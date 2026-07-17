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Honda selects Marini's crew chief for Quartararo's arrival

Honda continues preparations for Fabio Quartararo's arrival in 2027, finalising an experienced crew chief to get the best out of him

Oriol Puigdemont
Oriol Puigdemont
Published:
Cristhian Pupulin, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 

Cristhian Pupulin, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Honda has decided to pair Fabio Quartararo with Cristhian Pupulin, Luca Marini's current crew chief, as it prepares for the Frenchman's arrival in the factory team for the 2027 MotoGP season.

Although Quartararo's move to HRC is expected to be one of the last rider transfers to be officially announced, it was among the first to be agreed, as first reported by Autosport at the end of January.

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Quartararo is Honda's marque signing for the new technical era beginning in 2027, which will be defined by the introduction of the new 850cc MotoGP bikes. After eight seasons in the premier class - all spent with Yamaha, where he won the 2021 world championship - Quartararo will join the paddock's largest manufacturer, which is already laying the groundwork to ensure his transition is as smooth as possible.

Autosport understands Honda has selected Pupulin to become the crew chief on the side of the garage that Quartararo will occupy.

The Italian has worked alongside Marini for the past two seasons after joining Honda from KTM. Pupulin is one of the most experienced crew chiefs in the MotoGP paddock. He spent much of his career at Ducati, working with riders including Nicky Hayden, Andrea Dovizioso and Jack Miller.

Known throughout the paddock as "Pipi", he followed Miller to KTM in 2023 before Honda recruited him last year to replace Giacomo Guidotti as Marini's crew chief.

Luca Marini, Honda Racing, Cristhian Pupulin

Luca Marini, Honda Racing, Cristhian Pupulin

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Marini's impending departure, with the Italian still in talks over a move to Tech3, together with a number of other factors, made Pupulin the ideal candidate to oversee Quartararo's integration into Honda.

The Frenchman will also be joined by Ignacio "Nacho" Madurga, one of the Yamaha staff members with whom he has built the strongest relationship. Madurga, currently responsible for tyres, will follow Quartararo to Honda.

The 2021 world champion is expected to become Honda's benchmark rider, both in terms of status and achievements, although the identity of his future team-mate has yet to be finalised.

While Diogo Moreira remains the leading candidate for the second factory seat, Autosport understands HRC has not yet made a final decision.

The reigning Moto2 world champion has impressed during his rookie MotoGP campaign, adapting quickly to the premier class.

Autosport has also learned that Moreira will have a new crew chief in 2027, ending his current partnership with Klaus Nohles. The Brazilian is set to work with Andres Madrid, who will join from KTM.

Meanwhile, David Alonso, who will step up to Honda's MotoGP programme next season, will be paired with Santi Hernandez, Mir's current crew chief.

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