watch

FIA F3
Aug 25, 2020

Latest news

F3 Zandvoort: Hauger snatches pole away from Schumacher
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Zandvoort: Hauger snatches pole away from Schumacher

F3 Zandvoort: Crawford tops twice-red-flagged practice session
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Zandvoort: Crawford tops twice-red-flagged practice session

Spa F3: Doohan wins feature race after battle with Martins
FIA F3 FIA F3

Spa F3: Doohan wins feature race after battle with Martins

Spa F3: Doohan holds off Schumacher to win finishing behind safety car
FIA F3 FIA F3

Spa F3: Doohan holds off Schumacher to win finishing behind safety car

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.