O'Sullivan loses ART F2 seat due to funding issues, Browning steps up

Williams junior Zak O'Sullivan has parted ways with the ART Formula 2 squad due to funding issues ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan round, with Luke Browning stepping in.

Fresh from finishing as the F3 runner-up with Prema last term, O’Sullivan signed with ART to partner Victor Martins for 2024.

Scoring his breakthrough victory in self-confessed fortuitous circumstances in the Monaco feature race, the 19-year-old added to this success in the heavily delayed reversed-grid Belgian sprint outing, which saw only three racing laps completed before the red flags were displayed due to worsening conditions.

The combined 35 points made up the majority of his 59-point haul, with the 2021 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year award winner enduring a difficult rookie experience, sitting 13th in the standings with only five other points scores.

“Firstly, I want to thank ART GP and Williams Racing for all of the support they have given me,” said O’Sullivan.

“This year we have had some incredible moments, multiple wins and a big highlight of winning the feature race in Monaco.

“Unfortunately, in our sport, there are more factors at play than just the stopwatch. The simple issue comes down to funding, I won’t be able to complete this F2 season with ART GP.

Zak O'Sullivan, ART Grand Prix Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

“I’m gutted to not be able to show my talents for the rest of the year, but I want to say thank you to all of my sponsors, Williams Racing and all of the supporters who are alongside me during this journey.

“Your support has been invaluable and I can’t wait to be able to drive for you and with you again soon.”

ART has since confirmed that fellow Williams junior Browning, who challenged for the F3 title this year, has joined the team as O'Sullivan's replacement.

Browning, the 2023 Macau Grand Prix winner, will make his debut after finishing third in the F3 championship with Hitech.

Having raced for ART in F3 this season, Christian Mansell was announced at Trident for the remaining events in place of Roman Stanek on Monday.

Along with Browning and Mansell, another F3 regular will also be making his debut in Baku this weekend. Gabriele Mini has been selected by Prema to fill in for Oliver Bearman, who is replacing the banned Kevin Magnussen in the Haas F1 team.