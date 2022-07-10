Tickets Subscribe
FIA F3 / Red Bull Ring Race report

F3 Austria: Hadjar wins chaotic wet feature race

Isack Hadjar sealed his third FIA Formula 3 win of the season in Sunday’s feature race with a lights-to-flag win at a wet Red Bull Ring.

Megan White
By:
F3 Austria: Hadjar wins chaotic wet feature race

The Hitech rookie led from pole, with the formation lap starting behind the safety car before a rolling start. He rapidly built up a strong lead to second-placed Victor Martins, with a 2.3s gap by lap eight.

Despite a safety car on lap 21 closing the gap, the young Red Bull junior held on to secure his second win in as many weekends, having also taken victory in last weekend’s sprint race at Silverstone.

Championship leader Martins held second for ART, while Prema Racing’s Ollie Bearman held off team-mate Arthur Leclerc for his third series podium.

Wet conditions saw running start behind the safety car, while Alexander Smolyar stalled on the grid from 16th.

Prema’s Jak Crawford made it past Franco Colapinto (VAR) and the Trident-run car of Zane Maloney on the first lap to move into eighth, while Caio Collet was also up two places into 10th for MP Motorsport.

Martins was close to Hadjar’s gearbox by lap three, with a wobble from the leader allowing his fellow Frenchman to close the gap, but he pulled away again quickly.

David Vidales and Pepe Marti made contact at Turn 3 as Marti tried to move around the outside on lap seven, but the pair both carried on.

Collet was gaining on Maloney by lap nine and almost got past at Turn 3 for ninth, but was forced to wait several more laps to get the move done, with the pair making contact briefly at Turn 1 on the 11th tour.

Hadjar led by 2.5s by the halfway mark, with another 2.5s from Martins to Bearman.

Isack Hadjar, Hitech GP

Isack Hadjar, Hitech GP

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

The yellow flags were waved on lap 15 after Charouz team-mates Zdanec Chovanec and Francesco Pizzi collided at turn 10, with Federico Malvestiti spinning behind them. Pizzi was handed a 10s penalty for causing the collision.

Three laps later, the yellow flags were waved again after Zak O’Sullivan was spun by Pepe Marti, who suffered a broken front wing, with David Vidales also making contact with the pair.

The Charouz battle continued despite the earlier contact, with Chovanec and Pizzi again making contact on lap 21, causing a safety car. The pair touched at Turn 4, with Chovanec shunted into the air before ending in the gravel trap.

Racing resumed two laps later, with Jonny Edgar and Crawford making contact at Turn 1, with Stanek and Kaylen Frederick also colliding. Though the pair kept running, Frederick suffered damage and was out at the following turn into the gravel.

Maloney took fifth, with Stanek in sixth and Colapinto seventh. Smolyar took eighth, having started in 16th, with William Alatalo and Ido Cohen rounding off the top 10 for Jenzer Motorsport.

F3 Austria: Full feature race results

Cla Driver Team Laps Gap Points
1 Isack Hadjar United Kingdom HitechGP 25   25
2 France Victor Martins France ART Grand Prix 25 3.200 18
3 Oliver Bearman Italy Prema Powerteam 25 4.800 15
4 Monaco Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 25 5.300 12
5 Barbados Zane Maloney Italy Trident 25 6.400 10
6 Czech Republic Roman Staněk Italy Trident 25 8.000 8
7 Argentina Franco Colapinto Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 25 9.100 6
8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar Netherlands MP Motorsport 25 9.800 4
9 Finland William Alatalo Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 25 10.800 2
10 Israel Ido Cohen Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 25 12.200 1
11 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 25 12.700  
12 Spain David Vidales Spain Campos Racing 25 13.900  
13 Reece Ushijima Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 25 14.000  
14 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy France ART Grand Prix 25 14.700  
15 Mexico Rafael Villagomez Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 25 15.400  
16 Malaysia Nazim Azman United Kingdom HitechGP 25 15.700  
17 United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan Carlin 25 16.700  
18 Italy Enzo Trulli Carlin 25 19.400  
19 Hungary László Tóth Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 25 21.300  
20 United States Brad Benavides Carlin 25 24.200  
21 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar Italy Trident 25 50.600  
22 Jak Crawford Italy Prema Powerteam 25 1'00.300  
23 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom HitechGP 25 1'13.500  
24 Italy Francesco Pizzi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 24    
25 India Kush Maini Netherlands MP Motorsport 23    
26 Italy Federico Malvestiti Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 23    
27 Brazil Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 22    
28 Zdenek Chovanec Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 18    
29 Pepe Martí Spain Campos Racing 17    
View full results
