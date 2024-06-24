All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
FIA F2 Barcelona

Correa: F2 podium return “surreal” on Hubert anniversary

Juan Manuel Correa had last scored an F2 podium five years ago, an experience he had shared with Anthoine Hubert

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Juan Manuel Correa, Sauber Junior Team By Charouz, Anthoine Hubert, Bwt Arden And Guanyu Zhou, Uni Virtuosi

Juan Manuel Correa, Sauber Junior Team By Charouz, Anthoine Hubert, Bwt Arden And Guanyu Zhou, Uni Virtuosi

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Juan Manuel Correa secured an emotional return to the Formula 2 podium on Sunday, 24 hours after losing a top-three result through a post-race penalty and five years to the day since his last official appearance in the top three.

That occasion had come in the F2 sprint race during the 2019 French Grand Prix weekend, a race that saw Anthoine Hubert send the crowds into raptures as he scored his second win in as many events, having previously won the Monaco sprint race.

At that time, there was no greater bond tying Correa and Hubert together than there is between any driver pairing, but this all changed on 31 August of that year, when both men were involved in a horrific multi-car collision at Spa Francorchamps on lap two of Saturday’s feature race.

Hubert was pronounced dead just 90 minutes later.

It was Correa’s Charouz that had struck the final blow to the Arden car, as the American-Ecuadorean arrived unsighted on the scene of the incident and was left with no time to react and nowhere else to go.

Correa sustained significant injuries to his legs and spine and was placed in an induced coma after falling into acute respiratory failure. He remained in a coma for 13 days before being woken on 20 September, with surgery to begin to repair his legs commencing several days later. In January of 2020, he revealed he had “almost died four days after the incident”.

His return to racing has been remarkable, testing an F2 car again in 2021 before completing two full F3 campaigns. A full-time F2 drive was secured for 2023 with Van Amersfoort Racing before a switch to DAMS for 2024, and now, a podium return has been achieved with only his second place in that 2019 French sprint race standing as a better result than the third he secured on Sunday.

Juan Manuel Correa, Dams

Juan Manuel Correa, Dams

Photo by: Dutch Photo Agency

Asked by Autosport if he had been aware of the anniversary, Correa’s look turned thoughtful as he said: “I was aware. That was a good day five years ago.

“It’s just kind of surreal for me to be here and I’m just grateful to still have these opportunities to still be here competing at this level and to be back on the podium. It feels great

“I think of him all the time when I’m doing this sport and I hope he’s smiling up there.

“It’s a good coincidence that it fell on this day and I did the race I did, so that’s a good touch and thanks for mentioning it.”

Correa had in fact already stood on the podium in Spain across the weekend, finishing third in the sprint race before a post-race track limits penalty relegated him to eighth.

Making use of the alternate strategy and starting on the hard tyres, Sunday’s race was a test of patience before mounting a late charge to gain retribution.

“I knew it was going to be difficult,” Correa said. “I was looking at the gaps on the big screen every lap and I knew I was a bit far off. I also knew that the softs at the beginning of the race did not last very long and you had to manage them.

“Actually, I didn’t go through burnouts out of the pitlane because I knew I had to do 10 laps on them.

“My main focus was to make the passes quickly. I didn’t want to stay behind the other guys. Some of the moves were a bit on the limit so I had to take a risk with the grip that I had, so I think that was well managed.

“At some point, I thought that I could go for Franco (Colapinto) but with one lap to go, the tyres overheated and I realised it was better to secure my P3 than go all out to get him and then run out of tyres.

“It felt under control until the last lap but we wouldn’t have had enough for the one.

“I had a very bad start and lost seven seconds. If that didn’t happen, it would have been a different story and I could have been in a different position.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F2 Spain: Crawford victorious as Correa gets podium retribution

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
Live: F1 Spanish GP commentary and updates

Live: F1 Spanish GP commentary and updates

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Live: F1 Spanish GP commentary and updates
F2 Spain: Crawford victorious as Correa gets podium retribution

F2 Spain: Crawford victorious as Correa gets podium retribution

FIA F2
Barcelona
F2 Spain: Crawford victorious as Correa gets podium retribution
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Bahrain
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?
More from
Juan Manuel Correa
Prema names Correa, Pin for WEC as it adds second LMP2 car

Prema names Correa, Pin for WEC as it adds second LMP2 car

WEC
Prema names Correa, Pin for WEC as it adds second LMP2 car
Correa makes F2 return in Abu Dhabi with Van Amersfoort

Correa makes F2 return in Abu Dhabi with Van Amersfoort

FIA F2
Abu Dhabi
Correa makes F2 return in Abu Dhabi with Van Amersfoort
How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

Plus
Plus
FIA F3
How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives
DAMS
More from
DAMS
Crawford joins DAMS for 2024 F2 season after Red Bull split

Crawford joins DAMS for 2024 F2 season after Red Bull split

FIA F2
Abu Dhabi
Crawford joins DAMS for 2024 F2 season after Red Bull split
Why one Red Bull junior's F1 prospects look better than ever

Why one Red Bull junior's F1 prospects look better than ever

FIA F2
Barcelona
Why one Red Bull junior's F1 prospects look better than ever
Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart

Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Ranking the 10 best drivers of an F1 junior series stalwart

Latest news

Sauber F1 team looking to find Pourchaire a new IndyCar seat

Sauber F1 team looking to find Pourchaire a new IndyCar seat

INDY IndyCar
Laguna Seca
Sauber F1 team looking to find Pourchaire a new IndyCar seat
Aprilia: Adapting to all new line-up in MotoGP 2025 the only "question mark" for us

Aprilia: Adapting to all new line-up in MotoGP 2025 the only "question mark" for us

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP
Aprilia: Adapting to all new line-up in MotoGP 2025 the only "question mark" for us
Ricciardo: No need to revert RB F1 upgrades after Spain shocker

Ricciardo: No need to revert RB F1 upgrades after Spain shocker

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
Ricciardo: No need to revert RB F1 upgrades after Spain shocker
McLaren: Norris could have done nothing more to win F1 Spanish GP

McLaren: Norris could have done nothing more to win F1 Spanish GP

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP
McLaren: Norris could have done nothing more to win F1 Spanish GP

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Bahrain
By Sam Hall
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
By Marcus Simmons
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
Inside the racing university moulding F1 drivers and engineers alike

Inside the racing university moulding F1 drivers and engineers alike

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
By GP Racing
Inside the racing university moulding F1 drivers and engineers alike
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe