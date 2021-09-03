F3 Zandvoort: Hauger snatches pole away from Schumacher

The championship leader pipped the Trident driver to the top spot by just over one-tenth, denying the German his first pole position in the series.

It came after the Prema Racing driver, who is 25 points ahead in the drivers standings, had a difficult weekend in Spa last weekend qualifying just 14th.

Victor Martins will line up third for Sunday’s feature race for MP Motorsport at the team’s home race, while Trident’s Jack Doohan, who is second in the standings, starts fourth.

Trident team-mate Clement Novalak finished in fifth, just 0.3s behind Hauger, with Caio Collet in sixth.

After a 10-minute delay to the start of the session, Alexander Smolyar was first to set a quick lap for ART Grand Prix, with Doohan taking an early advantage with a 1m25.630s.

Amaury Cordeel, Frederik Vesti, Victor Martins and Rafael Villagomez also set times in the 1m25s, with Hauger knocking Doohan from the top of the timesheet with a 1m25.167s.

With ten minutes down, Schumacher put himself up into second with Hitech’s Ayuma Iwasa making it into third, just two-tenths behind leader Hauger.

Jak Crawford took a long trip off the road at Turn 9, running across the grass before managing to rejoin the track. Minutes later, he redeemed himself by moving up to third place.

Jak Crawford, Hitech Grand Prix Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Villagomez was placed under investigation for missing the weighbridge, which the stewards will look into after the session.

With 12 minutes to go, Schumacher took the top spot, with a 1m24.715 – almost half a second quicker than Hauger, who quickly set another fast lap with a 1m24.869s.

The session was red-flagged with just over four minutes to go after Hunter Yeany spun at Turn 2 and came to a stop on track at Turn 3 in his Charouz car.

He managed to get the car restarted but interrupted the final flurry of fast laps, forcing drivers to return to the pits.

With only four minutes remaining on the clock when the session resumed a flurry of drivers improved on their previous times, including Doohan and Novalak, before Hauger took the top spot in the final 30 seconds.

Cordeel will start on pole for Saturday morning’s reverse-grid sprint race, with Logan Sargeant in second and Arthur Leclerc in third. Iwasa will line up fourth, with Alexander Smolyar in fifth and Crawford in sixth.

FIA F3 Zandvoort qualifying results