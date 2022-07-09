Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / F3 Austria: Crawford claims maiden win after heartbreak for Correa Next / F3 Austria: Hadjar wins chaotic wet feature race
FIA F3 / Red Bull Ring News

Broken gearbox screw cost Correa maiden F3 win in Austria

A broken gearbox screw cost Juan Manuel Correa his first FIA Formula 3 win in Austria, something he says has “never happened” to him or ART Grand Prix before.

Megan White
By:
Broken gearbox screw cost Correa maiden F3 win in Austria

Correa had taken the lead in Saturday’s sprint race at the Red Bull Ring from poleman Caio Collet before he was forced to retire on lap five, with Jak Crawford going on to collect the win after a move on Collet.

It was another “frustrating” moment for 22-year-old Correa in a disrupted season, having been forced to sit out the Imola round earlier in the season after suffering a stress fracture in his right foot in Bahrain.

Speaking to Autosport after the race, the American said a screw which held the gear actuator in place had broken, something which is “extremely rare - never happened to me before and I think the team either”.

Correa said: “Very frustrating, really sad, to be honest. The race started just how I planned it, I made the move in the first lap, the restart was good and everything was going well until that.

“So quite a sour taste in my mouth.”

He added: “Until that point it was the perfect race, so that’s the positive I’ll take from it, but unfortunately in this sport what matters is what’s on the paper at the end of the race.

“This year it hasn’t been the first time that we’ve had the pace but we haven’t put the result on the leaderboard and also for the championship, giving away what was possibly 10 or 11 points definitely burns.”

Correa began to struggle again with pain in his injured foot on Saturday, but is hopeful it will be manageable tomorrow.

Juan Manuel Correa, ART Grand Prix, Arthur Leclerc, Prema Racing, Alexander Smolyar, MP Motorsport

Juan Manuel Correa, ART Grand Prix, Arthur Leclerc, Prema Racing, Alexander Smolyar, MP Motorsport

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Sauber Academy member says his season so far has been a “rollercoaster”, but believes the same was the case in 2021 as he continued his recovery from a horrific crash at Spa in 2019.

Correa suffered serious injuries to his legs following the incident, which claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert, and was placed in an induced coma to aid his recovery from acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Following a lengthy period of rehabilitation, Correa gained sufficient mobility in his legs to return to racing and joined ART in F3 for the 2021 season, partnering Frederik Vesti and Alexander Smolyar.

Correa said: “It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster season, which is weird to say this year because last year was a rollercoaster season as well with all the injuries and stuff I had to go through.

“But this year, I thought it was going to be smoother. It started off with missing the first day of testing in Bahrain due to Covid.

“The race in Bahrain was quite positive, then the stress fracture came. I missed all the testing between Bahrain and Imola, then I missed the race in Imola, then I missed all the testing in Barcelona, and then I came back in Barcelona with a decent weekend, all things considered.

“Silverstone was a bit of write off for the whole team, really bad weekend for us, and now this.

“Summed up, it’s not been the best season, definitely, but we’ve had pretty good pace in most of the places except Silverstone – I would say that was our only off weekend this year, everywhere else we’ve had good potential.”

Correa said he is feeling optimistic for Sunday’s feature race, which he will start from 11th, and believes points are “definitely possible.”

shares
comments
F3 Austria: Crawford claims maiden win after heartbreak for Correa
Previous article

F3 Austria: Crawford claims maiden win after heartbreak for Correa

Next article

F3 Austria: Hadjar wins chaotic wet feature race

F3 Austria: Hadjar wins chaotic wet feature race
Megan White More
Megan White
Sargeant takes Austria F2 feature win after Verschoor, Daruvala penalties Red Bull Ring
FIA F2

Sargeant takes Austria F2 feature win after Verschoor, Daruvala penalties

Sargeant: Wet tyres wrong call 'by end of formation lap' in F2 Austria feature race Red Bull Ring
FIA F2

Sargeant: Wet tyres wrong call 'by end of formation lap' in F2 Austria feature race

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus
FIA F2

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

More
Juan Manuel Correa
Prema adds ELMS to WEC LMP2 programme, signs Correa
European Le Mans

Prema adds ELMS to WEC LMP2 programme, signs Correa

Correa remains with ART for 2022 Formula 3 season
FIA F3

Correa remains with ART for 2022 Formula 3 season

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives Plus
FIA F3

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

ART Grand Prix More
ART Grand Prix
ART completes 2022 F2 line-up by signing Mercedes F1 junior Vesti Bahrain
FIA F2

ART completes 2022 F2 line-up by signing Mercedes F1 junior Vesti

FRECA champion Saucy steps up to F3 with ART
FIA F3

FRECA champion Saucy steps up to F3 with ART

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books Plus
FIA F2

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books

Latest news

F3 Austria: Hadjar wins chaotic wet feature race
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Austria: Hadjar wins chaotic wet feature race

Broken gearbox screw cost Correa maiden F3 win in Austria
FIA F3 FIA F3

Broken gearbox screw cost Correa maiden F3 win in Austria

F3 Austria: Crawford claims maiden win after heartbreak for Correa
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Austria: Crawford claims maiden win after heartbreak for Correa

F3 Austria: Hadjar takes pole in red-flagged qualifying
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Austria: Hadjar takes pole in red-flagged qualifying

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying Plus

Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying

Prema Racing has long dominated FIA Formula 3, taking the teams’ title in two of the past three seasons. But its start to 2022 has been trickier than usual, and the answers lie in its qualifying performance

FIA F3
May 27, 2022
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape Plus

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

With just five points separating the top five after two rounds, FIA Formula 3 looks set for another thrilling season in 2022. But who stands the best chance of pulling away from that pack, and who are the contenders bubbling under?

FIA F3
May 3, 2022
The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path Plus

The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path

Joining the FIA Formula 3 grid as a rookie with a team new to the series could prove daunting for most, but then there aren't many drivers who have the extensive experience Franco Colapinto brings from his time racing sportscars. The Argentinian explains how his LMP2 experience is already helping him in 2022

FIA F3
Mar 27, 2022
The British trio hunting for F3 title glory Plus

The British trio hunting for F3 title glory

The 2022 FIA Formula 3 season kicks off this weekend in Bahrain. British trio Zak O’Sullivan, Ollie Bearman and Jonny Edgar have all become proteges of Formula 1 teams, and are talents to watch this year

FIA F3
Mar 18, 2022
How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Plus

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again

Formula Regional European Championship
Feb 13, 2022
Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021

With a veritable feast of feeder series talent in 2021, FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 produced some of its most exciting racing yet. Although Prema Racing drivers once again dominated the respective series, drivers from other teams also stole the limelight to mark themselves out as stars of the future, or validate their highly-regarded standing

FIA F2
Dec 22, 2021
How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021 Plus

How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021

Taking three of the four titles and producing two outstanding champions in the process, Prema Racing remained the team to beat in Formula 1's feeder series in 2021. Team boss Rene Rosin reveals the traits that helped Dennis Hauger and Oscar Piastri to come out on top in Formula 3 and Formula 2

FIA F2
Dec 20, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.