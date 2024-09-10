All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
FIA F2 Baku

O'Sullivan loses ART F2 seat due to funding issues, Browning steps up

O'Sullivan follows Trident's Roman Stanek onto the F2 sidelines and will not see out his rookie season

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Zak O'Sullivan, ART Grand Prix

Williams junior Zak O'Sullivan has parted ways with the ART Formula 2 squad due to funding issues ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan round, with Luke Browning stepping in.

Fresh from finishing as the F3 runner-up with Prema last term, O’Sullivan signed with ART to partner Victor Martins for 2024.

Scoring his breakthrough victory in self-confessed fortuitous circumstances in the Monaco feature race, the 19-year-old added to this success in the heavily delayed reversed-grid Belgian sprint outing, which saw only three racing laps completed before the red flags were displayed due to worsening conditions.

The combined 35 points made up the majority of his 59-point haul, with the 2021 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year award winner enduring a difficult rookie experience, sitting 13th in the standings with only five other points scores.

“Firstly, I want to thank ART GP and Williams Racing for all of the support they have given me,” said O’Sullivan.

“This year we have had some incredible moments, multiple wins and a big highlight of winning the feature race in Monaco.

“Unfortunately, in our sport, there are more factors at play than just the stopwatch. The simple issue comes down to funding, I won’t be able to complete this F2 season with ART GP.

Zak O'Sullivan, ART Grand Prix

Zak O'Sullivan, ART Grand Prix

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

“I’m gutted to not be able to show my talents for the rest of the year, but I want to say thank you to all of my sponsors, Williams Racing and all of the supporters who are alongside me during this journey.

“Your support has been invaluable and I can’t wait to be able to drive for you and with you again soon.”

ART has since confirmed that fellow Williams junior Browning, who challenged for the F3 title this year, has joined the team as O'Sullivan's replacement.

Browning, the 2023 Macau Grand Prix winner, will make his debut after finishing third in the F3 championship with Hitech.

Having raced for ART in F3 this season, Christian Mansell was announced at Trident for the remaining events in place of Roman Stanek on Monday.

Along with Browning and Mansell, another F3 regular will also be making his debut in Baku this weekend. Gabriele Mini has been selected by Prema to fill in for Oliver Bearman, who is replacing the banned Kevin Magnussen in the Haas F1 team. 

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Mini replaces F1-bound Bearman for F2 Baku debut

Top Comments

Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
Mini replaces F1-bound Bearman for F2 Baku debut

Mini replaces F1-bound Bearman for F2 Baku debut

FIA F2
Baku
Mini replaces F1-bound Bearman for F2 Baku debut
The winless champion: Is Fornaroli deserving of his F3 crown?

The winless champion: Is Fornaroli deserving of his F3 crown?

FIA F3
Monza
The winless champion: Is Fornaroli deserving of his F3 crown?
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Bahrain
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?
More from
Zak O'Sullivan
Luck or judgement? How O'Sullivan pulled off a Monaco miracle

Luck or judgement? How O'Sullivan pulled off a Monaco miracle

FIA F2
Monaco
Luck or judgement? How O'Sullivan pulled off a Monaco miracle
How O’Sullivan F1 practice run shows Williams on right track with young drivers

How O’Sullivan F1 practice run shows Williams on right track with young drivers

Formula 1
How O’Sullivan F1 practice run shows Williams on right track with young drivers
The Williams F1 juniors vying to become its next British stars

The Williams F1 juniors vying to become its next British stars

FIA F3
Hungaroring
The Williams F1 juniors vying to become its next British stars
ART Grand Prix
More from
ART Grand Prix
Martins has “pretty much all” the maturity needed for rookie F2 season - ART

Martins has “pretty much all” the maturity needed for rookie F2 season - ART

FIA F2
Martins has “pretty much all” the maturity needed for rookie F2 season - ART
2022 F3 champion Martins graduates to F2 with ART

2022 F3 champion Martins graduates to F2 with ART

FIA F2
2022 F3 champion Martins graduates to F2 with ART
The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss

The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Abu Dhabi
The next steps for France's latest F1 hopeful after an F2 title miss

Latest news

Returning to racing after paralysis: How Cedric Bloch defied the odds

Returning to racing after paralysis: How Cedric Bloch defied the odds

NTNL National
Returning to racing after paralysis: How Cedric Bloch defied the odds
Obituary: March and Arrows F1 co-founder Alan Rees

Obituary: March and Arrows F1 co-founder Alan Rees

F1 Formula 1
Obituary: March and Arrows F1 co-founder Alan Rees
FIM set to enforce MotoGP engine freeze

FIM set to enforce MotoGP engine freeze

MGP MotoGP
FIM set to enforce MotoGP engine freeze
Sharp on verge of GB3 title with Donington double as Collards win in British GT

Sharp on verge of GB3 title with Donington double as Collards win in British GT

NTNL National
Sharp on verge of GB3 title with Donington double as Collards win in British GT

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Bahrain
By Sam Hall
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
By Marcus Simmons
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
Inside the racing university moulding F1 drivers and engineers alike

Inside the racing university moulding F1 drivers and engineers alike

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
By GP Racing
Inside the racing university moulding F1 drivers and engineers alike
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe